ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Microsoft warns cryptojacking is still a major threat, despite crypto winter

By Sead Fadilpašić
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NjTQ2_0hQp1zUu00
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Wit Olszewksi)

Cryptocurrencies may be losing value against the dollar right now, but they are still a very desirable asset for cybercriminals everywhere.

According to a new Microsoft report, the popularity of cryptojacking is still relatively high and new malware variants are coming with advanced features and new ways to avoid detection.

In a blog post (opens in new tab), Microsoft explained it detects cryptojackers on “hundreds of thousands” endpoints every month via its in-built Windows antivirus service.

Targeting servers

Cryptojackers are a type of malware that mines specific cryptocurrencies and sends the coins to a wallet owned by the hackers. The malware will not destroy the device it infects, and is not interested in stealing sensitive data from the victim, but will absorb much of the device’s computing power.

For that reason, cryptojacking operators are usually not interested in consumer-grade devices, but have rather set their sights on servers and virtual machines, which are usually more powerful and capable of mining more tokens, as compared to regular PCs and laptops.

Among the most popular cryptojackers is XMRig, a piece of malware mining the Monero token (XMR). Monero is a relatively old cryptocurrency, one that promises full anonymity to its users and, as such, is immensely popular among crooks and people dealing in illegal trade.

Bitcoin, together with other cryptocurrencies, has been in a decline for the entire year. After hitting a high of approximately $68,000 in November last year, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency fell to roughly $17,000, before rebounding to the current $21,000.

Despite the unfavorable outlook at the moment, cybercriminals are still developing cryptojackers. Microsoft says the latest ones have become stealthier, “leveraging living-off-the-land binaries (LOLBins) to evade detection".

Most antivirus solutions should be able to spot them, though. Microsoft says it is able to detect cryptojacking by, among other things, analyzing CPU signals for patterns modeled after cryptojacking activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pe8ik_0hQp1zUu00

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Hackers have a new tool that downloads Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook inboxes

Iranian state-sponsored hackers have built a new tool capable of downloading Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook inboxes, and are using it against unknown high-profile targets. This is according to a new report from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), which managed to obtain a version of the tool and perform an analysis to see just how dangerous it is.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

One of the least exciting Microsoft 365 apps might soon be worth your attention

Microsoft is preparing to roll out a series of updates for Whiteboard, its “intelligent canvas” application for online collaboration. A selection of new entries to the Microsoft 365 roadmap reveal Whiteboard users will soon benefit from a raft of extra features, from the ability to embed video content and add comments to boards, to a timer to help facilitate structured activities.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft Outlook is changing, for better and worse

Microsoft has begun to roll out the new performance-focused version of its Outlook email client to personal account holders, the company has confirmed. Previously available to commercial customers only, the new “One Outlook” desktop app (codenamed Project Monarch) offers a clean, minimalist aesthetic in line with the Windows 11 design philosophy, and also houses related apps like Calendar and Contacts.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Al Jazeera Balkans#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Linus Company Microsoft#Web3 Technology#Cryptocurrencies#Xmrig
TechRadar

DoorDash customer data hit in phishing attack

Delivery and takeout firm DoorDash has had some of its customer data accessed as the result of a phishing attack, it has confirmed. In a blog post, the company said it was the latest to be affected by the knock-on effects of a cyberattack that hit Twilio earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Here's another good reason not to download pirated software

If you ever needed a compelling argument against downloading pirated software, cracks, or activators, here’s one - you’ll probably end up with a dangerous infostealer along the way, too. Experts from Zscaler recently analyzed several ongoing malware distribution campaigns, finding an unknown threat actor (or multiple actors) is...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
TechRadar

VMware Carbon Black bug crashes a bunch of Windows PCs, servers

A bug in VMWare’s Carbon Black endpoint security solution crashed numerous enterprise servers (opens in new tab) and workstations (opens in new tab), the company has confirmed. More than 50 organizations have so far reported experiencing the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD), and suspected Carbon Black to be at...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

SaaS platforms are facing more phishing attacks than ever

Cybercriminals are increasingly turning towards legitimate Software-as-a-Service (SaaS (opens in new tab)) solutions to launch, distribute, and advertise their campaigns, security researchers have reported. Unit 42, the cybersecurity arm of Palo Alto Networks, has published a report which found the abuse of such services soared by 1,100% in a span...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Microsoft and Amazon have had to cancel several new data centers

Proposed new data centers for Amazon and Microsoft in Ireland have been blocked amid concerns surrounding power shortages and supplies. Amazon had been looking to invest up to €2 billion in a bid to expand its data center operations in Ireland, which has become a key location for data handling facilities due to its proximity to Europe and North America.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Plex confirms data hack, user details and passwords stolen

Media streaming platform Plex has been hacked with user passwords and personal data stolen (opens in new tab), the company has confirmed. Plex sent out an email notification to its users explaining the situation, and asking them to change passwords as soon as possible. The email noted a “limited subset”...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Ransomware is still a major threat for your business

Ransomware continues to be the number one threat to large and medium-sized businesses, a new report from cybersecurity experts Acronis says. Based on data from the company’s Cyber Protection Operation Centers, the findings say over-complexity in IT and infrastructure has led to an increase in attacks, with government agencies, as well as private companies of all sizes, being targeted.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Hackers are still abusing Log4j deployments, Microsoft warns

Log4Shell, one of the largest and potentially most devastating vulnerabilities to ever be discovered, is still being leveraged by threat actors more than half a year after it was first observed, and patched. A new report from the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC), and Microsoft 365 Defender Research Team said...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

More PyPl packages hacked following phishing attack

Scammers have tricked PyPI Python package maintainers into giving away their login credentials, then used the passwords to log in and taint the packages with malware, experts have claimed. The news was confirmed by Django project board member Adam Johnson, after being attacked himself, with "hundreds” of packages being affected....
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Windows 11 gets new default command line tool

Your command line experience could be in for a revamp soon, with Windows Terminal becoming the default terminal in the latest Windows 11 Insider preview build. As described in a Microsoft blog post (opens in new tab), all command line applications, including the likes of Command Prompt and PowerShell, will now launch in Windows Terminal automatically for members of the early access Dev Channel.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

The American Data Privacy and Protection Act: a look into the United States' first federal privacy law

Following the fall of Roe vs Wade, new concerns about the security of women's online health data have spread across the country. And, while privacy advocates are urging to ditch period tracking apps and secure online anonymity with the best VPN services, lawmakers are busy crafting a new legislation with the goal to better protect the privacy of all US citizens.
LAW
TechRadar

TechRadar

46K+
Followers
44K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy