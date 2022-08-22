ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle 434 answer and hint: Saturday, August 27

I'm here to offer you a hand-crafted clue for today's Wordle, all the advice you need if you've never played before but would love to join in. If you'd like the answer to the August 27 (434) Wordle delivered directly to your eyeballs all you need to do is scroll past the hint section on this page.
