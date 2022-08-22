Austin man sentenced to supervised probation, restitution and fees on property damage, DWI charges in Mower County District Court

Read full article on original website
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony predatory offender charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man facing a felony predatory offender charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that first took place on June 15th, 2020 has been sentenced to prison time. 56-year old Bryan Douglas Battin was convicted and sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison...
myaustinminnesota.com
Pennsylvania man sentenced to prison time, substantial amount in controlled substance fees for felony charge of drug sales in a school zone in Mower County District Court
A Pennsylvania man who sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on three different occasions in Austin in May of 2017, twice from his then-residence in the 700 block of 7th Street NW, and once from a residence in the 700 block of 8th Avenue NW, half a block east of Sumner Elementary School, has been sentenced to prison time and a substantial amount in controlled substance fees in Mower County District Court.
myaustinminnesota.com
Iowa man sentenced to prison on felony kidnapping charge in Mower County District Court
An Iowa man who abducted a woman from the YMCA in Austin and later threatened to kill her on March 9th, 2020 has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court. 22-year old Keshaun Austin Baker of Bettendorf, IA, was sentenced Tuesday to three years and five months in prison, with credit for 34 days already served after pleading guilty on April 28th to one felony count of kidnapping.
KIMT
Gun and drug charges filed against Hancock County man
GARNER, Iowa – Gun and drug charges have been filed against a Hancock County man. Larry Wayne Robbins, 65 of Goodell, is accused of control of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Law enforcement...
KIMT
Wrongful death lawsuit settled in Worth County train/tractor collision
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A settlement has been reached in a wrongful death lawsuit over a fatal collision between a train and a tractor in Worth County. Law enforcement says Brian Gene Nack, 59 of Grafton, was driving a tractor south on Ulmus Road on May 8, 2018, when he tried to cross the railroad tracks and was hit by a train. Court documents state the train hit a sprayer attached to the tractor, spinning the tractor around and ejecting Nack.
KAAL-TV
Warrant issued for teen who allegedly threatened nurse with knife
(ABC 6 News) – A warrant has been issued for a teenager accused of threatening a Mayo Clinic nurse with a knife. Ramon Olinixyali Riba-Marmolego Jr. failed to appear in court Wednesday, according to Olmsted County records. Riba-Marmolego Jr. is accused of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and...
KIMT
Forest City teen arrested for gun and knife threats
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly threatening women with a knife and a gun. Kenneth Skylar Dean Pedelty, 17 of Forest City, is accused of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment.
KIMT
Mason City woman arrested for stealing money from 10 dependent adults under her care
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing a felony charge for stealing from disabled people she was employed to take care of. Katelyn Roberts, 24, was arrested Thursday night and accused of dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation from Jan. of 2019 to May of 2022. She...
KGLO News
Mason City woman pleads guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
MASON CITY — A deferred judgment is being recommended for a Mason City woman who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing over $2000 of benefits while working at a local store. A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store.
myaustinminnesota.com
Oronoco man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on drug possession and theft charges in Mower County District Court
An Oronoco man facing drug possession and theft charges in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on February 12th has been sentenced to jail time and supervised probation. 36-year old Jacob Lewis Schutz was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 39 days in jail and three...
celebsbar.com
'Satanic' Killer Charged With Murdering Woman He Gave A Ride & Putting Her Head On A Spike
[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content] This case has been one of the most shocking stories, even since it began back in July 2021, when a teenager found a human skull on a spike in the Greenbelt River Trail Park near Mitchell, Iowa. The skull was identified as female, but little else...
KWQC
Police: Man dies after assault in Rock Falls
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died Thursday after police say he was assaulted in Rock Falls on Aug. 6. The Rock Falls Police Department responded around 2:33 p.m. Aug. 6, to the 400 block of Garden Circle for a report of an assault, according to a media release. According...
KIMT
Rochester duo plead not guilty to getting caught with 200 grams of meth
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Not guilty pleas have been entered by two people allegedly caught with over 200 grams of methamphetamine. Jose Noe Aguilera, 29 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree sale of drugs, first-degree possession of drugs, and first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime. Marina Garza, 36 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree sale of drugs and first-degree possession of drugs.
KIMT
Austin man takes plea deal over liquid meth in North Iowa
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mower County man is taking a plea deal over drug charges in Mitchell County. Logan Carlyle Cox, 26 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp. A charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine will be dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Two Men Charged for Role in Fight Outside of Rochester Bar
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men were arraigned on felony charges Wednesday for their role in a fight outside of a Rochester bar early Tuesday morning. Prosecutors say 20-year-old Kenneth Herrera of Rochester and 36-year-old Willie Friston of Clarksville, MS were seen beating a man suspected of being unconscious in the area of Broadway Ave. South and 3rd St. Southwest around 2:30 a.m. The criminal complaint said a bartender told responding officers he broke up an argument earlier in the night between the victim and the two men. The witnesses said Herrera and Frinston left the area in a vehicle and shared a description of the vehicle with officers.
Rochester Man Awaiting Drug Sentencing Facing New Drug Charges
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Rochester man awaiting sentencing in a December 2020 drug case has been summoned to Olmsted County Court to answer for two new felony drug charges. Prosecutors say 49-year-old Thomas Mitchell had 47 grams of meth along with other items that indicated an intent to sell drugs...
63 Drivers Stopped, One Arrested in Rochester-Area Speed Crackdown
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The latest round of a high-intensity traffic enforcement effort in Rochester resulted in dozens of traffic stops and one arrest. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christenson says troopers conducted a HEAT patrol in southeast Minnesota on Tuesday. 59 of 63 motorists troopers interacted with were stopped for speeding. There was also a warrant arrest.
KIMT
Pine Island neighbors speak out following shooting standoff with law enforcement
PINE ISLAND, Minn. - Neighbors of Pine Island shooting suspect Michael Molitor are sharing what happened to them during the hours-long standoff with law enforcement during the weekend. One woman living directly across from Molitor's home on Sprie Court SE says since the incident she's been having hard time sleeping...
