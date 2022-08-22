Read full article on original website
This Week's Free Game Is Live At Epic, And There's A Cool Bonus Freebie
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Amazon Prime Free Games For September 2022 Revealed
Prime Gaming regularly gives away some of the best freebies for subscribers, and next month is yet another prime example of that. Prime Gaming's September 2022 lineup includes eight free games, including Assassin's Creed Origins and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition. In addition to the free games, Amazon Prime members will be able to claim free in-game content for Destiny 2, Apex Legends, Warzone, and more popular online multiplayer games. Here's the full list of Amazon Prime free games for next month:
Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Start Times And Details
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 is set to launch today, August 24. This week marks a major update--and the final season--for both Vanguard and Warzone, with the latter set to receive its update in the next few hours. You can expect a new mode, weapons, and a whole lot more, as detailed in the patch notes. Here's when Season 5 goes live in Warzone and what to expect in both it and Vanguard.
