PWMania
Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
PWMania
Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite
Following this week’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk’s defeat to Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title unification match has garnered a lot of attention. Punk went down and held the foot that he had hurt a few months earlier. Moxley defeated Punk with two Death Riders before Punk was pinned and Moxley was declared the Undisputed World Champion.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 8/26/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the August 26 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen:. * Dark Order defeated The House of...
PWMania
Theory Getting His Frist Name Back?, Latest on Theory’s WWE Push Under Triple H
It’s possible that Theory will resume using his first name. Theory is now referred to as Austin Theory in updated event listings for this weekend’s WWE live events in Springfield, Massachusetts and Manchester, New Hampshire. There is as of yet no information to indicate whether this is some kind of mistake or whether WWE will be giving Theory back his first name.
PWMania
Tyrus Reveals Undertaker’s Initial Reaction To “Funkasaurus” Character In WWE
The Undertaker wasn’t a big fan of the “Funkasaurus” character from WWE’s past. Tyrus, formerly known as “The Funkasaurus” Brodus Clay, recently appeared as a guest on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the former...
PWMania
Bushwhacker Luke Shares Funny Vince McMahon Story, Talks The Last Match & More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke talked about some of his favorite moments, The Last Match pro wrestling rock musical, a change he would have made to his career, and Vince McMahon’s retirement. Bushwhacker Luke began his wrestling career in 1962 in NWA...
PWMania
Eddie Kingston Fires Back at a Former WCW Wrestler and Addresses His Suspension
Eddie Kingston was reportedly involved in a confrontation with Sammy Guevara on August 10, 2022 in Minneapolis (during AEW’s Quake by the Lake Dynamite/Rampage event), which led in a dispute that resulted in Kingston being suspended for two weeks. The following is what former WCW superstar Disco Inferno had...
PWMania
Trish Stratus Recalls Infamous WWE Rivalry With Stephanie McMahon
Trish Stratus recently appeared as a guest on the Ring The Belle podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about her rivalry with Stephanie McMahon and their match at WWE No Way Out 2001, as well as getting unexpected help from Triple H and William Regal during it and more.
PWMania
Bianca Belair Signs With WME to Represent Her in All Career Endeavors
According to Variety, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has signed a contract with WME (William Morris Endeavor) to be represented in all aspects of her career. According to the story, the Hollywood agency will work to build her in podcasting, acting, marketing, and other areas. Belair signed with...
PWMania
Wade Barrett Signs 2-Year Contract Extension With WWE
Wade Barrett has signed a new contract with WWE and will remain with the company for the foreseeable future. During a new interview with BT Sport, the NXT commentator revealed that he signed a new contract with WWE after his previous two-year deal expired. “I’m about to hit my two-year...
PWMania
Bully Ray Talks About NWA Reminding Him Of ECW, His Relationship With Billy Corgan
Bully Ray recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about his relationship with Billy Corgan, the freedom today’s NWA and how it reminds him of his days in ECW, as well as talking to NWA about Kamille and KiLynn King.
PWMania
Details on What Was Said During “Mandatory” Backstage Meeting Prior to AEW Dynamite
As PWMania.com previously reported, top stars in AEW are said to be involved in “a ton of backstage drama.”. Prior to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW held a “mandatory” meeting, and AEW President Tony Khan was said to be “fired up” about it, according to Fightful Select. Khan discussed the company’s plans to grow the talent relations and development team, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
PWMania
Backstage News on AEW & WBD, Rumor Killer on Dynamite Going to One Hour
The working relationship that AEW has with their TV partner, Warner Bros. Discovery, is being discussed in greater detail as new information comes to light. AEW still has a significant amount of time left on their contract with WBD, but a new report from Fightful Select notes that AEW programming in its current form “makes no negative waves” and overall holds up their end of the deal quite well, especially when it comes to the ratings. The report also notes that AEW programming in its current form holds up their end of the deal quite well.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey’s Creative Direction Heading Into WWE Clash at the Castle
Ronda Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Rousey may still appear on the show, which is why she was reportedly brought back to television so quickly after being “suspended” in storyline.
PWMania
Beth Phoenix Comments On The Possibility Of A WWE Showdown Against Rhea Ripley
Beth Phoenix recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview. During the appearance on the popular pro wrestling program, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and wife of Edge spoke about the possibility of a match against Rhea Ripley in WWE in the future, as well as why she wasn’t happy with Ripley’s low-blow of Edge.
PWMania
Stephanie McMahon Wishes Vince McMahon a Happy Birthday
Vince McMahon, the former CEO and Chairman of WWE, turns 77 today. Mr. McMahon was born in Pinehurst, North Carolina, on August 24, 1945. He transformed WWE from a pro wrestling company to a major force in world sports entertainment before announcing his retirement on July 22 amid allegations of misconduct. The majority shareholder in WWE is still McMahon.
PWMania
Toni Storm Undergoes Dental Surgery, Latest on Her AEW Status
Today, Toni Storm had dental surgery performed on her. Storm shared on her Instagram Stories that she was currently recovering from dental surgery. She also mentioned that she would be attending the All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite that will be broadcast on TBS on Wednesday. “Surgery successful [check...
PWMania
AEW Rampage Preview for Tonight (8/26/22)
The AEW Rampage episode airing tonight on TNT was taped earlier this week at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Spoilers from the tapings can be found by clicking here. President, CEO, General Manager, and Creative Director of AEW Tony Khan announced last night on Twitter that exclusive backstage footage of CM Punk will be shown on tonight’s Rampage. The footage will show the aftermath of Punk’s loss on Wednesday’s Dynamite to new Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.
