ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court on Thursday extended former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s protection from arrest through the end of the month, officials said, after police filed terrorism charges against the country’s popular opposition leader. The decision effectively shields Khan from arrest until Sept. 1 over accusations that during a speech last weekend, he threatened police officers and a female judge — remarks that triggered the terrorism charges. The decision also temporarily alleviates concerns of violent clashes between police and supporters of the former premier. Khan has been leading mass rallies and seeking early elections since he was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote in Parliament. The government says elections will be held as scheduled next year. Outside the anti-terrorism court on Thursday, Khan told reporters that he had never threatened anyone. He also said the terrorism charges against him were politically motivated and that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government fears Khan’s growing popularity.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO