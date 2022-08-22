Read full article on original website
KSDK
Police investigate two south St. Louis City shootings
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of the City of St. Louis Friday. Police said they were responding to a call for a shooting in the 4800 block of Nebraska Avenue. A man who was injured in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. This call came in at 2:15 p.m.
KMOV
2 shootings in South City leads to 1 injured, 1 killed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two separate shootings led to one person dead and one person injured in South City Friday. The first incident occurred around 2:13 p.m. in the area of Illinois Ave and Chippewa St. Police say the incident was relative to a man that was shot in the hand, and a 911 caller stated that the male left the scene on foot.
Man accused of scamming hospital workers in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Sheriff's Office wants to get the word out about an alleged scammer targeting hospital employees in the area. On Friday, Sheriff Vernon Betts led a press conference where he announced a man had contacted doctors and nurses at several hospitals including Barnes-Jewish, Children's, and Cardinal Glennon.
St. Louis man sentenced 11+ years for 2020 carjacking
A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis man for a carjacking committed back in 2020.
Man shot, killed near arguing couple in north St. Louis
One man is behind bars several months after he reportedly shot and killed a man approaching him and a woman during an argument in north St. Louis.
Missouri officer charged in death of officer during chase
MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) — A police officer in suburban St. Louis was charged after he hit and killed another officer while chasing a suspect, the St. Louis County prosecutor's office announced Wednesday. Brian Rayford, 41, of Florissant, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Dec. 5, 2020, death...
KMOV
Man found guilty in Madison County highway shooting
EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) -- A Madison County jury found 35-year-old Mantia Johnson guilty of first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of Ahmaad Nunley. Nunley and another person were found shot multiple times around 2 a.m. on August 2, 2021, at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City. They were both taken to the hospital, where Nunley died of his injuries.
kttn.com
Missouri man charged with shooting woman during attempted carjacking
A Missouri man was indicted Wednesday on charges accusing him of shooting a woman while attempting to take her car outside of a north St. Louis Walgreens earlier this month. The indictment alleges that Loyse Dozier, 20, from St. Louis, attempted to take a 2019 Kia Optima by force and violence on August 1, and fired a gun in furtherance of that crime. Dozier, a previously convicted felon, was then caught with a firearm on August 10, the indictment says.
Man charged in crash involving golf cart, stolen car in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges after police said he stole a pizza delivery driver's car at gunpoint, fled police and crashed into a golf cart. According to charging documents, Watts and a "juvenile codefendant" stole a pizza delivery driver's car while the driver was dropping off an order at a home on the 3200 block of Compton Avenue. The driver told police he was trying to get his car back when the juvenile pointed a gun at him and told him to step away.
advantagenews.com
Woman charged after attack at home
Bethalto Police are looking for an East Alton woman they believe attacked another person inside her home with a lamp. 31-year-old Alexis Broyles of the 100 block of Wesley Way is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery in connection with the incident late Wednesday night. Police were called...
Man charged with multiple crimes connected to Aug. 1 shooting of woman during attempted carjacking
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was indicted on multiple federal charges after investigators said he shot a woman multiple times while trying to steal her 2019 Kia Optima. Loyse Dozier, 20, was charged with attempted carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury and two other crimes in connection with the incident in a Walgreens parking lot on North Grand Boulevard earlier this month.
Recent uptick in marijuana dispensary burglaries in St. Louis
Police are investigating numerous marijuana dispensary break-ins across the St. Louis region. The latest incident happened Thursday morning when the suspects were shooting at people who saw them breaking in.
KMOV
Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Officer charged in 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former Bellefontaine Neighbors Police officer has been charged in relation to the 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr. Brian Rayford, 41, of Florissant, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. His bond is set at $100,000 cash-only. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated this incident, and […]
Shots fired at vehicle on I-64, six felonies for suspect
An investigation is underway after someone fired shots at a vehicle Monday on Interstate 64 in St. Louis County. The accused gunman faces six felony charges.
Teen at bus stop, man changing tire robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis
Thieves robbed a teenager at a bus stop and a man changing a tire at gunpoint Tuesday evening in St. Louis.
2021 gas station murder: 21-year-old St. Louis man charged
A 21-year-old has been charged in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting inside a BP gas station in north St. Louis City.
Woman dies after 5-vehicle crash in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a fatal five-car crash that happened Sunday in south St. Louis County. The St. Louis County Police Department identified the victim on Friday as Janice Bridges, 67, of Affton. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at Mackenzie Road and...
VIDEO: Man fires shots at would-be car thieves outside Ferguson store
New surveillance video shared Tuesday shows an encounter between a gunman and would-be car thieves outside of a Ferguson store.
Fake priest wanted for rape arrested in Maryland Heights, Missouri
A fugitive wanted for rape is in custody in Maryland Heights, Missouri, and awaiting extradition back to Georgia.
