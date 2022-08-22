ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Police negotiators keep man from jumping off Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

By Corey Arwood, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago
VERO BEACH — Police crisis negotiators talked a man out of jumping off the Alma Lee Loy Bridge Monday morning, police officials said.

Roughly four officers, a deputy and medical personnel gathered at the top of the bridge following a call to police dispatchers around 10:30 a.m., said Master Police Officer Darrell Rivers.

“One officer was ... hostage negotiation, crisis intervention trained,” said Rivers. “(They) had a good dialogue with him and convinced him to come back up.”

Rivers said the emergency personnel gathered at the top of the bridge near the man’s parked vehicle and found he had made his way underneath onto a utility platform.

The man’s first call to police was dropped during a dispatch transfer, Rivers said, but officers were able to track and pinpoint its location at the bridge after receiving additional calls about his safety.

Police talked with the man for nearly 30 minutes and Rivers said they were able to help him from the bridge without any reported injuries.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

Joy Anne
4d ago

"Police crisis negotiators talked a man out of jumping off the Alma Lee Loy Bridge" 👏👏👏👏👏👏 Thank you for saving another life!

