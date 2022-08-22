Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Forgotten Californian Ellis IslandAmancay Tapia
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
sonomamag.com
How Do Local Restaurants Fare Years After a Review? Pretty Well
Eating out for a living has many privileges, but dining for pleasure is a gift I rarely get to appreciate. When a restaurant opens, it’s usually a one-and-done deal for me. As much as I’d love to return again and again to see how the menu evolves, how service improves (or doesn’t) and whether the food is as good (or bad) as I remember, constant deadlines never go away, and there’s always somewhere newer and shinier to discover.
Check out the scavenger hunt taking Sonoma County by storm
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Anthony Ramirez, creator of @PlantNseek, appeared on KRON4 News on Thursday to talk about his burgeoning plant scavenger hunt. Ramirez, who works in retail, started the scavenger hunt in May. He’d bought too many plants and seedlings for something he’d been working on in his garden and started leaving them around […]
sonomamag.com
Vintage Space Cocktail Lounge Ready for Takeoff in Santa Rosa
Vintage Space, the new retro-inspired cocktail lounge and live music venue at the landmark Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa, is a clever nod to the property’s midcentury past. Managed by Benson Wang and Anderson Pugash of Palm House Hospitality, the lounge is the latest upgrade to the hotel, which was built in 1957 and purchased by Stephan Yang and Rebecca Bunya of Yang Capital in 2019. Wang and Pugash are also behind the popular San Francisco hangouts Palm House and the Dorian.
Daily Californian
New restaurants to check out in Berkeley
If there’s anything the Berkeley area is known for, it’s the food. Filled with iconic restaurants like Gypsy’s, Cheese Board and La Note, Berkeley has a lot to offer. Just take a stroll down Telegraph Avenue and see for yourself. Eventually, you’ll find a favorite that you’ll find yourself going back to every so often.
sonomamag.com
Where to Get Healthy Takeout in Sonoma County
We’re taking away all your excuses for eating another fast food lunch. Healthy, whole foods aren’t hard to find in Sonoma County. But sometimes it takes a little sleuthing to find the perfect grain bowl, scrumptious salad or vegan entree worth the trouble. After an exhaustive search, here are some of our favorite spots for grab-and-go meals you won’t regret five minutes after eating. Click through the above gallery for details.
sonomamag.com
New Gyro and Souvlaki Restaurant Opens in Santa Rosa
I won’t lie. I nearly crashed my car scarfing down garlic fries from the newly opened gyro and souvlaki restaurant at Coddingtown. The San Jose-based chain founded by three cousins (all named Nick) has nailed fast-casual Greek eats using all the garlic. That’s a good thing — unless you’re a vampire.
10 Delectable Places To Eat And Drink Near SF’s Union Square
Union Square is packed with overpriced and underwhelming restaurants, but here are a few spots that we think are worth a visit. The neighborhood has a reputation for luxury hotels, cable cars, and wide-eyed tourists, but it’s also a fun place to enjoy the bustle of San Francisco. Here are a few places to grab a delicious meal or refreshing drink downtown. There is no shortage of wood-fired, Neapolitan-style pizza in SF, but Del Popolo is among the very best in the city. It’s not just about the pizza, the restaurant also features seasonally changing such as savory zucchini fritters, and a refreshing watermelon and pluot salad. You’ll also find a curated wine list with an exciting selection of orange wines alongside the classics. Location: 855 Bush Street Step back into post-prohibition 1930s SF where white-coated bartenders deftly serve vintage cocktails like the Jack Rose and Martinez. The bar was built in the streamline moderne style and they nail the era-specific details from barware to the vintage Victrola turntable. It’s an intimate bar, with no food but an impressive drinks menu that reads like a cocktail history book. Stookey’s is like nowhere else in SF.
iqstock.news
Concord, CA Specialty Sausage, Hot Dog Fast Food Shop Launched By Hillside Dawgz
Concord, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Hillside Dawgz (925-822-3425) has announced the official opening of its Concord branch, allowing it to serve the East Bay area with its selection of gourmet hot dogs. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. The new eatery offers an...
californiaagnet.com
Third Generation Family-Owned Sangiacomo Vineyards Celebrates 95 Years in Sonoma County
The pioneering Sangiacomo family, leaders in sustainable grape growing in Sonoma County, are honored to celebrate 95 years of farming and stewardship in Sonoma. The Sangiacomo family’s roots in Sonoma County began on August 30, 1927, when founder Vittorio Sangiacomo signed the deed to the 55-acre Eden Dale ranch, at the southern end of the Sonoma Valley in what is now the Carneros appellation. The historic agricultural property, dating back to the mid-1800s, was at the time an award-winning fruit tree farm, planted to apples, pears, peaches, prunes and cherries. Though Vittorio and family first found success focusing on the cultivation of pear trees, the Sangiacomos shifted their agricultural focus when they planted their first Sonoma vineyard, Green Acres, in 1969. For the past 53 years, the family has continued their farming heritage by growing premium cool-climate wine grapes from their 1,600 acres of certified sustainable estate vineyards in Carneros, the Petaluma Gap, and Sonoma Coast. Along with launching their namesake wine brand in 2016, they are proud to continue to work with over 70 wineries, many with long-lasting relationships spanning decades.
sonomasun.com
the girl, fig and a $50k donation
In celebration of its 25th anniversary this month, the girl & the fig has donated $50,000 to enhance children’s culinary programming at Sonoma Community Center. The Center’s Community Kitchen uses hands-on culinary instruction to share the cuisine and from around the world. The donation will allow the Center’s...
SFist
Sausalito Cleared Homeless Out Of Marinship Park — By Paying Them Each $18,000 to Leave
Sausalito managed to clear a sprawling encampment in Marinship Park this month that had been growing more unsanitary and problematic over the last two years, but they did it via a court settlement that included cash payments. There's already been plenty of tweeting to the effect of "Why doesn't San...
northbaybiz.com
Redwood Credit Union Helps Protect More than 2,700 People by Securely Shredding Documents
Shred-a-Thons held in Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, and Sonoma counties. This summer, more than 2,700 residents in Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma counties took action to protect themselves from fraud and identity theft by bringing old financial records and other paperwork to Redwood Credit Union’s free shred-a-thons. Shred-It...
rwcpulse.com
Blog: What’s At the Bottom of Crystal Springs Reservoir
Touching the western edge of Redwood City is Crystal Springs Reservoir. Believe it or not, there is more to the reservoir's history than water or the dam. It happens to be the graveyard of a small town. Indeed, during the mid-nineteenth century, a resort village existed there known as "Crystal Springs."
Thrillist
Where to Get Mooncakes in San Francisco
The Mid-Autumn Festival symbolizes peaceful family togetherness under the brightest full moon of the year, and mooncakes, mooncakes, everywhere. The moon is full and huge, down low close to the horizon, and almost orange in color. Cultures that use the lunar calendar celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, including but not limited to Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese communities. The San Francisco Bay Area is more familiar with the traditional Cantonese mooncakes, which feature elaborately molded round or square-shaped pastries with a dense, slightly sweetened paste made from lotus seeds or red beans, encased by a thin, chewy, alkaline dough. Some have a dried, salted egg yolk in the middle to represent the full moon, and double or more egg yolks are for extra prosperity. You only need to eat a couple of small wedges from the pastry, since it’s so dense. We recommend sharing and washing it down with hot tea.
The Daily 08-25-22: City braces as 25,000 Burners descend before Black Rock City
Hotels sell out. Costumes fly off the shelf. And there’s nary a bicycle nor a coconut water to be found. It’s the busiest holiday of the year in Reno — not Christmas or the Fourth of July, but Burning Man. Read more. • San Francisco billboard invokes a mass shooting in warning people about Texas
‘It just irritates me’: The Siren Canteen, a shuttered Bay Area gem in Stinson Beach, fends off invaders from Instagram
"It's not an 'abandoned cafe' - it's my baby. And it's coming back."
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
Stunning 84-acre Bay Area estate by the coast hits market at $6.75 million
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
