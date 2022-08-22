Preston County I-68 Welcome Center closing temporarily

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Monday that the Welcome Center on westbound Interstate 68 in Preston County near the Maryland state line will be closed for several days this week.

According to the announcement the stop, which is at mile marker 31.3, will be closed from 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, through 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, for sewer system reconstruction.

West Virginia Welcome Center on Interstate 68 in Preston County (WBOY image)

The Welcome Center building, including restrooms, vending machines and the welcome center information desk, will be closed, but outdoor amenities will still be available, including the parking lot, picnic tables and Blue Star Memorial.

According to the release, work will be performed throughout the project and delays should be expected.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.