Marginal risk of severe storms across portions of WNY
A cold front will be crossing the region today and it could touch off some strong to severe storms across portion of Western New York. The National Weather Service has portions of Cattaraugus and Erie counties under a marginal risk for severe storms. Showers and scattered thunderstorms are possible across the entire area, but a few of the storms could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds.
Dunkirk School Board Discusses Renaming High School Building
The Dunkirk City School Board has begun further discussion about the possibility of renaming buildings within the school district. During a workshop session on Tuesday, Superintendent Mike Mansfield and board members focused on whether there should be a name change for Dunkirk High School, with students in grades 7-12 attending there after last year's reorganization. Board Vice President Claudia Szczerbacki suggested changing the name to "Dunkirk Junior-Senior High School"...
Jamestown Homicide Suspects Charged with Weapon Possession
Two Jamestown men who were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with last Friday's homicide on Prendergast Avenue now face a pair of charges that are not directly related to the targeted shooting death. WDOE News reached out to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who confirms that 32-year-old Joseph Fontanez-Walker is charged with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence, while 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas faces a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as tampering with physical evidence. Chautauqua County corrections officials confirm that Roldan-Pantojas is being held on $200,000 cash bail or $400,000 property bond, and that Fontanez-Walker was released because the charges he faces do not qualify for bail. The shooting incident in the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue resulted in the death of 35-year-old Jesus Batista-Perez. The investigation is ongoing.
54th Fredonia Farm Festival is underway
After months and months of planning, the 54th Fredonia Farm Festival officially got underway Friday afternoon, with the three-day festival continuing through Sunday. The festival returns to Barker Common for the first time since 2019, and Chairman Mark Mackey says people are excited about the festival's return. The pandemic forced the festival's cancellation in 2020. Then renovations in the park resulted in the festival's move to the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in 2021...
Bemus Point man accused of sending obscene images to minor
An investigation into suspicious activity between the months of July and August has led to a Bemus Point man's arrest on charges of disseminating indecent material to minors in the 2nd degree and endangering the welfare of a child. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the investigation determined that 21-year-old Devien Denson allegedly engaged in activity with a minor victim using an online social media platform, where he is accused of sending obscene images to the same victim. Denson will appear in Ellery Town Court at a later date to answer the charges.
Sheriff's Office Receives Commendation for Finding Missing Mina Girl
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has received a commendation from county lawmakers for finding a six-year-old girl in the Town of Mina who went missing earlier this month. Jamestown legislator Billy Torres presented the commendation during Wednesday's legislature meeting in Mayville. The August 17th search ended with K-9 Link and Deputy Chad Wright finding the girl approximately one-half mile from her home on Route 430. Quattrone called it a team effort...
Clymer man charged with insurance fraud
A Clymer man has been charged with insurance fraud in the 3rd degree and attempted grand larceny in the 3rd degree after an investigation by the New York State Police. Troopers from SP Jamestown received word from the State Department of Financial Services that 23-year-old Colt Miller had reported a car crash in January of 2022, but their investigation revealed that Miller had already been paid over $3,000 by his insurance company, and that accident actually occurred in November of 2021. Miller turned himself into SP Jamestown on Thursday where he was processed. He was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in French Creek Town Court in September.
Jamestown man charged with aggravated harassment
A Jamestown man has been charged after an investigation into a harassment complaint in the Mayville area. State Police in Jamestown say troopers arrested 40-year-old William Soto on Monday, charging him with 2nd-degree aggravated harassment and aggravated family offense. An investigation revealed that Soto allegedly called the victim on Friday and threatened her life. Soto was arrested at his residence, processed at SP Jamestown and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Brooks-TLC Announces New Chief Operating Officer
The Brooks-TLC Hospital System has announced the promotion of Chief Nursing Officer Julie Morton to include the title of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Morton has been with the Dunkirk-based hospital system since 2015, beginning as Assistant Nurse Manager and also serving as Clinical Nursing Manager before being promoted to Director of Nursing for Emergency Services in 2017. With over 25 years of nursing experience, Morton came to Brooks-TLC from the former WCA Hospital in Jamestown, where she was a change nurse.
Parole Absconder Arrested After Traffic Stop in Jamestown
A Jamestown man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants and for violating his parole was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on the city's west side. Jamestown Police pulled over 40-year-old Justin Meacham in the area of Livingston Avenue and Geneva Street at about 8:30 PM for a violation. A background check found that Meacham had city court warrants and was a parole absconder. When police tried to take Meacham into custody, he ran off and led officers on a short foot chase, then allegedly resisted arrest. He is also accused of trying to destroy a quantity of drugs he had. Meacham was charged with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count each of tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 2nd-degree obstruction. He is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.
Jamestown Police Seeking Information in XUV Theft
Detectives from the Jamestown Police Department are looking for information regarding the larceny of a crossover utility vehicle (XUV) that occurred this week on Washington Street in the city. Police say at least one person stole a 2020 John Deere Gator 825M during the overnight hours on Tuesday. The photo shown is the actual XUV, although there are modifications that have been made. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the Gator is asked to contact Detective Powers at (716) 483-7620, the department's anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477, or via e-mail at [email protected] regarding CR No. 23319-22. Information may also be submitted through Facebook Messenger.
Kiantone man charged after crash in Poland
A Kiantone man is facing felony DWI and aggravated DWI after a one-vehicle crash on Quaint Road in the town of Poland shortly before 10 pm Thursday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 33-year-old Andrew Baker was driving his vehicle when it into a ravine about 50 feet from the road. An investigation determined that he was allegedly operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Deputies arrested Baker, charging him with DWI (felony), aggravated DWI (BAC .18 percent or higher), moved from lane unsafely, failure to keep right, and speed not reasonable/prudent. Baker was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. No injuries were reported.
Westfield Woman Accused of Threatening to Harm Someone in Irving
A Westfield woman is facing a charge of 2nd-degree harassment following an incident Wednesday night in Irving. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Routes 5 and 20 shortly after 9:00 PM and discovered that 35-year-old Michelle Balch allegedly threatened to harm another person, then fled the scene. Balch was later found and detained by Dunkirk Police. She was later arrested on the harassment charge, then released with tickets for Hanover Town Court.
Jamestown man charged with attempted assault
A Jamestown man is facing several charges after a reported assault at the Mayville Library Tuesday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say 20-year-old Xavier Guadarrama is accused of assaulting an employee of the library with a knife. He fled the scene, but was located after a brief search of the area. Deputies charged Guadarrama with attempted assault 1st, criminal possession of a weapon 4th, and menacing 2nd. He was also wanted on an outstanding probation warrant. Deputies transported Guadarrama to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Dunkirk man faces felony charge after physical altercation
A Dunkirk man is facing a felony charge after a physical altercation on Lake Shore Drive East. Dunkirk Police say officers were conducting a traffic stop early last Wednesday, when they heard a female banging on a window at a nearby residence. When they approached the residence, the officers say they observed the altercation between 32-year-old Luis Hyatt and the female. An investigation determined that Hyatt allegedly struck the victim several times. There was also an active order of protection in place. Officers arrested Hyatt, charging him with a Class E felony count of criminal contempt in the 1st degree and harassment in the 2nd degree. He was being held pending arraignment in Dunkirk City Court.
Silver Creek man charged with criminal mischief after altercation
A Silver Creek man is facing a criminal mischief in the 4th degree after a report of an altercation on Lafayette Street in the the village of Silver Creek. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested 52-year-old Christopher Domenico shortly after 4 this morning after an investigation into the incident. He was placed into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Police arrest Dunkirk man after domestic dispute
A domestic dispute on Ruggles Street led to the arrest of a Dunkirk man last Saturday. Dunkirk Police say that 41-year-old Carlos Vasquez-Ramirez had fled the scene on foot. Investigation determined that Vasquez-Ramirez had allegedly damaged property in the home and also threatened the victim with a knife. He is also being accused of having prevented the victim from calling 911 during the incident. An active order of protection was also found. Police located Vasquez-Ramirez a short time later. He's been charged with criminal contempt in the 1st degree, a class E felony, menacing second, and criminal mischief 4th and criminal mischief 4th-prevent request for emergency assistance.
Dunkirk man facing multiple charges after domestic dispute
A Dunkirk man is facing multiple charges after a domestic dispute on Lake Shore Drive West in Dunkirk early Sunday morning. Dunkirk Police say that 24-year-old Austin Burgess allegedly had thrown a female victim to the ground and attempted to choke her shortly before 1:00 AM, and then took the victim's phone when she attempted to dial 911. The victim then flagged down a police patrol car for assistance. Burgess is also accused of attempting to obstruct the investigation and allegedly resisted police when he was being taken into custody. After being booked and held pending arraignment, Police say Burgess attempted to tamper with the surveillance system. Charges against Burgess include criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation, obstructing governmental administration, 4th-degree criminal mischief, 3rd-degree criminal tampering, and harassment.
