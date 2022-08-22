ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

abc57.com

Elkhart Police searching for individual for questioning in theft

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft, according to police. The theft took place on August 13 at a local Elkhart business. If you have any information, please contact Detective Lambright at...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of trying to steal from Walmart three times in one day

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly tried to steal items from a Walmart three times in one day, according to the probable cause affidavit. Andrew Myers, 39 was arrested on three counts of theft. On Monday, a South Bend Police officer responded...
abc57.com

Man accused of stabbing neighbor during money dispute

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stabbed his neighbor during an argument, according to the probable cause affidavit. Willie Evans Jr. was arrested on the charges of battery resulting in bodily injury and intimidation. On Saturday, South Bend Police officers were called...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Officers recover firearms, drugs following traffic stop

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One man was arrested after officers recovered numerous drugs and firearms following a traffic stop, according to the South Bend Police Department. Darryl Peak, 29, was arrested on the following charges:. Four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. One count...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Mishawaka, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Mishawaka, IN
abc57.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in Edwardsburg Wednesday evening

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. - One man has died following a shooting in Edwardsburg on Wednesday, according to the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department. At 6:42 p.m., police were called to investigate shots fired in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. At the scene, police took a 54-year-old man into custody for...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNDU

Police investigating after body found in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a body was found in LaPorte County. Deputies were called to the 3000 block of W. Small Road just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, an unidentified subject was found dead near...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Car hits motorcycle in Elkhart, seriously injures two

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Two people from Elkhart remain in critical condition after the motorcycle they were on collided with a car last night. The driver, 35-year-old Christopher Estel and passenger 32-year-old Brandy La Cotrel were knocked from the motorcycle just after 6 last night at County Road 6 and Decio Drive.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

95.3 MNC

Woman battered in Elkhart church parking lot

Elkhart Police Officers were dispatched around 2:08 a.m. on Saturday after reports of a female being battered, hit by a vehicle, and pepper sprayed. The victim was sitting in the World Harvest Church parking lot when a female she knew pulled in. The victim reported that the female subject struck...
FOX59

Indiana correctional officer busted for smuggling meth into jail

RENSSELAER, Ind. — A Jasper County correctional officer has gone from being outside the jail bars to being behind them after it was discovered that he was smuggling meth to an inmate while on duty. Shaun Zavoral, 29, of Wheatfield was taken into custody and incarcerated in the Porter County Jail on charges of dealing […]
JASPER COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police Department swears in ten new officers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Public Safety Board held a meeting to formally welcome the largest single group of new recruits in department history. On Thursday morning, 10 new officers where swore into the department with most of the officer's being recent graduates of the police academy. "So,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

More reports of car break-ins in Goshen

There are more reports of car break-ins in Goshen. Late Sunday morning, Aug. 21, a resident in the 500 block of Jefferson contacted police that during the early morning hours, he caught two individuals on his security cameras going through three vehicles, one of which was in his driveway. Though...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

No injuries reported in apartment fire in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - No one was injured in an apartment fire in Elkhart on Wednesday, according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Visscher Drive Wednesday evening for a structure fire. On the way to the scene, fire units learned a second-story balcony was...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man arrested in connection with three burglaries

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on three counts of burglary after being caught at the scene of one of the burglaries, according to the probable cause affidavit. On July 26, officers with the South Bend Police Department were called to the 3200 block of Lincoln Way West for a burglary report at a sports store.

