The Chevy Corvette first hit the scene late in the 1953 model year, and now, eight generations and seven decades later, the Vette is considered one of the greatest American sports cars ever built. With that in mind, we’re going back to the early days of the Corvette with this example from that first generation, which just got a full restoration to look near showroom-new.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO