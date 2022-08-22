Read full article on original website
Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan
Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
Pakistani court bars police from arresting ex-premier Khan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court on Thursday extended former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s protection from arrest through the end of the month, officials said, after police filed terrorism charges against the country’s popular opposition leader. The decision effectively shields Khan from arrest until Sept. 1 over accusations that during a speech last weekend, he threatened police officers and a female judge — remarks that triggered the terrorism charges. The decision also temporarily alleviates concerns of violent clashes between police and supporters of the former premier. Khan has been leading mass rallies and seeking early elections since he was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote in Parliament. The government says elections will be held as scheduled next year. Outside the anti-terrorism court on Thursday, Khan told reporters that he had never threatened anyone. He also said the terrorism charges against him were politically motivated and that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government fears Khan’s growing popularity.
Oregon woman, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Pakistani militant leader with $3 million U.S. bounty killed in Afghanistan, sources say
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A top Pakistani militant who had a $3 million U.S. bounty on his head has been killed along with three others in Afghanistan, three senior leaders of his group told NBC News. Abdul Wali, also known as Omar Khalid Khurasani, was killed in an explosion Sunday...
Former U.S. Ambassador Predicts Brittney Griner Will Return Home In Two-For-Two Prisoner Swap
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson predicts U.S. citizens Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, who are both imprisoned in Russia, will be released in a two-for-two prisoner swap. The Hill reports that Richardson made the comments on Griner’s release on ABC‘s This Week. “I’m optimistic. I think...
India, Now Facing Western Flak Over Ukraine Stance, Secretly Held Talks With NATO In 2019: Report
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, facing flak from western countries for its neutral stand on the Russia-Ukraine war, secretly held its first political dialogue with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in Brussels in 2019. The dialogue between NATO and India was attended by senior Indian officials from the...
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
BBC
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
Photos of a Nazi fleet of ships sunk in World War II that have resurfaced in Europe's drought
At least 20 explosives-laden German warships of Hitler's Black Sea fleet were scuttled in Serbia's Danube river in 1944.
Dramatic moment 'six Russian commanders and five soldiers are blown up in Ukrainian ambush'
This is the moment six Russian commanders were killed in a Ukrainian ambush, according to one of Kyiv's senior officers. Dramatic footage captured how a two-vehicle convoy - said to be carrying the Russian top brass back from a meeting - were struck by anti-tank missiles. Footage, thought to have...
Putin Is 'Not Bluffing:' Analyst Warns Germany Faces 'Severe Recession' With Russia Holding Back Gas Supplies
Germany has been reeling under the carpet since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine and the cut down on the gas supplies has come as another major blow to its delicate economy. Last week Germany’s Commerzbank said that Russian cuts in natural gas supplies could trigger “a severe recession,” confirming analysts'...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
‘We realized that there’s no way we can return’: Russia’s best and brightest are leaving the country in record numbers. 6 young Russians explain why they left
"We realized that there's no way we can return to Russia anytime soon. Once we get in, we might not be able to get out."
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Wife of Navy lieutenant imprisoned in Japan reveals young child's response
The wife of a U.S. Navy lieutenant who has been sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison after he was involved in a traffic accident that killed two people said she is doing everything she can to reunite her children with their father. "This is really about my kids,...
US Marines just ate all the eggs in one of southeastern Europe's most strategically important port cities
US sailors and Marines aboard USS Arlington visited the Greek port of Alexandroupoli in late May. They appeared to enjoy their stay — local media reported that they overwhelmed many restaurants. The visit reflects the US military's increasing interest in Greece amid growing tension in the region. At the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
