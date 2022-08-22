Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Chubbuck woman charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing truck
CHUBBUCK — A woman has been charged with a felony after police say she stole a truck belonging to a man paying her to clean his trailer. Jessica Sky Repass, 45, faces a charge of grand theft, court records show. Chubbuck police received a call reporting a stolen vehicle...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man paralyzed in officer-involved shooting files lawsuit
POCATELLO — A lawsuit has been filed by a Pocatello man who claims police used excessive force when they shot him five times, paralyzing him from the chest down. Along with shooting then-28-year-old Jake Lee Sheeler, the officers involved misrepresented the facts of the incident to medical care providers at Portneuf Medical Center, the lawsuit alleges. Officers also “fabricate(d) justification” during an investigation, the lawsuit filed on July 22 further claims.
eastidahonews.com
Man changes plea to guilty after murdering inmate
REXBURG – A man has changed his plea to guilty for murdering an inmate in the Madison County Jail in October 2021. Robert David Pompa, 27, was originally charged with murder in the first degree, and he initially pleaded not guilty. On Thursday, as part of a plea agreement...
Former Idaho Sheriff pens letter of guilt, recounts events after threatening LDS Church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A former Idaho Sheriff who recently pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group has written a letter of apology and responsibility regarding the incident, according to East Idaho News. The letter, which was filed in court Monday morning, reads, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Former Idaho sheriff accused of threatening church group pleads guilty to aggravated assault
BLACKFOOT, Idaho — The former Bingham County sheriff has reached a plea agreement with the prosecution team. Craig Thomas Rowland has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated assault, court records show. Rowland was charged with felonies for aggravated assault and aggravated battery and a misdemeanor for the...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged with assault after allegedly hitting officer during bar fight
IDAHO FALLS – A man is in custody following a bar fight in downtown Idaho Falls early Saturday morning. Nevin Ray Goodrum, 22, of Martin Alma, Washington, is charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting and obstructing. He appeared in Bonneville County Court Monday before Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert.
kslnewsradio.com
Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house.
kslnewsradio.com
Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release
TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
RELATED PEOPLE
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested on drug charges after reportedly fleeing from troopers
IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old man who allegedly fled from police officers and was reportedly found with drugs and a handgun was arrested late last week. Jason Dean Grover was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. He was charged with felony concealment of evidence, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Name of man killed in crash near American Falls released
The local man killed in a Monday morning one-vehicle crash east of American Falls has been identified. Kirk L. Dahlke, 78, of American Falls, died at the scene of the 10:19 a.m. crash on Interstate 86 eastbound, authorities said. The Power County Coroner's Office described Dahlke as a "longtime teacher, coach, driver's ed instructor, youth mentor and friend." ...
Fatality crash near American Falls
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:19 a.m. on Monday on eastbound I86 at milepost 46, east of American Falls. The post Fatality crash near American Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
One Person Killed, Another Hospitalized Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash in Southern Idaho
AMERICAN FALLS - On Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 10:19 a.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a single vehicle crash eastbound on I86, east of American Falls, ID. According to a release from the ISP, a 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure
IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
eastidahonews.com
Woman expected to plead guilty after allegedly using cold showers to punish child
IDAHO FALLS – A woman has been scheduled to change her plea in a child abuse case. Ashlynn Richardson Bryner, 25, has accepted a plea agreement and will plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, rather than a felony charge. The change of plea hearing...
Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House
The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
Local man dead, woman airlifted to hospital after wreck that shut down I-86 eastbound for hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:19 a.m. on August 22, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 46, east of American Falls. A 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on I-86. The Trailblazer appears to have gone off the right shoulder and rolled. The driver succumbed to his injuries at scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. A 77-year-old female passenger from American Falls was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. Traffic on eastbound I-86 was completely blocked for three and a half hours. This was extended due to a secondary crash in area. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
Comments / 0