ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ceremony to honor WV Civil Rights Day

By Danielle Sandler
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUKQm_0hQp6dVD00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Human Rights Commission is set to host a virtual ceremony honoring West Virginia Civil Rights Day happening Monday, August 29, 2022 at 12:00 P.M.

POLICE: More explosive devices found at church in Bluefield, suspect in custody

This event can also be viewed on the WV Human Rights Commission Facebook page on Monday, August 29, 2022. The even can also be seen on Monday, September 5, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. through WV Public Broadcasting’s West Virginia Channel.

Key speakers at the event will be Governor Jim Justice, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch, and Human Rights Commission Executive Director Tia L. Welch.

“Today and every day, we celebrate progress that has been made for civil rights. The West Virginia Human Rights Commission strives to uphold the laws that prohibit discrimination in employment, public accommodation, and housing, and extends gratitude to those who continue to be advocates.”

Human Rights Commission Executive Director Tia L. Welch

The keynote address will be given by Mr. Maurice R. Cooley, who was the former Vice President of Intercultural Affairs and Student Affairs at Marshall University. The ceremony will also include Kanawha County Acapella Group Harmony Rechoired and Poet Tierah Williams.

Summers County man arrested after drugs, stolen motorcycle found

Follow the WV Human Rights Facebook page for any updates on the event!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Southern WV Joining Community Forces hosts “Welcome Home” Event

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10 A.M to 2 P.M., Southern West Virginia Joining Community Forces is hosting a “Welcome Home” event for for Military Members, Veterans, Family! This organization is made up of other several organizations with the goals of fostering a strong network of local support, fill […]
GLEN JEAN, WV
WVNS

West Virginia State Troopers hoping to win Best Looking Cruiser Contest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers are hoping to win this year’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Voting for The American Association of State Troopers‘ annual contest ended at 5 p.m. Thursday. During the contest, the Association challenges all 50 states to submit a photo of its best-looking state trooper cruiser. West Virginia placed […]
POLITICS
WVNS

Did you know: WV has an official state firearm

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is a beautiful state, full of rich wild-life and points in history acting as monuments that led to our secession. Many West Virginians know these symbols: the Red Cardinal, the Rhododendron bush, the Black Bear, but did you know West Virginia is one of nine states that have an […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

13-year-old among West Virginia COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a 13-year-old is among the recent deaths related to COVID-19. The state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the last update on Friday, Aug. 19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 7,251 since the pandemic began. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNS

Introducing a new WV snack, WheatOs!

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun, new snack to munch on, this one may be up your alley! If you want to excite your taste buds, but also want a healthier alternative to a pork rind, you may want to try a WheatO. 59News was able to get an exclusive interview […]
WVNS

Great Kanawha River Cleanup returns

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Keeping West Virginia ‘Wild and Wonderful’ takes an entire community working together, and for the 32nd year in a row, residents are doing just that. The 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup dates are set for Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 8 a.m. to Noon. The cleanup, sponsored by the Make […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Back to School costs on the rise, affecting local families

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–With the National Retail Federal reporting that the average family will spend 40 percent more on school supplies than they did in 2019, local shoppers are prepared to spend more. Last year, Americans spent a record $37 billion. Experts predict spending for the 2022-2023 academic year to be the same, but parents […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WVNS

WV ranked 7th most dangerous state for drivers

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – According to new research, West Virginia has ranked as the seventh most dangerous state for drivers. The research was conducted by personal injury and consumer rights law firm Agruss Law Firm. The firm studied data over 10 years from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which states had the highest percentage […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WVNS

DHHR recruiting events help with job opportunities

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is currently and actively recruiting potential applicants for job openings statewide. DHHR offers a wide range of careers that help provide the opportunity to work as a team to gain the necessary and appropriate resources and information that can be accessible […]
JOBS
WVNS

VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Wv Civil Rights Day#Wv Public Broadcasting#Intercultural Affairs#Marshall University
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank hosting food giveaway

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer Food Bank will host a food giveaway on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Fayette County. You can find the food pantry at the old Mt. Hope High School located at 100 High School Drive, Mt Hope, WV 25880. The […]
MOUNT HOPE, WV
WVNS

International cross-country travelers make stop in the Mountain State

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is rich in natural beauty and resources, from the coal that gave birth to the American workers’ rights movement to the New River Gorge, carved by the continent’s oldest river. Four friends, Nikolai Derek of Pennsylvania, Guy Moore, Jr., of New Jersey, Mel O’Callaghan of County Kerry, Ireland, and […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WVNS

WVNS

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy