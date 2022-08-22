ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Preston County I-68 Welcome Center closing temporarily

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BbbWf_0hQp2FN300

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Monday that the Welcome Center on westbound Interstate 68 in Preston County near the Maryland state line will be closed for several days this week.

According to the announcement the stop, which is at mile marker 31.3, will be closed from 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, through 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, for sewer system reconstruction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FT8in_0hQp2FN300
West Virginia Welcome Center on Interstate 68 in Preston County (WBOY image)
Route 26 closed for 2 hours for domestic violence call

The Welcome Center building, including restrooms, vending machines and the welcome center information desk, will be closed, but outdoor amenities will still be available, including the parking lot, picnic tables and Blue Star Memorial.

According to the release, work will be performed throughout the project and delays should be expected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY

Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently. According to West Virginia’s I-79 Twitter profile, there have been thirteen car accidents since April 19 of this year between mile markers 132 and 140. Five of those accidents have been just within’ this past month.
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Preston County, WV
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
Preston County, WV
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Newest Subway in Bridgeport opens for business

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Owned and operated by Bridgeport’s Gentry Vass and her company JVG Restaurant Group, LLC of St. Albans, the Johnson Avenue Subway is open for business. “We are currently open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily. We will be adding a drive-thru soon with extended...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Vending Machines#The Welcome Center#Blue Star Memorial#Nexstar Media Inc
WBOY 12 News

Reynolds Hall celebrates opening of its doors on campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Reynolds Hall, the new home for West Virginia University’s Chambers College of Business and Economics, celebrated the opening of its doors on Friday. The building originally opened when WVU students came back to campus, but Friday’s celebration was held for officials and anyone involved. This new addition has multiple amenities for […]
WDTV

Bus accident reported in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a school bus in Monongalia County with students on board was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, it happened at Van Voorhis Road at Wedgewood Drive. The crash involved a bus #281 with North Elementary students...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WBOY 12 News

Star City Texas Roadhouse moving to new location near Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) – Texas Roadhouse in Star City is relocating to a brand-new location near Westover, right next to Interstate 79 off exit 153, near University Town Centre. Texas Roadhouse in Westover was the 23rd Texas Roadhouse in the company and has been in Star City for more than 20 years. Star City Texas […]
WESTOVER, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer

Residents in most West Virginia counties approve extra taxes every few years to help fund schools. As one county shows, schools without the extra cash often struggle to buy supplies and put off routine maintenance. West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy