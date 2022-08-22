TikTok chefs visit 69 fast food restaurants in 24 hours for world record

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A TikTok cooking duo earned their third Guinness World Record by visiting 69 fast food restaurants in a 24-hour period in New York.

Guinness World Records/YouTube

Chefs Nick DiGiovanni and Lynn Davis, aka Lynja, chose Manhattan as the location for their attempt at the Guinness World Record because they could visit all 69 eateries with a single 8-mile walk.

The pair, who previously earned records by cooking up the world's largest chicken nugget and world's largest cake pop , were accompanied on their restaurant-hopping adventure by Guinness World Records adjudicator Andrew Glass.

The duo were required to purchase and consume at least one food or drink item at each location -- but the rules didn't stipulate they had to do the consuming themselves, so at several locations other customers waiting in line were treated to free food.

The journey began at 8:30 a.m. at the McDonald's in Times Square, and other locations visited along the 8-mile path included Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, Taco Bell, Shake Shack, Burger King, Chick-Fil-A, Wendy's, Chipotle and Five Guys.

The chefs had 24 hours to complete the record, but they managed to visit all of the restaurants within 7 hours and 15 minutes, despite some time lost by getting stuck in an elevator at Macy's on 34th Street.

