Public Safety

Murders pile up as cartels battle for control of Tijuana’s drug-trafficking corridor

By Salvador Rivera
Border Report
 4 days ago

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — The ongoing struggle between drug cartels fighting for control of Tijuana’s lucrative drug market has led to another bloody year in the Mexican border city.

On Friday and Saturday, there were a total of 18 murders recorded in the city of Tijuana, bringing the total for the year to 1,224, according to the Baja California Attorney General’s office .

In the month of August alone, there have been 126 murders or suspicious homicides.

Travel advisory warns of kidnappings, violent crime in various parts of Mexico

At its current pace, the city of Tijuana will reach 1,917 homicides for the year, a number city and state leaders were hoping to much lower for 2022.

The city has averaged more than 2,000 killings for the previous three years.

The Drug Enforcement Adminisration has said the war between three separate drug cartels vying for control of the Tijuana drug-trafficking corridor and its proximity to California is the main reason for the city’s elevated murder rate.

Since the start of the year, Mexican National Guard troops have been posted throughout the city of Tijuana, hoping their presence would serve as a deterrent.

Due in part to the violence in Tijuana and Baja California, the U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for Americans planning to visit Mexico.

#Drug Cartel#Tijuana#Murder#Violent Crime
