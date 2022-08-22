Read full article on original website
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: One Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Oakley
On Friday, the Oakley Police Department confirmed one suspect was dead in an early morning officer involved shooting within the City of Oakley. Chief Paul Beard said it appeared to be a domestic incident which officers responded and shot a suspect. The suspect is deceased. Oakley Police are expected to release more information later Friday morning.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in freeway shooting that narrowly missed couple
Police said they arrested the suspect who shot at a couple driving on I-580 near San Leandro last month. Julaan Faison, 24, is being held for attempted murder and assault.
San Pablo police arrest two suspects in carjacking at casino
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a carjacking at the San Pablo Lytton Casino earlier this month, according to the San Pablo Police Department. Early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, two men in ski masks approached a victim sleeping in a car and pulled a gun on him, police said. They ordered him to drive, then left him in a nearby neighborhood and drove off with his vehicle.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Announce Arrest of Second Shooter in 24-Hour Fitness Fatal Shooting
BRENTWOOD, CA – During the course of this homicide investigation, Brentwood investigators positively identified Faatino Tauane (20-year-old Pittsburg resident) as the second shooter in this case. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:45 a.m., Tauane was peacefully taken into custody at a home in Antioch. Tauane was later...
CHP: Two East Bay freeway shooting suspects arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in connection with separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol. As KRON4 previously reported, a freeway shooting occurred June 14 on eastbound Interstate 580, east of Grand Avenue. The victims’ vehicle was struck by a bullet through the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Couple walk into OPD after being shot; convenience store shooting follows
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating two shootings on Wednesday night, where in one of them, a couple walked into the police administration building to tell officers that they had been hit by gunfire. Investigators say a man and a woman came to the parking lot about 6:30 a.m....
Suspect in deadly shooting at Richmond park arrested in Oakland
RICHMOND – A man suspected in an altercation that led to a deadly shooting in Richmond over the weekend was arrested at an RV lot for the homeless in Oakland, police said.According to officers, 33-year-old Jeremy Griego of Oakland was shot in the area of Southside Park on Saturday. Griego, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.Video obtained by police showed the suspect and the victim arriving at the park in a gray Pontiac sedan. The pair were there for a short time when an altercation began and the suspect shot Griego.Additional video evidence, along...
Oakland shooting suspect arrested; automatic weapons, bags filled with drugs seized
OAKLAND -- Using a description of the get away vehicle, Oakland police have arrested a suspect in an Aug. 18 shooting and seized automatic weapons and bags filled with drugs.Oakland investigators said the suspect allegedly fired several gunshots that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in a very distinct vehicle. Fortunately, no one was wounded by the gunfire.On Tuesday, Area 3 Community Resource Officers located the vehicle and began a surveillance operation. Some time later, officers saw an individual enter the vehicle and safely took them into custody.During the investigation, officers identified and...
Oakland police arrest suspect in shooting last week
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Police arrested the suspect they allege fired several gunshots on Aug. 18 that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in what was described as a distinctive vehicle. […]
Police: Robbers nabbed on busy afternoon
MILPITAS (KRON) – It was a busy Thursday for the Milpitas Police Department, which arrested two people facing robbery charges, according to a Facebook post. On Aug. 21, during an altercation on the 1400 block of South Park Victoria Drive, police claim someone brandished a firearm. Detectives identified the suspect as “a 33-year-old Milpitas resident […]
KTVU FOX 2
Lake Merritt BART station closed due to police activity
OAKLAND, Calif. - An East Bay BART station was closed Friday afternoon due police activity, the transit agency said. The police activity was reported around 1:36 p.m. at the Lake Merritt Station. The transit agency said the incident will result in major service delays on the Berryessa Line in the...
Homeless man arrested in El Cerrito for second unprovoked attack in 2 weeks
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A homeless man was arrested for an alleged unprovoked attack in El Cerrito on Wednesday, the El Cerrito Police Department said in a press release. The 41-year-old suspect, whom police did not name, was also arrested two weeks earlier for a similar crime in the same area. The victim was […]
Man killed during attempted robbery was Capitol Casino security guard, family says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The man who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery was identified by family as a security guard working for Capitol Casino. According to a GoFundMe page, 27-year-old Sean Bernal was working when a robbery occurred Monday morning. He leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter and four older siblings. Sacramento police […]
KTVU FOX 2
35-year-old San Francisco man allegedly struck and killed while walking in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said they were investigating a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian Thursday. Police were called to West MacArthur Blvd and Piedmont Avenue around 4 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian being struck by a driver who fled the scene. When police arrived they reportedly found an...
2 arrested, several pounds of illegal drugs seized in SF Sunset District Raid
SAN FRANCISCO -- Armed with a search warrant, San Francisco police raided a home in the city's Outer Sunset neighborhood, seizing several pounds of illegal drugs, cash and a payment book.Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani took to social media to post a photo of the haul from the raid and a few details.The warrant was for the home of an alleged meth dealer and conducted by officers from the Taraval Station. During the operation, the narcotics officers seized 4.6 pounds of meth with a street value of over $120,000.They also uncovered 2.25 pounds of cocaine salt, 17 grams of MDMA and 28 grams of various pills.As among the evidence seized was more than $10,000 in cash and a book containing the names of customers who owed the alleged dealer money.Two arrests were made, but the identities of the suspects and the charges they face has not been released.
KTVU FOX 2
5 suspects arrested in $9 million cargo theft operation
OAKLAND, Calif. - Law enforcement officers capped off a two-year investigation into a multi-million dollar cargo theft operation with the arrests of five people. Investigators said the suspects are responsible for over $9 million of losses related to the theft of cargo shipments carrying electronics and electronic components. The California...
crimevoice.com
Five arrested in connection to string of home invasion robberies in San Jose
Top: Armando Manzano (L) and Daniel Mendez (R) Bottom: Eduardo Santiago (L) and Israel Mejia (R) San Jose police have arrested five suspects in connection to a string of home invasion robberies in late May and early June. The investigation began when officers responded to a reported home invasion on...
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded in Richmond
RICHMOND (CBS SF) -- Police were investigating a shooting in near Nevin Park in Richmond that killed one man and left another man wounded, on Monday,Officers responded to reports of shots fired at MacDonald Avenue and 5th Street, at about 4 p.m.When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old Richmond man who was dead at the scene. Another victim, a 65-year-old Richmond man, was seriously wounded. He was airlifted to a local trama center and is in stable condition, according to police.So far, there have been no arrests.
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond city leaders concerned over spike in deadly crime
RICHMOND, Calif. - Four people killed in the span of a week has caused a spike in violent crime in Richmond. The incidents involved drive-by shootings and arguments that escalated to gunfire, according Richmond Police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy. "We consider it a spike," Pomeroy said. "It’s very unusual to see...
Repeat bank robber arrested in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, A Rio Vista man attempted to rob a bank in Fairfield for at least the second time using the same method, according to the Fairfield Police Department. At 10:53 a.m., dispatch received a call from the bank that a man had given them a note demanding money, according to […]
The Richmond Standard
