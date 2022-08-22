Gas prices drop 5.2 cents in Spokane, averaging $4.53 a gallon

Credit: Unsplash, Sophie Jonas

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gas prices across the country are continuing to drop each day, both locally and nationally.

A Gasbuddy survey looking at 187 gas stations across Spokane shows gas prices have fallen 5.2 cents over the last week. The average price of gas in Spokane is now $4.53 cents a gallon.

Gas prices in Spokane are 39.3 cents lower than they were a month ago, but 85.3 cents higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Spokane sells gas at $4.37 a gallon, and the most expensive gas station sells gas at $4.79 a gallon, a 42-cent difference.

Across Washington, the average price for gas was $4.71 a gallon, a 1.7 cent drop from last week. The lowest price for gas in the state is $3.89 a gallon. The highest price for gas in Washington is $5.79 a gallon.

The national average for gas is $3.86 a gallon, a 5.1 cent decline from last week. Across the country, gas prices are down 51.3 cents from a month ago and 72.2 cents higher than what gas prices were a year ago.

In Idaho, the average price for gas is $4.62 a gallon, which is 5.5 cents less than what it was a year ago.

“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases.”In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season.”

