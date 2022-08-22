Read full article on original website
1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video
GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
2023 Chevy Suburban Configurator Live
The online configurator tool for the 2023 Chevy Suburban has officially gone live on the American automaker’s website, allowing users to view different exterior and interior colors on the full-size SUV, apply various options and equipment packages, and receive a complete pricing breakdown of their preferred build specification. One...
Kindred Motorworks Offers Chevy Camaro Restomod Done Differently
There are plenty of shops out there offering high-end Chevy Camaro restomods. However, Kindred Motorworks out of Northern California is taking the restomod process to a whole new level by implementing modern technology that reduces the time it takes to create a top-shelf build, providing the customer with a quality, detail-centric vehicle, without the lengthy turnaround.
Chevy Trax Discount Offers Up To $750 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Trax discount offers up to $750 off the 2022 Chevy Trax. That is $500 customer cash when purchasing the subcompact crossover, or $750 cash back on a local market lease. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months. Additionally, a...
GM And Bosch Asking To Drop Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Duramax Emissions Lawsuit
GM and Bosch have requested that a federal judge drop consolidated litigation which alleges that units of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra were equipped with devices that allowed the pickups to cheat emissions testing. Per a recent report from Law360, GM and Bosch filed separate summary judgment motions last...
Cadillac Reflects On Major Brand Milestones For 120th Anniversary
Cadillac is celebrating its 120th birthday this year, which it has marked with a series of special edition models, including a special Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing 120th Anniversary Edition model. The automaker’s media department recently took the time to reflect on some of its major brand milestones since it was founded in August of 1902, tracing its history from early innovations like the V16 to current-day technology like Super Cruise.
Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Production Halted Next Week At GM Silao Plant
General Motors just announced that it will halt production of the Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 light-duty pickup trucks at the GM Silao plant in Mexico for one week. Per a recent report from from Reuters, which cites an unnamed GM spokesperson, the automaker will suspend production of...
GM Shows First Look Inside Next-Gen Chevy Montana
General Motors is hosting a web series dedicated to the final development stage of the next-generation Chevy Montana in Brazil, where the automaker recently showed a first look inside Chevrolet‘s first unibody compact pickup. GM’s Brazilian subsidiary showed the first glimpse of the next-generation Chevy Montana’s interior during the...
Callaway Unveils Supercharged C8 Corvette Prototype, Begins Taking Deposits
Callaway Cars, a GM licensed specialist that distributes its vehicles through the automaker’s dealership network, unveiled its supercharged C8 Corvette Stingray program during the Corvettes at Carlisle show in Pennsylvania this week. The Connecticut-based company says its supercharged C8 Corvette Stingray was developed to commemorate the 35the anniversary of...
2023 Corvette 70th Anniversary Special Edition Package Unavailable To Order Again
The 2023 Corvette is the fourth model year of the latest eighth-generation sports car, introducing a handful of updates and changes compared to the previous 2022 model year. Among these is the launch of the new 70th Anniversary Edition package, but now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette 70th Anniversary Special Edition package is once again unavailable to order.
Harvest Gold C1 Corvette Gets Full Restoration: Video
The Chevy Corvette first hit the scene late in the 1953 model year, and now, eight generations and seven decades later, the Vette is considered one of the greatest American sports cars ever built. With that in mind, we’re going back to the early days of the Corvette with this example from that first generation, which just got a full restoration to look near showroom-new.
2023 Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition: First Real-World Pictures
The 2023 Corvette Z06 and Stingray are available to order with a 70th Anniversary Edition package, which enhances the appearance of the mid-engine sports car with a variety of cosmetic enhancements, including vinyl stripes, 70the Anniversary edition badging and painted brake calipers. GM released digital renderings of the C8 Corvette Z06 equipped with the cosmetic package earlier this year, however now GM Authority spy photographers have captured the first real-world images of a 70th Anniversary Z06, giving us a much better idea of what it will look like once customer deliveries begin later this year.
Here’s How Much A 2012 Chevy Volt Battery Pack Replacement Could Cost
It’s no secret that older electric and hybrid vehicles can suffer battery degradation, which will oftentimes lead to a costly battery replacement that approaches or exceeds the residual value of the vehicle itself. This unfortunately appears to be the case with the first-generation Chevy Volt, as a Twitter user pointed out in a now-viral post that has generated nearly 15,000 likes on the social media platform.
2023 GMC Canyon Elevation: Exclusive First Pictures
GM unveiled the all-new third-generation 2023 GMC Canyon earlier this month, showing off the pickup’s new exterior styling and overhauled cabin space, as well as debuting a new powertrain, new tech goodies, and the AT4X off-roader. Now, GM Authority has exclusive photos of the new 2023 GMC Canyon Elevation.
Cadillac Escalade Discount Offers Non-Existent In August 2022
As has been the case for well over a year now, Cadillac Escalade discount offers remain non-existent as of August 2022. However, local market leases continue to be available on the 2022 Cadillac Escalade, and now on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade, including the new high-performance supercharged 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. See some examples below.
Chevy Ranks Above Average In J.D. Power 2022 Tech Experience Index Study
Chevy ranked above average among mass-market brands in the recent J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index Study, which attempts to gauge how effectively automakers implement new vehicle technologies in their latest products, and how reliable these systems prove to be over time. For this study, J.D. Power surveyed 84,165...
2022 Buick Envision Service Update Issued Over Inoperative Reading Lights
General Motors has started a service update to address an issue in certain examples of the 2022 model-year Buick Envision compact crossover due to a software issue that may cause the right-hand-side reading lamps to become inoperative. The problem: in affected vehicles, the passenger-side reading lamps in the front and...
Custom 2022 GMC Yukon AT4 Up For Grabs Via Online Auction
A 2022 GMC Yukon AT4 is currently up for grabs via online car auction site Cars And Bids, however this example of the full-size SUV is far from stock, featuring an extensive list of modifications intended to enhance its off-road capability and give it a tougher, more aggressive exterior appearance.
All-New Buick Envista Crossover Interior Design Revealed
Within hours of the world debut of the all-new Buick Envista at the upcoming 2022 Chengdu Motor Show in China, General Motors has just officially revealed the interior design of Buick‘s upcoming compact crossover. The SAIC-GM joint venture released the first official images of the all-new Buick Envista’s interior,...
Used Chevy Bolt EV Prices Increased 30 Percent In July 2022
Generally speaking, used car prices are still very high, and that includes pricing for used examples of the Chevy Bolt EV. In fact, according to one recent report, used Chevy Bolt EV prices increased a whopping 30 percent last month. Per online automotive research website , the average price for...
