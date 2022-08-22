ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

School Threat Leads To Senior Citizen Bus Pipe Bomb Claim In Frederick County: Sheriff

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies will charge the teen accordingly, they said. Photo Credit: Facebook/Frederick County Sheriff

A second teen in Maryland is facing charges after being busted making bomb threats, this time on social media targeting a senior citizen bus, the Frederick County Sheriff advised.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officials said that a concerned citizen contacted the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office regarding a threat in the Urbana Community posted to social media.

The complaint came days after a bomb threat against Urbana High School was made by a teen student just days into the new academic year.

Several of the images posted were with a picture of the graffiti posted at the school, which included at least one comment made on social media regarding a pipe bomb threat against a senior citizen bus.

Detectives said that they “used all investigative measures to immediately identify a juvenile suspect, and through interviews, the suspect admitted to posting the threat.

Deputies were able to obtain consent from the minor’s parents to search his room and the threat was deemed not to be credible, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and when it's complete, the sheriff's office said that "the appropriate charges will be completed via a juvenile referral.”

“We would like to thank the members of the community who came forward and reported what they observed on social media. This is a true example of ‘See Something, Say Something,” Lt. Jason Deater, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer commander said.

“The (sheriff’s office) will continue to investigate every threat with all the resources at our disposal to ensure a threat never manifests into an actual act of violence.”

