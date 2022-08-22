Read full article on original website
WATCH: ‘Uncovering the Truth,’ a KSAT Investigates special
They’re the best investigative team in San Antonio: “KSAT Investigates.”. Comprised of Investigative Reporters Dillon Collier and Tim Gerber, along with photojournalists Josh Saunders and Dale Keller, the quartet strives day in and day out to inform you about what you and your family want and need to know.
Help wanted: High school football season starts with referee shortage in San Antonio, across state
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas high school football season kicks off this weekend but one team often overlooked are the officials. There’s a shortage of referees across the San Antonio area and the state. Dave Maxwell, vice president of the San Antonio Chapter of the Texas Association of...
These San Antonio companies made Forbes’ list of best employers in Texas this year
SAN ANTONIO – Forbes’ has once again released its findings for best employers in each state, and several of the top companies in Texas this year are in San Antonio. “Two years into an ongoing global pandemic that’s forever transformed the workplace, what makes a good employer? Whether working remotely or from the office, Americans’ priorities have changed,” Forbes said in a statement. “Employers have had to motivate talent, combat burnout and ensure the well-being and safety of their workers, while pursuing profits amid a sensitive political landscape that spurred new levels of corporate activism – not to mention a growing divide in what people want from institutions and companies.”
Providers ready to help out of state after Texas ‘trigger law’ goes into effect two months after fall of Roe v. Wade
SAN ANTONIO – Texas’ “trigger” law takes effect Thursday, two months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn the federal right to abortion. The latest law does not target pregnant people. However, it increases the penalties for abortion providers to no less than $100,000 and a sentence of up to life in prison.
Alamo Heights football players suspended for 2 games, 1 student taken to ER following alleged hazing incident, sources say
ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – An unspecified number of Alamo Heights varsity football players have been suspended for two games in connection with an alleged hazing incident that landed one victim in a hospital emergency room, sources told KSAT 12 Sports Director Greg Simmons. The source could not confirm how...
Student loan forgiveness helpful, but it doesn’t address high college costs, San Antonio students say
SAN ANTONIO – President Joe Biden announced a plan to relieve student debt Wednesday afternoon, saying up to $10,000 would be forgiven and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. According to the Biden administration, at least 43 million people will benefit from the loan forgiveness, and at least...
The San Antonio Strangler: South Texas Crime Stories
SAN ANTONIO – Find more true-crime podcasts on the South Texas Crime Stories page. He ripped five women away from their families, many more narrowly escaped his grasp. In the middle of the night, he’d stalk his prey before attacking. Natalie Chavez. Natalie Chavez was only 15 years...
Witness says Barrientes Vela and ‘her entourage’ intimidated him at county park
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who rented pavilions at Rodriguez Park for decades of special events testified Wednesday that former Bexar County Pct. 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela and other uniformed deputies intimidated him and his family as they prepared to celebrate the Easter holiday in 2019.
Barrientes Vela’s former clerk says constable was ‘rattled’ by 2019 visit from Texas Ranger
SAN ANTONIO – A former Precinct 2 clerk who provided critical information to law enforcement about the inner workings of Michelle Barrientes Vela’s administration testified Thursday that the then-constable was left “rattled” after learning she was under criminal investigation in the summer of 2019. “She was...
South Side daycare once again serving community after devastating fire
SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonio firefighters rushed into his burning building earlier this year, all Eli Guerra wanted to do was withdraw. He couldn’t bare to see the South Side daycare center he had built decades ago with his late-wife, Susan, go up in flames. “I wanted...
Downtown homeless camp cleared; TxDOT fencing off area
SAN ANTONIO – It’s not the first time a homeless camp under I-37 has been cleared out, but the Texas Department of Transportation is hoping it may be the last. TxDOT and City of San Antonio employees, along with SAPD, were at the site near Brooklyn Avenue Thursday morning, where dozens of people have been camping out - close to services they use. As the people staying there packed up what they could, city crews cleared out anything left behind.
Behind the Kitchen Door: Local restaurants receive low inspection score due to ants, roaches, and employee hygeine
SAN ANTONIO – Ants marching across plates on ready to serve food and employees not washing their hands earned some San Antonio restaurants low scores on their recent health inspections. Pik-Nik Foods. Health inspectors found a long list of violations at Pik-Nik Foods, located in the 1200 block of...
San Antonio man found guilty in deadly shooting over rental tires
SAN ANTONIO – A jury took about two hours Thursday to find a San Antonio man guilty of murder. Richard Vallejo was on trial for the June 2020 shooting death of Andrew Gomez. Gomez worked for a rental tire company and was looking for Vallejo who owed money on some tires. Gomez went to Vallejo’s parent’s house, and when Vallejo showed up, video surveillance showed him shooting an unarmed Gomez six times.
Business owner, unlicensed dealer conspired to sell more than 200 guns illegally, feds say
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man is accused of illegally selling firearms with an unlicensed dealer to buyers in the San Antonio area, according to federal authorities. Michael Anthony Flynn, 46, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of aiding and abetting someone engaged in the firearms business without a license, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.
San Antonio man given life sentence in deadly shooting over rental tires
SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Friday sentenced a San Antonio man to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a man who was trying to collect money on rental tires. On Thursday that same jury found Richard Vallejo guilty of murder for the June 2020 shooting death of Andrew Gomez.
Woman found with gunshot wound in Northeast Side hotel room
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital on Friday morning after she said she was shot while walking on a Northeast Side street. San Antonio police Sgt. Matthew Brown said they responded to the shooting call at the Sun Motel in the 1000 block of Austin Highway.
San Antonio man arrested for shooting coworker during fight over $100, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and pistol-whipped his co-worker during an argument over $100. Tevin D. Robinson, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. San Antonio police said they were...
3 Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in just one month
HAYS COUNTY, Texas – At least three Hays Consolidated Independent School District students have died in just one month due to suspected fentanyl overdoses. According to an HCISD news release, two 17-year-old students in separate incidents died at their Kyle houses in late July and early August. The third...
1,047 Schertz PD cases were impacted in purge that destroyed decade’s worth of evidence
SCHERTZ – Schertz police said more than 1,000 cases were impacted in the purge of the department’s property room that led to evidence being destroyed or removed. The department said Friday that the review into the error has been completed, and the investigation determined that 1,047 cases — mostly in Guadalupe County — were impacted.
Barrientes Vela’s clerk wore secret recording device, did not tape anything incriminating
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Precinct 2 clerk who sought out the Texas Rangers to expose “wrongdoing” by Michelle Barrientes Vela testified Friday that she wore a secret recording device repeatedly in the summer of 2019 but did not tape the then-constable saying anything incriminating.
