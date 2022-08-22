Read full article on original website
theburn.com
Former Ashburn Bloom store reborn as Replay Sports
The new Replay Sports location in a former Bloom grocery store space is finally ready to open its doors. The batting cages and baseball skills center will hold an open house this weekend. As The Burn first reported back in June, the former Bloom store at the Piccadilly Plaza shopping...
thezebra.org
Exciting Transformations at Alexandria’s King Street Corner Restaurants
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Friday evening, August 26, 728 King Street doors (former Eamonn’s and the Speakeasy Bar PX locations) will open to the public introducing their new food and drink concepts. Upstairs King’s Ransom Cocktail Club continues to offer an outstanding drink menu featuring concepts by award winning bartender, Jon Schott, and light fare such as charcuterie boards . Rolling out something late night King Street lacks, downstairs The Handover By The Slice, will be selling pizza by the slice.
theburn.com
Buffalo Wing Factory opens next week in Leesburg
The new Buffalo Wing Factory in Leesburg will officially open its doors next week — and The Burn got a sneak preview of the latest location for the popular Northern Virginia-based brand. The restaurant is opening in the Shops at Compass Creek. That’s the new retail area next door...
theburn.com
Chipotle headed to Dulles Landing shopping center
It looks like the deal to bring the fast-casual Mexican restaurant Chipotle to the Dulles Landing shopping center has gone through. It will be a freestanding building, more or less on the north side of the Walmart store. Regular readers may recall that back in March, The Burn predicted a...
theburn.com
Signs installed at Rebel Taco Cantina in Brambleton
Major progress at the eagerly awaited Rebel Taco Cantina coming to the Brambleton Town Center. The signs have been installed on the facade and an outdoor patio has been created. As regular readers of The Burn know, the first Rebel Taco location in Ashburn has been in the works for...
ffxnow.com
Capital One Center plans big birthday bash for The Perch skypark in Tysons
It has been one year since The Perch opened, providing a slice of publicly accessible, recreational space on Capital One’s growing Tysons campus. To celebrate the first anniversary of its elevated park, Capital One Center announced yesterday (Thursday) that its now-biannual Perchfest will return on Sept. 16-18 — almost one year to the date after the grand opening in 2021.
thezebra.org
BREAKING: Elizabeth’s Counter Announces Closure, New Restaurant Railbird Kitchen to Take Place
ALEXANDRIA, VA–Wednesday, August 24, local bakery Elizabeth’s Counter announced its impending closure. Owner Rob Krupicka tweeted, “After 7.5 years, I’m ending my dance with the doughnut business this Sunday. Elizabeth’s Counter will have its last day on Sunday and a new concept, Railbird Kitchen will launch late fall/winter. Donuts have been fun, but it’s time for a change.”
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats Wins National Honors
Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats was named one of the 40 best ice cream shops in the entire United States. "These ice cream shops represent everything that is well and good: new-wave artisan shops challenging the very notion of what should be placed on a cone (or stick, or between cookies)," Thrillist noted in its introduction to the list.
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Bakeries Voted In To WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ List
Five Montgomery County bakeries have been voted in to WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ list. WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Arlington’s Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite, but 50% of the list consists of bakeries that have at least one MoCo location.
WJLA
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
mocoshow.com
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is Coming to MoCo
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is coming to 16248 Frederick Rd in Gaithersburg, in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove Rd. The center is also home to Minerva Indian Cuisine, Qdoba, and the recently relocated Dunkin Donuts. The North Carolina-based biscuit chain is known for their buttermilk-brined chicken and currently has Maryland locations in Columbia and Towson. Menu items include biscuit sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, fried chicken strips, and donuts. The restaurant is expected to open this fall.
Pizza John's of Essex recalls 150,000+ pounds of frozen pizza
A major Baltimore-area pizza restaurant is recalling more than 156,000 pounds of frozen pepperoni pizza that were produced without USDA inspection.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Burritos In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the best burritos in each state.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Featured Listing: Charming Abode in Old Town
This charming abode is tucked away in a neighborhood right outside of historic Old Town. Centrally located with effortless access to all you could need; public transportation (walk to metro) and interstate highways to ease your commute, everyday living essentials for added convenience, delicious restaurants, and local parks/trails that compliment any lifestyle.
northernvirginiamag.com
Why Cox Farms’ Fall Festival Is the Can’t-Miss Event of the Season
With pumpkin patches and haunted mazes, get lost for fun (and fear) at Cox Farms. The annual fall festival at Cox Farms is a seasonal event that is not to be missed. Attendees at the Centreville farm will be “a-mazed” at the number of activities, from hayrides to a volcano slide, to a giant cornfield you can navigate both in the daytime and after dark. Cox Farms is a perfect outing for families. Kids adore panning for minerals at Cox’s Mining Company, learning to milk a cow, and petting the cuddly goats at Goat Village.
Baltimore Restaurant Named Best In Nation For Sandwiches
A recent blog has named a Baltimore restaurant one of the best in the nation for sandwiches as they celebrate the lunchtime favorite. Ekiben was Yelp's choice for the best sandwich in Maryland, and deservedly so with it's unique array of sandwiches served on a beautiful steamed bun, according to the Yelp list.
Shalla Restaurant & Bar Is One of Tom Sietsema’s “7 Favorite Places to Eat Right Now”
The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema has named Shalla Restaurant & Bar in downtown Silver Spring one of his 7 Favorite Places to Eat Right Now, giving high marks to the restaurant’s shint tibs and kitfo, ground tilapia with jalapeños, vegetable combination platter, and coffee ceremony:
baltimorefishbowl.com
Lexington Market to host closing celebration for East Market building to mark 70 years of service
Lexington Market is sending off its East Market building with a celebration Sept. 3 to mark its 70 years of service. The historic public market will hold a free and public event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3, with live music, giveaways, speakers, and a ringing of the market’s bell.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax City plans first-ever summer Restaurant Week, starting Monday
The D.C. region’s summer restaurant celebration may be over, but in Fairfax City, the festivities are just about to get underway. The city is expanding its Restaurant Week into a biannual occasion with its first-ever summer program on Monday (Aug. 29). Now in its fifth year, the initiative will build on “the success of the past four years while showcasing the culinary breadth of the city’s dining community,” according to a press release.
ffxnow.com
District Taco plans two new franchise locations in Springfield and McLean
New District Tacos are coming to Springfield and McLean, the first franchise locations for the regionally-based restaurant. The Mexican fast-casual eatery, which started as an Arlington taco cart in 2009, will open its first franchise at Old Keene Mill Shopping Center. The space appears to previously have been a bank....
