ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, GA

One dead, four injured in early morning crash in Liberty County

By Lewis Levine
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIZc5_0hQp5J0a00

A Liberty County woman standing outside her vehicle on North Coastal Highway in Midway was struck and killed Monday morning at around 8:30 a.m., according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff.

According to Laff, the 32-year-old woman, who was driving a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, pulled over to the side of the road in the direction of Riceboro and was standing behind her vehicle when she was struck by a motorist operating a 2014 Hyundai Azera traveling in the same direction.

Slurs, prior arrests, saving lives:Liberty County deputies in bus search have mixed records

'Is this a scam?':Georgia gas station owner 'gives back' with $2 price over July 4th weekend

Laff said the motorist failed to maintain his lane and slammed into the woman and her vehicle, causing both vehicles to rest in a ditch.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorist and two children who were inside the vehicle were transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah as well as a child in the Volkswagen Jetta.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 5

Related
WJCL

Motorcycle crash claims the life of a Rincon man

A motorcyclist died Wednesday night after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a sedan in Effingham County. Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, said the accident happened at the intersection of Stillwell Road and Log Landing Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to McDuffie, two motorcyclists were traveling east on...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Liberty County, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Riceboro, GA
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
City
Midway, GA
Local
Georgia Cars
Liberty County, GA
Crime & Safety
wtoc.com

Study offers potential solutions to traffic on E.G. Miles Parkways in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - If you drive through Hinesville often, you’ve likely been stuck in traffic on E.G. Miles Parkway. In 2019, portions of that road had a crash rate 2.5 times above the state average. That’s why the Liberty Consolidated Planning Commission launched a study earlier this year to help solve some of these problems. The nine month long study was just completed.
HINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#North Coastal Highway#Volkswagen Jetta#Hyundai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WJCL

Police: 911 call from parent leads to Savannah school placed on lockdown, search of grounds

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. SCCPSS issued the following statement following Friday's incident. "This morning, as a result of an allegation that a weapon was on campus at Mercer Middle received through the City of Savannah 911 call center, a multi-agency response was implemented to include our Campus Police Officers with support from Savannah Police Department. All buildings were searched with as little disruption to teaching and learning as possible. On completion of the search nothing was found and it was determined there was no threat to the school. The lockdown has been lifted and school remains on its regular operational schedule."
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police seek entering auto suspects

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for two entering auto suspects. The suspects, captured on a surveillance camera, are believed to be connected to an entering auto that happened at 2:50 p.m. on August 15, 2022, at Southside Cleaners located at 1 Diamond Causeway. Anyone with information about this […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Suspects in DJ Fields’ killing denied bond by judge

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Thursday was an emotional day in a Beaufort County courtroom for the family of a Bluffton High School student gunned down last year. Two of the suspects in his killing had their first day in court on new charges. Jayden and Shayniah Void are facing assault and battery by mob […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Missing woman located, SPD says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman last seen in the downtown area has been found. SPD announced Thursday morning that Marie Faith Drew, 27, had been missing since Aug. 22. Later that day, SPD announced she had been located.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New truck stop coming to Darien exit along I-95

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Darien exit along I-95 is set to get a big makeover over the next year or so. A large truck stop is planned just off exit 49. That exit will soon be home to a JP Travel Center. Providing even more services to travelers and jobs for locals. City leaders say this is a positive move for the area.
DARIEN, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy