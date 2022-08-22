ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marc Anthony Spotted At Miami Marina While Ex Jennifer Lopez Married Ben Affleck: Photos

By Eric Todisco
 4 days ago
Image Credit: KAT / MEGA

Marc Anthony, 53, kept busy in Miami this past weekend, as his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, 53, married her fourth husband, Ben Affleck, 50, in Georgia. The Grammy Award winning singer was pictured greeting the staff at Miami Beach Marina, where his private yacht was docked, on Sunday, August 21, as seen in THESE PHOTOS.

Marc Anthony (Photo: KAT / MEGA)

Marc, who was married to J.Lo from 2004 to 2014, wore a white T-shirt from his hometown Harlem and a pair of blue jeans, as well as blue and white sneakers and black sunglasses. Marc was all smiles and appeared to be in great spirits in the Sunshine State. He enjoyed his free time without his 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, who were in Georgia for their mom’s wedding all weekend long.

The “Bennifer” wedding took place at Ben’s private estate in Riceboro, Georgia. J.Lo walked down the aisle in a custom dress by Ralph Lauren Couture. Her child Emme and Ben’s daughter Seraphina, 13, helped with the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s 20 foot veil. They were followed down the aisle by Ben’s daughter Violet, 16, and his son Samuel, 10, and J.Lo’s son Max. This marked the second time Ben and Jen said “I do,” following their low-key Las Vegas nuptials in mid July.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Georgia on August 20 (Photo:BACKGRID)

Marc didn’t attend his ex-wife’s wedding and it’s unclear if he was invited. The “I Need To Know” hitmaker has also found new love with former Miss Universe Nadia Ferreira, 23, who he proposed to at the start of the summer after dating for just a few months. Nadia shared the happy news on Instagram with a picture of her gigantic diamond ring, captioning it “Engagement partyyyyy!!! @marcanthony.” Marc was also previously married to former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres and model Shannon De Lima

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, J.Lo was supportive of Marc’s latest engagement. According to a source, the exes are both happy that the other has moved on and is getting remarried. “Marc was nothing but happy for Jen when he found out about her engagement to Ben,” the source told us, adding that the Hustlers actress even sent flowers to Marc’s home when she found out the great news.

