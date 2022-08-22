Union Square is packed with overpriced and underwhelming restaurants, but here are a few spots that we think are worth a visit. The neighborhood has a reputation for luxury hotels, cable cars, and wide-eyed tourists, but it’s also a fun place to enjoy the bustle of San Francisco. Here are a few places to grab a delicious meal or refreshing drink downtown. There is no shortage of wood-fired, Neapolitan-style pizza in SF, but Del Popolo is among the very best in the city. It’s not just about the pizza, the restaurant also features seasonally changing such as savory zucchini fritters, and a refreshing watermelon and pluot salad. You’ll also find a curated wine list with an exciting selection of orange wines alongside the classics. Location: 855 Bush Street Step back into post-prohibition 1930s SF where white-coated bartenders deftly serve vintage cocktails like the Jack Rose and Martinez. The bar was built in the streamline moderne style and they nail the era-specific details from barware to the vintage Victrola turntable. It’s an intimate bar, with no food but an impressive drinks menu that reads like a cocktail history book. Stookey’s is like nowhere else in SF.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO