ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Less is enough with cannabis stores; Letter nailed it re blaming the messenger; Silence condones DeGise hit-run; Opposing views on Turnpike expansion | Letters

In Bayonne, cannabis retail is confined to highway commercial locations. They are allowing only two cannabis retail. I spoke to a Bayonne official and learned they consulted with officials in Colorado who explained that the biggest issue was people buying and smoking right outside the store. Jersey City is already...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union City, NJ
Government
City
Union City, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 1709 Park Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

There are still three affordable housing units available via lottery at 1709 Park Place, a four-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Draft Master Engineering and developed by Gaby Uziel under 1709 Park Place LLC, the structure yields eight residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $62,572 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

CarePoint Health reaffirms intentions to stay in Hoboken, slams competitor

The operator of Hoboken’s hospital wants one thing to be clear: it’s not planning to go anywhere. CarePoint Health Friday reaffirmed its intentions to continue running Hoboken University Medical Center, saying that “nothing could be further from the truth” in regards to assertions otherwise — including a statement made recently by a spokesman for a competing hospital.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Travel Maven

These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by NJ Transit train, official says

A pedestrian was fatally struck Thursday morning by an NJ Transit train in Union County, according to the transit agency. The Raritan Valley Line train struck the person near the Grant Avenue bridge in Plainfield shortly before 9 a.m., NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said. There were no reported injuries to the 20 customers or crew members on the train.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Lane Closures Expected For Stretch Of Highway In Rockland County

Officials are advising motorists to expect lane closures on a stretch of a Hudson Valley highway. The New York State Department of Transportation said Rockland County motorists should plan for lane closures on Route 59 eastbound and westbound between Route 303 in Clarkstown and Route 9W in Orangetown. The lane...
NJ.com

Wall collapses as 3-alarm fire rips through abandoned building in Orange

A three-alarm fire swept through an abandoned building in Essex County early Thursday, prompting a swift response from firefighters who raced to the scene. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which began about 3:30 a.m. on Mitchell Street in Orange. ABC-7 reported part of the structure collapsed as firefighters from several towns tried to extinguish the flames.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
206K+
Followers
118K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy