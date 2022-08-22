Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Charged With Harassing Victim in Domestic Violence Case
The Oxford Police Department arrested a local man Thursday for allegedly harassing his past victim from a domestic violence case. Tayler Beard, 26, of Oxford was arrested in 2021 for domestic violence with aggravated assault. As a condition of his bond and pre-trial hearing, he was not to contact the victim. Beard has allegedly been harassing the victim through phone calls and text messaging.
hottytoddy.com
A Clarksdale Couple Charged with Felony Shoplifting for Two Theft Incidents
On June 27, officers with the Oxford Police Department took a report from a business in the 2500 block of West Jackson Ave for felony shoplifting. The suspects were already gone from the scene but were quickly identified as Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale. Warrants for both were issued at that time.
Mississippi police seek help in identifying two suspects caught on video cashing counterfeit payroll checks
Mississippi law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who are suspected of cashing counterfeit checks. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi posted on its Facebook page that the Pontotoc Police Department needs help in identifying the males in the attached images. On Aug. 11th, 2022, the...
Oxford Eagle
Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for August 19 to August 26
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Aug. 19. Shuntez Johnson, 28....
Mississippi sheriff’s office seeks help with armed home invasion case
A Mississippi sheriff’s office is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in an armed home invasion. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Pontotoc Sheriff Department need your help in identifying the male in photos that were posted on Facebook. The male in the...
Man found covered in blood charged with murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a man who he thought was responsible for stealing his car. Stephen S. Robinson, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Shelby County Jail. Police said the incident occurred around 11 a.m. […]
Two adults, two juveniles arrested in connection with string of auto burglaries in north Mississippi
Four people have been arrested in connection with a string of recent vehicle burglaries in north Mississippi. Oxford Police report that Xavian Ivy, 18, of Oxford, has been charged with four counts of auto burglary. On Aug, 17 officers responded to several auto burglaries in the area of Old Taylor...
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police release video in hopes of reducing gun crimes
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is taking steps to cut down on gun violence, especially among young people. The department has released a video featuring family members whose loved ones were killed during a party last year. “All actions have consequences, so when these age group,...
hottytoddy.com
Parking Garage Shenanigans Lead to Arrest
A Sardis man doing a “burnout” or “peel out” inside the Oxford Parking Garage was arrested recently by the Oxford Police Department. On Aug. 20, at about 11 p.m. officers were on foot patrol around the parking garage when they could hear a vehicle doing doughnuts somewhere inside.
File reveals former clerk’s office employee fired, reinstated before arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s office fire an employee for misconduct, but she managed to get her job back. Erica Askew was indicted for official misconduct. She was arrested in July while working at Mullins Station location. Law enforcement released very little at the time, but WREG Investigators uncovered Askew’s employee file. It […]
How the bail system is changing for those facing charges in Shelby County courts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is instituting a new bail process for those facing charges, which its creators said will make it “one of the fairest in the nation.”. The Shelby County Commission approved the resolution for the new bail hearing courtroom earlier this month. Read the resolution HERE.
Man fights for life after being shot in the head at home
ROBINSONVILLE, Miss.– A Tunica County man is slowly recovering at Regional One in Memphis after investigators say he initially admitted to shooting himself, but family members are concerned there’s more to the story. Kentayvious Jackson said his brother Jartayvious was shot while inside an apartment he shares with his girlfriend in Robinsonville in Tunica County […]
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
BULLETIN: Dozens of Shots Fired Near Germantown High School
DEVELOPING STORY: Germantown police tell The Mighty 990 that someone fired a weapon near Germantown High School Wednesday afternoon. The gunfire broke out around 2:30 p.m. near Casablanca. Eyewitnesses report a heavy police presence in the area. Classes had already been dismissed. There were no injuries. The Germantown Police Dept....
wtva.com
More information to be released about weekend shooting in Houston
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston police chief is expected to provide information soon about a weekend shooting. Police Chief Adam Harmon said the shooting happened Friday, Aug. 19 along Starkville Road. He has not released any more information about the incident; however, he said no one was killed.
panolian.com
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Aug. 10. Emily Hart Gilmore, 206...
‘YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN!’ State Says They Have No Authority Over Wanda Halbert
Bad news for Shelby County residents who have yet to get a car tag — you’re on your own. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office tells KWAM that they have no authority of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. Under Ms. Halbert’s leadership, the clerk’s office has been turned into...
California man arrested by Mississippi officers after traffic stop leads to discovery more than 800 fentanyl pills
A traffic stop by the Tupelo Police Department led to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man. On Aug. 17, TPD initiated a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Leopoldo Gomez (aka “Polo”, 38 years old, Los Angeles).
