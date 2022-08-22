ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

eastcountytoday.net

Updated: One Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Oakley

On Friday, the Oakley Police Department confirmed one suspect was dead in an early morning officer involved shooting within the City of Oakley. Chief Paul Beard said it appeared to be a domestic incident which officers responded and shot a suspect. The suspect is deceased. Oakley Police are expected to release more information later Friday morning.
OAKLEY, CA
The Richmond Standard

San Pablo police arrest two suspects in carjacking at casino

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a carjacking at the San Pablo Lytton Casino earlier this month, according to the San Pablo Police Department. Early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, two men in ski masks approached a victim sleeping in a car and pulled a gun on him, police said. They ordered him to drive, then left him in a nearby neighborhood and drove off with his vehicle.
SAN PABLO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Police Announce Arrest of Second Shooter in 24-Hour Fitness Fatal Shooting

BRENTWOOD, CA – During the course of this homicide investigation, Brentwood investigators positively identified Faatino Tauane (20-year-old Pittsburg resident) as the second shooter in this case. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:45 a.m., Tauane was peacefully taken into custody at a home in Antioch. Tauane was later...
KRON4 News

CHP: Two East Bay freeway shooting suspects arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in connection with separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol. As KRON4 previously reported, a freeway shooting occurred June 14 on eastbound Interstate 580, east of Grand Avenue. The victims’ vehicle was struck by a bullet through the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in deadly shooting at Richmond park arrested in Oakland

RICHMOND – A man suspected in an altercation that led to a deadly shooting in Richmond over the weekend was arrested at an RV lot for the homeless in Oakland, police said.According to officers, 33-year-old Jeremy Griego of Oakland was shot in the area of Southside Park on Saturday. Griego, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.Video obtained by police showed the suspect and the victim arriving at the park in a gray Pontiac sedan. The pair were there for a short time when an altercation began and the suspect shot Griego.Additional video evidence, along...
CBS San Francisco

Oakland shooting suspect arrested; automatic weapons, bags filled with drugs seized

OAKLAND -- Using a description of the get away vehicle, Oakland police have arrested a suspect in an Aug. 18 shooting and seized automatic weapons and bags filled with drugs.Oakland investigators said the suspect allegedly fired several gunshots that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in a very distinct vehicle. Fortunately, no one was wounded by the gunfire.On Tuesday,  Area 3 Community Resource Officers located the vehicle and began a surveillance operation. Some time later, officers saw an individual enter the vehicle and safely took them into custody.During the investigation, officers identified and...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police arrest suspect in shooting last week

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Police arrested the suspect they allege fired several gunshots on Aug. 18 that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in what was described as a distinctive vehicle. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Robbers nabbed on busy afternoon

MILPITAS (KRON) – It was a busy Thursday for the Milpitas Police Department, which arrested two people facing robbery charges, according to a Facebook post. On Aug. 21, during an altercation on the 1400 block of South Park Victoria Drive, police claim someone brandished a firearm. Detectives identified the suspect as “a 33-year-old Milpitas resident […]
MILPITAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Lake Merritt BART station closed due to police activity

OAKLAND, Calif. - An East Bay BART station was closed Friday afternoon due police activity, the transit agency said. The police activity was reported around 1:36 p.m. at the Lake Merritt Station. The transit agency said the incident will result in major service delays on the Berryessa Line in the...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested, several pounds of illegal drugs seized in SF Sunset District Raid

SAN FRANCISCO -- Armed with a search warrant, San Francisco police raided a home in the city's Outer Sunset neighborhood, seizing several pounds of illegal drugs, cash and a payment book.Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani took to social media to post a photo of the haul from the raid and a few details.The warrant was for the home of an alleged meth dealer and conducted by officers from the Taraval Station. During the operation, the narcotics officers seized 4.6 pounds of meth with a street value of over $120,000.They also uncovered 2.25 pounds of cocaine salt, 17 grams of MDMA and 28 grams of various pills.As among the evidence seized was more than $10,000 in cash and a book containing the names of customers who owed the alleged dealer money.Two arrests were made, but the identities of the suspects and the charges they face has not been released.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

5 suspects arrested in $9 million cargo theft operation

OAKLAND, Calif. - Law enforcement officers capped off a two-year investigation into a multi-million dollar cargo theft operation with the arrests of five people. Investigators said the suspects are responsible for over $9 million of losses related to the theft of cargo shipments carrying electronics and electronic components. The California...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded in Richmond

RICHMOND (CBS SF) -- Police were investigating a shooting in near Nevin Park in Richmond that killed one man and left another man wounded, on Monday,Officers responded to reports of shots fired at MacDonald Avenue and 5th Street, at about 4 p.m.When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old Richmond man who was dead at the scene. Another victim, a 65-year-old Richmond man, was seriously wounded. He was airlifted to a local trama center and is in stable condition, according to police.So far, there have been no arrests.
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond city leaders concerned over spike in deadly crime

RICHMOND, Calif. - Four people killed in the span of a week has caused a spike in violent crime in Richmond. The incidents involved drive-by shootings and arguments that escalated to gunfire, according Richmond Police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy. "We consider it a spike," Pomeroy said. "It’s very unusual to see...
RICHMOND, CA
FOX40

Repeat bank robber arrested in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, A Rio Vista man attempted to rob a bank in Fairfield for at least the second time using the same method, according to the Fairfield Police Department. At 10:53 a.m., dispatch received a call from the bank that a man had given them a note demanding money, according to […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
