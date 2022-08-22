Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
UPD looking for suspects in basketball game shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a shooting has taken place at a basketball game in Utica on August 25th, and is asking the public for help in identifying suspects. Around 9:10 pm on Thursday, officers were patrolling the 700 block of Washington Street...
WKTV
Shots fired inside crowded gym in Utica; police investigating
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a male went into the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday and fired two shots during a basketball game in the crowded gym. Patrol officers who were in the vicinity at the time went to the scene...
cnyhomepage.com
Canastota man charged with multiple drug-related felonies
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s office has reported that a Canastota man has been charged with multiple drug-related felonies after a search warrant was executed in the Village of Canastota on August 24th. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday, after a lengthy investigation, deputies executed...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Announces Arrests
The Broome County Sheriff's Office has announced several arrests for various offenses. Two people from Syracuse were arrested after a police chase and car crash. Police initially attempted a traffic stop after seeing a stolen vehicle from Syracuse in the Town of Dickinson and gave chase. The chase went into...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff charge Missouri woman with Arson
ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Missouri woman has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including second-degree arson after a search warrant was executed on August 26th. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, following an arson investigation, a search warrant...
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with narcotics arrest
In the early morning of August 21st, a Broome County Sheriff's Office Sergeant located a stolen vehicle from Syracuse that was traveling south bound on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD wants to identify Grand Larceny suspect
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in connection to an ongoing Grand Larceny investigation. If you know the identity of the individual in the images shown here or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Investigator Graeff with UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3515 or jgraeff@uticapd.com.
11-month-old dies of fentanyl overdose; Syracuse mother charged
Update Friday: Second arrest made in fentanyl overdose death of 11-month-old boy in Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after it was determined her 11-month-old baby died of a fentanyl overdose, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle said. Elizabeth R. Sauve, of Syracuse, was charged...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Stop-DWI Labor Day Campaign
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, city police agencies and New York State Police will be participating in a special end-of-summer statewide operation to combat impaired driving until Sept. 5th. “If an adult over 21 wants to drink that’s their business, but if they...
WKTV
4 overdoses, 1 fatal, in Oneida County over last 24 hours
An overdose spike alert was issued in Oneida County on Friday after four overdoses were reported over the last 24 hours, including one fatal incident. According to data from the county’s Overdose Response Team, the overdoses happened in Utica and Rome, and involved heroin and other opioids, including synthetic fentanyl, which was the fatal drug.
iheart.com
Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
76-year-old woman, 46-year-old man shot in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 76-year-old woman and 46-year-old man were injured in two separate shootings in Syracuse Wednesday evening, police said. At 5:15 p.m. police responded to the 1800 block of South State Street where they found a 76-year-old woman shot in the leg, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
cnyhomepage.com
Rome man killed in Lewis County ATV crash
LEWIS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Rome was recently killed in an ATV crash in Lewis County. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Goodhines Road in the Town of Lewis on August 20. The victim, identified as 45-year-old Joseph M. Royce of...
cnyhomepage.com
NYS Attorney General Comments on Utica’s Gun Buyback Event
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This Saturday, August 27th, the Utica Police Department, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s office, will be hosting a gun buyback event at the Parkway Community Recreation Center in the parking lot off Elm Street. “This is an effort to get...
localsyr.com
Officers and sergeant injured by inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility
(WSYR-TV) — Two officers and a sergeant were injured at Marcy Correctional Facility on Thursday, August 18. During the incident, an inmate bit one officer and fought with staff who were trying to take contraband that the inmate had hidden on him, New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (NYSCOPBA) says.
Two people found dead in Syracuse apartment identified by police
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police have released the names two people who were found dead in an apartment on Burnet Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The two are Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jamie Crawford, 46, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. A family member said Crawford’s first name is Jami.
cnyhomepage.com
Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that...
Pair accused of Fulton County siding construction scam
Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged siding construction scam. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested on August 18.
cnycentral.com
Man in custody for alleged rape accused of contacting protected person in case from jail
WHITESTOWN, N.Y. — According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Jody A. Hartle, 37, from the Town of Marshall, has ben arrested and is facing numerous charges for a violation of an Order of Protection while in custody. In May 2022, Oneida County Sheriff's Department investigated a child sexual...
WKTV
Man accused of stabbing 3 people during fight in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to downtown Utica Friday afternoon where multiple people were stabbed during a fight. Officers arrived to the 200 block of Genesee Street just before 4 p.m. to find several people hurt, including a woman with a cut on her face. Police were also told that a man involved in the fight went to the hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.
