San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

WATCH: ‘Uncovering the Truth,’ a KSAT Investigates special

They’re the best investigative team in San Antonio: “KSAT Investigates.”. Comprised of Investigative Reporters Dillon Collier and Tim Gerber, along with photojournalists Josh Saunders and Dale Keller, the quartet strives day in and day out to inform you about what you and your family want and need to know.
KSAT 12

These San Antonio companies made Forbes’ list of best employers in Texas this year

SAN ANTONIO – Forbes’ has once again released its findings for best employers in each state, and several of the top companies in Texas this year are in San Antonio. “Two years into an ongoing global pandemic that’s forever transformed the workplace, what makes a good employer? Whether working remotely or from the office, Americans’ priorities have changed,” Forbes said in a statement. “Employers have had to motivate talent, combat burnout and ensure the well-being and safety of their workers, while pursuing profits amid a sensitive political landscape that spurred new levels of corporate activism – not to mention a growing divide in what people want from institutions and companies.”
KSAT 12

The San Antonio Strangler: South Texas Crime Stories

SAN ANTONIO – Find more true-crime podcasts on the South Texas Crime Stories page. He ripped five women away from their families, many more narrowly escaped his grasp. In the middle of the night, he’d stalk his prey before attacking. Natalie Chavez. Natalie Chavez was only 15 years...
KSAT 12

Downtown homeless camp cleared; TxDOT fencing off area

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not the first time a homeless camp under I-37 has been cleared out, but the Texas Department of Transportation is hoping it may be the last. TxDOT and City of San Antonio employees, along with SAPD, were at the site near Brooklyn Avenue Thursday morning, where dozens of people have been camping out - close to services they use. As the people staying there packed up what they could, city crews cleared out anything left behind.
KSAT 12

San Antonio man found guilty in deadly shooting over rental tires

SAN ANTONIO – A jury took about two hours Thursday to find a San Antonio man guilty of murder. Richard Vallejo was on trial for the June 2020 shooting death of Andrew Gomez. Gomez worked for a rental tire company and was looking for Vallejo who owed money on some tires. Gomez went to Vallejo’s parent’s house, and when Vallejo showed up, video surveillance showed him shooting an unarmed Gomez six times.
KSAT 12

Business owner, unlicensed dealer conspired to sell more than 200 guns illegally, feds say

SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man is accused of illegally selling firearms with an unlicensed dealer to buyers in the San Antonio area, according to federal authorities. Michael Anthony Flynn, 46, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of aiding and abetting someone engaged in the firearms business without a license, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.
KSAT 12

Woman found with gunshot wound in Northeast Side hotel room

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital on Friday morning after she said she was shot while walking on a Northeast Side street. San Antonio police Sgt. Matthew Brown said they responded to the shooting call at the Sun Motel in the 1000 block of Austin Highway.
KSAT 12

3 Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in just one month

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – At least three Hays Consolidated Independent School District students have died in just one month due to suspected fentanyl overdoses. According to an HCISD news release, two 17-year-old students in separate incidents died at their Kyle houses in late July and early August. The third...
