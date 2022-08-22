ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Cheers!: Georgia Southern's adult fans can drink to the Eagles with special Bud Light bottles

By Nathan Dominitz, Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago

The cheers for Georgia Southern this football season will include a new way for adult fans to "Hail Southern."

Bud Light will release at the end of August limited-edition Georgia Southern co-branded packagCurate Fronts ing featuring the traditional rally cry "Hail Southern!" The 16-ounce aluminum bottles will be available throughout Statesboro and Southeastern Georgia, including Paulson Stadium, home of the Eagles.

The new packaging is part of Anheuser-Busch's announcement as the domestic beer, craft beer and seltzer sponsor of Georgia Southern University athletics. The three-year agreement also includes sponsorship rights in the ready-to-drink canned cocktails category.

Honoring Erk: Georgia Southern making push for icon Erk Russell to be in College Football Hall of Fame

Not cleaning house: Kevin Whitley avoids awkward transition on Georgia Southern football coaching staff

Get Eagles news in your inbox: Sign-up for our free, weekly newsletter on all things Georgia Southern sports

Georgia Southern Director of Athletics Jared Benko said the university is very grateful and appreciative of the continued support from Anheuser-Busch and distributor Southern Crown Partners (previously Southern Eagle).

"Their collective passion was instrumental in expanding this partnership to include a 'Hail Southern' bottle," Benko said in a press release. "I want to thank the Anheuser-Busch and Southern Crown teams for their teamwork on this unique project they created for our fans."

The Bud Light Hail Southern bottles will be sold at games along with other alcoholic beverages, including Wicked Weed, Cutwater canned cocktails, NUTRL Vodka Sodas, and domestic beers Michelob ULTRA and Budweiser.

Anheuser-Busch will have exclusive in-stadium advertising rights for domestic beer and ready-to-drink spirits. Its brands will be visible on the video board, field-level signage, balcony LED ribbons, on the concourse level and the Cutwater Tailgate Show before kickoff. The Bud Light Cabanas will return to the end zone.

The Eagles open the 2022 season at home on Sept. 3 against Morgan State at 6 p.m.

Nathan Dominitz is the Sports Content Editor of the Savannah Morning News and savannahnow.com. Email him at ndominitz@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @NathanDominitz

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Cheers!: Georgia Southern's adult fans can drink to the Eagles with special Bud Light bottles

