Hopkins County Jail Bookings
On Wednesday, Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Truman Leon Pope, Jr. on a Hopkins County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. They did not set a new bond. Deputies arrested Chelsea Debra Lynn Wortham for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She’s in the Hopkins...
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 26, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Brooks,Nicolen Deangelo – TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD; AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON. Jaime,Sandra Louise – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV. Weathers,Christopher Dylan – Warrant /Agency Not In Lamar County.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Aug 26)
Paris Police responded to a theft at 10:04 Thursday morning in the 1300-block of Clarksville St. Officers arrested Sandra Louise Jaime, 59, of Sumner, for robbery. They booked Jaime and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail. During the arrest, Jaime had at least two prior convictions for theft, so they enhanced the charge to a felony.
3 Arrested On DWI Charges — 2 Following Crashes
At least four people were jailed in Hopkins County on intoxication charges over the last week. Three were arrested on DWI charges, two following crashes, and one woman was accused of public intoxication. Church Street Crash. Sulphur Springs Police responded at 11:52 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, to a crash...
Welder Injured In Hopkins County Accident
A welding contractor was seriously injured while repairing a leaking crude oil tank near the Hopkins County Precinct 4 barn. The tank exploded, giving the worker severe burns and non-life threatening head and neck injuries. Precinct workers cleaned up debris and sprayed oil caused by the explosion. They expect the worker to recover fully, but he will need skin graft surgery.
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 25)
Paris Police arrested Autumn Woods, 34, of Paris, in the 200-block of NW 24th St at 1:51 Wednesday afternoon on a felony Lamar County warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. Woods identified herself by giving a false name. Officers added charge of failing to identify, booked Woods, and later placed her in the Lamar County Jail.
Lawsuit Filed In Paris PD Involved Shooting
The Paris News reports that a man shot by a Paris Police Officer and paralyzed from the waist down in June of 2021 has filed a $10 million federal lawsuit against the officer and the City of Paris. Colton “Coco” Carico had been in an accident and returned to his Reno house when Officer Derek Bristow found him. Carico came out of his home with a high-powered rifle pointed to his head and threatened to kill himself. He was ordered to drop the weapon but turned around to walk back into his house when he was shot in the back by Officer Bristow. Texas Rangers investigated and found the shooting justified. The city says it will vigorously defend the lawsuit. Bristow has been a police officer since 2019.
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Aug 24)
Zakoyia Alexius Jones, 17, of Paris, was arrested at her residence in the 700-block of Bonham St at 10:28 Tuesday morning. Jones had an outstanding felony warrant charging her with burglary of a habitation. The warrant stemmed from an incident on August 17, 2022, where the report states that someone broke a window of a residence in the 700-block of SE 23rd and stole several firearms. Officers booked Jones and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.
5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County
If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
Denison police report historic drug bust
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are reporting the biggest traffic stop drug bust in the department's history. Officers seized 32 kilograms of methamphetamine from a vehicle following a brief pursuit that ended in a crash, the department said in a Facebook post on Thursday. The chase was prompted...
Major Drug Bust In Hunt County
Hunt County Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 3512 in Quinlan. Deputies arrested four men ages 22 to 37 and two women ages 29 and 19 on multiple charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance, and Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. They seized over 700 fentanyl pills, nine grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
SSFD Investigating Fire Involving Stolen Vehicle
A Jefferson Street fire involving a stolen vehicle is being investigated by Sulphur Springs Fire Department. Officials responded between 8 and 9 p.m. Aug. 24, 2022, on Jefferson Street to the blaze. The vehicle found at the roadside with the keys still in the ignition, fire investigators reported. A records...
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — August 15-21, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Aug. 15-21, 2022, included:. Garrett Amason, 27 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Au. 15, 2022, on a Wood County Warrant – Release Violation Motion to Adjudicate. Ana...
Greenville and Commerce schools deal with gun threats this week
Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials were able to thwart a disaster. Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials...
Three injured in Sherman crash
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Three people were hospitalized Friday after a head-on crash in Sherman. The accident happened during the lunch hour on the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park. Police said two pickup trucks collided after one vehicle malfunctioned and swerved into oncoming traffic. The overpass, about...
Some Counties Are Lifting Burn Bans
Some counties are lifting burn bans after the heavy rain. Camp, Cass, Cooke, Franklin, Hopkins, Marion, Rusk, Panola, Titus, and Upshur are listed. The state had not posted Hopkins and Titus when we captured this image.
Events For Hopkins County Fall Festival 2022
Here’s the Fall Festival’s schedule of planned funtivities this year:. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all over town during the month of October. October 15: Fall Festival Parade. Line up at 9 a.m., parade starts at 10 a.m. Parade travels from Buford Park to Brookshires Grocery Store. October...
Denison man sentenced to 30 years for beating, choking woman
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating and choking a woman back in February of 2020. 43-year-old Delmar Price pled guilty to assault family violence/choking, and for a violation of a protective order. According to the Grayson County Criminal...
Some East Texas Counties Named In Disaster Declaration
Governor Greg Abbott signed a Disaster Declaration Tuesday in the aftermath of storm damage, which includes nine East Texas counties. The nine counties named in the declaration were Hopkins, Rains, Wood, Camp, Henderson, Marion, Upshur, Smith, and Van Zandt.
Anita Lillianne Savoie || Obituary
A Funeral Mass will be held on September 3, 2022, at 11:00 am with Father Todd Nance as Celebrant. Anita L. Savoie of Arthur City, TX passed away August 18, 2022, in Paris Regional Medical Center in Paris, TX. Anita was born in Lawrence, MA and raised in Middleton, MA as the daughter of the late Albert & Corrine (Bourassa) Savoie.
