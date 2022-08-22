Read full article on original website
WPFO
Busy Portland street closed after construction workers hit underground utilities
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The city of Portland says High Street is closed from Spring Street to Congress Street for emergency utility repair work. The closure is expected to last several days. The city says crews will be working 24/7 to fix an incident related to underground fiber connectivity. Portland says...
WPFO
Viewer video: Mink catches lobster in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A teen from Gardiner caught a unique sight Friday. Thirteen-year-old Chase McGrane was walking with his mom, Melinda Kennison, near Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse in South Portland, when they saw a mink catch a lobster. McGrane took a video of the animals and was excited to...
WGME
'No other option': Popular Maine restaurant forced to close early for season
GEORGETOWN (WGME) – Five Islands Lobster in Georgetown says it was forced to close early for the season due to “unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues.”. “This decision was not made lightly and is not what we would choose to do but, there is no other option at this time,” Five Islands Lobster said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to all our staff for working so hard under difficult circumstances and rising above.”
WPFO
Strong storms topple trees, create flooding in greater Portland area
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Strong thunderstorms knocked down trees and caused flash flooding in the greater Portland area Friday. One tree landed on a car near the intersection of Walnut Street and Montreal Street in Portland. Water flooded Forest Avenue, with the water rising to levels almost above the tires of...
WPFO
Maine wardens stress importance of life vests after body pulled from Androscoggin River
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they've recovered the body of a missing man after the boat he was in overturned on the Androscoggin River Thursday night. Just before noon Friday, rescue crews pulled a body from the Androscoggin River. Around 7 p.m. Thursday, investigators say a boat overturned,...
WPFO
Report: Operator likely failed to check if child was secured on Maine ride before fall
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- The State Fire Marshal's Office has released its investigative findings after a 10-year-old boy was injured on a ride at Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach in July. According to state officials, a 10-year-old boy fell off the "Super Star" ride at Palace Playland on...
WPFO
Construction delays on Free Street are hurting Portland businesses
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews are expected to be back on Free Street in Portland on Friday after weeks of delays. The work at Congress Square has been stalled and it's costing businesses in the area. This is the third consecutive summer that business owners on Free Street have had to...
WPFO
Proposal aims to bring passenger rail service from Portland to Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- A new connection is possible from Portland to Auburn. There is a proposal to bring a passenger rail service between the two cities. The Maine Rail Transit Coalition will present a proposal on Thursday to bring a passenger rail service from downtown Portland to Auburn. If approved,...
WPFO
'It's Orwellian:' Citizen photo used to enforce dog ordinance in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A South Portland policy of using citizen photos to help enforce ordinances and issue fines is facing some pushback in the community. Last week, an anonymous photo of an alleged a dog ordinance violation on Willard Beach was sent to the city, leading to a $35 ticket being mailed to dog owner Barbara Everett.
WPFO
Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- The body of a missing boater has been found. The 32-year-old Maine man fell into the Androscoggin River in Topsham Thursday night after the boat he was in overturned, according to the Maine Warden Service. Two of the three people in the boat were rescued. A search...
WPFO
18-year-old ejected from vehicle after seat belt fails during Fairfield crash
FAIRFIELD (WGME) – Police say an 18-year-old Maine woman was ejected from her vehicle because her seat belt failed after she was hit by a trash truck in Fairfield. The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Friday on Norridgewock Road in front of the Circle K gas station. According to...
WPFO
Body found in Androscoggin River identified
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department has identified the body found in the Androscoggin River Saturday. Police say the body was identified as 39-year-old Isar Coleman of Lewiston. An autopsy has been done, but investigators are still working to determine a cause of death.
WPFO
'It's a pretty special day:' DNA kit leads to unexpected reunion, answers for Maine man
TURNER (WGME)-- A Maine man's decades-long search to discover his identity and family is finally over. "I've always known at a young age that I was adopted," Turner resident Bob Bowie said. Bowie grew up in Turner and was raised by a French-Canadian family. He believed he was Black, though...
WPFO
Wells works on permanent solution to sewer line breaks
WELLS (WGME) -- Crews are replacing a sewage pipe in Wells that runs right through the harbor, from Drakes Island to the Eastern Shore. There have been five sewage line breaks in the past month and two of them were from boat strikes. That's because the old pipe would often...
WPFO
Staffing Struggles: Popular Maine farm may have to reduce hours
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- There are staffing struggles everywhere and one popular Maine farm says it may have to scale back if it can't get enough workers. With the start of school looming and summer vacation coming to an end, places like Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook are used to losing some high school and college aged workers, but things are worse this year.
What’s the Story Behind the So Called Toilet House on Route 5 in Limerick?
On Route 5 in Limerick, as I was driving along, I came upon a very busy and very odd scene. I have dubbed it, the 'toilet house'. Rumor has it and I was unable to confirm nor deny the rumor, that the people who owned the property wanted to start a business and were denied the proper permit by Limerick - so they started a 'protest' of toilets.
WPFO
Mobility pathway installed at Popham Beach State Park
PHIPPSBURG (WGME) -- Maine took a step Thursday towards helping everyone get on the beach. The state installed a mobility pathway at Popham Beach State Park to improve accessibility for people in wheelchairs or pushing strollers. Governor Janet Mills was there to see how the ramp works firsthand. This project...
WPFO
Homeless families turn to life in campers throughout Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Homeless families are living in campers throughout greater Portland. With tents no longer allowed, and very few apartments available for rent, these families say it's the best choice they have. Many campgrounds cost more than $1,200 a month. That’s money these families just don't have. One...
WMTW
Maine got how much rain?!?! Old records broken
PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy rain fell for several hours across southern Maine Monday, setting some records. In Portland, 2.19 inches of rain fell, smashing the old record for rainfall on August 22. The previous record was 1.85 inches set in 1885. Before Tuesday's rain, Portland was facing an 8.66...
Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date
Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
