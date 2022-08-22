Read full article on original website
Less is enough with cannabis stores; Letter nailed it re blaming the messenger; Silence condones DeGise hit-run; Opposing views on Turnpike expansion | Letters
In Bayonne, cannabis retail is confined to highway commercial locations. They are allowing only two cannabis retail. I spoke to a Bayonne official and learned they consulted with officials in Colorado who explained that the biggest issue was people buying and smoking right outside the store. Jersey City is already...
Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
N.J. shuts down El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags after malfunction injured 14
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has ordered the El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Ocean County shut down until further notice after 14 people were hurt on the amusement ride. The 19-story tall wooden coaster malfunctioned about 7:30 p.m. Thursday as the Jackson Township...
They are quiet, green and convenient but not all Jersey Shore towns are hopping aboard low-speed vehicles
Before you see the white and blue “Welcome to Lavallette” sign, you may notice another larger one in front of it. “No Low Speed Vehicles!” it flashes as cars, cyclists, and joggers amble by on a sunny Saturday afternoon.
Fairgoers flock to the Hunterdon County 4-H and Agricultural Fair
Folks are flocking to this year’s Hunterdon County 4-H and Agriculture Fair, which kicked off on Wednesday, Aug. 24 and concludes on Sunday, Aug 28. The event is being held held at the Roger K. Everitt Fairgrounds, South County Park, 1207 Route 179, just south of Ringoes.
Squished! Jersey City middle school student discovers way to battle spotted lanternfly invasion
With invasive spotted lanternflies swarming again this summer, New Jersey residents are advised to stomp the harmful creatures on sight whenever they can.
Court deals NY Waterway a set back in ferry war over lucrative NYC commuter route
A Superior Court judge denied temporarily halting SeaStreak’s scheduled takeover of Monmouth County ferry operations from rival New York Waterway, but a lawsuit trying to stop the switch will continue. NY Waterway’s request for a court order temporarily stopping the October change in ferry operators was denied on Aug....
Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 1709 Park Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
There are still three affordable housing units available via lottery at 1709 Park Place, a four-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Draft Master Engineering and developed by Gaby Uziel under 1709 Park Place LLC, the structure yields eight residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $62,572 to $156,130.
CarePoint Health reaffirms intentions to stay in Hoboken, slams competitor
The operator of Hoboken’s hospital wants one thing to be clear: it’s not planning to go anywhere. CarePoint Health Friday reaffirmed its intentions to continue running Hoboken University Medical Center, saying that “nothing could be further from the truth” in regards to assertions otherwise — including a statement made recently by a spokesman for a competing hospital.
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Pedestrian struck, killed by NJ Transit train, official says
A pedestrian was fatally struck Thursday morning by an NJ Transit train in Union County, according to the transit agency. The Raritan Valley Line train struck the person near the Grant Avenue bridge in Plainfield shortly before 9 a.m., NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said. There were no reported injuries to the 20 customers or crew members on the train.
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
New Jersey Woman Strikes Rich At ‘Hudson Valley’s Luckiest Store’
A New Jersey woman won at least $1 million after a trip to the Hudson Valley. In early July, we reported a second prize ticket for New York’s July 6 CASH4LIFE game was sold in Dutchess County. CASH4LIFE Winning Ticket Sold at Fishkill, Dutchess County Store. The lucky ticket...
Lane Closures Expected For Stretch Of Highway In Rockland County
Officials are advising motorists to expect lane closures on a stretch of a Hudson Valley highway. The New York State Department of Transportation said Rockland County motorists should plan for lane closures on Route 59 eastbound and westbound between Route 303 in Clarkstown and Route 9W in Orangetown. The lane...
Zombies Take Over Subway Station in Downtown Newark, Police Expect Undead Traffic Terror
TRAFFIC ADVISORY – Delays Anticipated for Film Production – Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Newark Public...
After 20 years in New York City, my family moved to the Hudson Valley. Here are 12 things I love to do in the area that make me so glad we left.
Since moving to Hudson Valley, New York, I've found the best places for kayaking and swimming, breweries for craft beers, and farms for fruit-picking.
Power restored to thousands following transformer fire in Massapequa
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- Service has been restored Monday after thousands lost power in Massapequa. Firefighters responded to a possible transformer fire near Unqua Road and Burton Lane. Officials said the outage left more than 2,400 customers without power, including several traffic signals. Service was restored around 9:45 a.m.
Wall collapses as 3-alarm fire rips through abandoned building in Orange
A three-alarm fire swept through an abandoned building in Essex County early Thursday, prompting a swift response from firefighters who raced to the scene. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which began about 3:30 a.m. on Mitchell Street in Orange. ABC-7 reported part of the structure collapsed as firefighters from several towns tried to extinguish the flames.
