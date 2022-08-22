ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford Man Charged With Harassing Victim in Domestic Violence Case

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local man Thursday for allegedly harassing his past victim from a domestic violence case. Tayler Beard, 26, of Oxford was arrested in 2021 for domestic violence with aggravated assault. As a condition of his bond and pre-trial hearing, he was not to contact the victim. Beard has allegedly been harassing the victim through phone calls and text messaging.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

A Clarksdale Couple Charged with Felony Shoplifting for Two Theft Incidents

On June 27, officers with the Oxford Police Department took a report from a business in the 2500 block of West Jackson Ave for felony shoplifting. The suspects were already gone from the scene but were quickly identified as Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale. Warrants for both were issued at that time.
CLARKSDALE, MS
WREG

Man found covered in blood charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a man who he thought was responsible for stealing his car. Stephen S. Robinson, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Shelby County Jail. Police said the incident occurred around 11 a.m. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police release video in hopes of reducing gun crimes

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is taking steps to cut down on gun violence, especially among young people. The department has released a video featuring family members whose loved ones were killed during a party last year. “All actions have consequences, so when these age group,...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Parking Garage Shenanigans Lead to Arrest

A Sardis man doing a “burnout” or “peel out” inside the Oxford Parking Garage was arrested recently by the Oxford Police Department. On Aug. 20, at about 11 p.m. officers were on foot patrol around the parking garage when they could hear a vehicle doing doughnuts somewhere inside.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Man fights for life after being shot in the head at home

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss.– A Tunica County man is slowly recovering at Regional One in Memphis after investigators say he initially admitted to shooting himself, but family members are concerned there’s more to the story. Kentayvious Jackson said his brother Jartayvious was shot while inside an apartment he shares with his girlfriend in Robinsonville in Tunica County […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

BULLETIN: Dozens of Shots Fired Near Germantown High School

DEVELOPING STORY: Germantown police tell The Mighty 990 that someone fired a weapon near Germantown High School Wednesday afternoon. The gunfire broke out around 2:30 p.m. near Casablanca. Eyewitnesses report a heavy police presence in the area. Classes had already been dismissed. There were no injuries. The Germantown Police Dept....
GERMANTOWN, TN
wtva.com

More information to be released about weekend shooting in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston police chief is expected to provide information soon about a weekend shooting. Police Chief Adam Harmon said the shooting happened Friday, Aug. 19 along Starkville Road. He has not released any more information about the incident; however, he said no one was killed.
HOUSTON, MS
panolian.com

Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Aug. 10. Emily Hart Gilmore, 206...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS

