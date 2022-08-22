ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Police investigate two south St. Louis City shootings

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of the City of St. Louis Friday. Police said they were responding to a call for a shooting in the 4800 block of Nebraska Avenue. A man who was injured in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. This call came in at 2:15 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 shootings in South City leads to 1 injured, 1 killed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two separate shootings led to one person dead and one person injured in South City Friday. The first incident occurred around 2:13 p.m. in the area of Illinois Ave and Chippewa St. Police say the incident was relative to a man that was shot in the hand, and a 911 caller stated that the male left the scene on foot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man accused of scamming hospital workers in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Sheriff's Office wants to get the word out about an alleged scammer targeting hospital employees in the area. On Friday, Sheriff Vernon Betts led a press conference where he announced a man had contacted doctors and nurses at several hospitals including Barnes-Jewish, Children's, and Cardinal Glennon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found guilty in Madison County highway shooting

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) -- A Madison County jury found 35-year-old Mantia Johnson guilty of first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of Ahmaad Nunley. Nunley and another person were found shot multiple times around 2 a.m. on August 2, 2021, at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City. They were both taken to the hospital, where Nunley died of his injuries.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
kttn.com

Missouri man charged with shooting woman during attempted carjacking

A Missouri man was indicted Wednesday on charges accusing him of shooting a woman while attempting to take her car outside of a north St. Louis Walgreens earlier this month. The indictment alleges that Loyse Dozier, 20, from St. Louis, attempted to take a 2019 Kia Optima by force and violence on August 1, and fired a gun in furtherance of that crime. Dozier, a previously convicted felon, was then caught with a firearm on August 10, the indictment says.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man charged in crash involving golf cart, stolen car in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges after police said he stole a pizza delivery driver's car at gunpoint, fled police and crashed into a golf cart. According to charging documents, Watts and a "juvenile codefendant" stole a pizza delivery driver's car while the driver was dropping off an order at a home on the 3200 block of Compton Avenue. The driver told police he was trying to get his car back when the juvenile pointed a gun at him and told him to step away.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Woman charged after attack at home

Bethalto Police are looking for an East Alton woman they believe attacked another person inside her home with a lamp. 31-year-old Alexis Broyles of the 100 block of Wesley Way is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery in connection with the incident late Wednesday night. Police were called...
BETHALTO, IL
5 On Your Side

Man charged with multiple crimes connected to Aug. 1 shooting of woman during attempted carjacking

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was indicted on multiple federal charges after investigators said he shot a woman multiple times while trying to steal her 2019 Kia Optima. Loyse Dozier, 20, was charged with attempted carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury and two other crimes in connection with the incident in a Walgreens parking lot on North Grand Boulevard earlier this month.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Officer charged in 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former Bellefontaine Neighbors Police officer has been charged in relation to the 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr. Brian Rayford, 41, of Florissant, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. His bond is set at $100,000 cash-only. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated this incident, and […]
FLORISSANT, MO

