Tuscarawas County, OH

Man openly carries gun to coin laundry, goes to jail on warrant

The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
NEW PHILADELPHIA ― A man who openly carried an assault rifle into a public laundry on Sunday evening was arrested on a warrant for nonsupport of dependents.

Police were called to the Finish Line Coin Laundry, 139 Front Ave. SW, at 7:41 p.m. by a man who said the suspect had what appeared to be an assault rifle across his back.

The 36-year-old was taken to the Tuscarawas County jail after he was found to be the subject of a warrant from the sheriff's office.

