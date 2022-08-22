ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bingham County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello man paralyzed in officer-involved shooting files lawsuit

POCATELLO — A lawsuit has been filed by a Pocatello man who claims police used excessive force when they shot him five times, paralyzing him from the chest down. Along with shooting then-28-year-old Jake Lee Sheeler, the officers involved misrepresented the facts of the incident to medical care providers at Portneuf Medical Center, the lawsuit alleges. Officers also “fabricate(d) justification” during an investigation, the lawsuit filed on July 22 further claims.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man changes plea to guilty after murdering inmate

REXBURG – A man has changed his plea to guilty for murdering an inmate in the Madison County Jail in October 2021. Robert David Pompa, 27, was originally charged with murder in the first degree, and he initially pleaded not guilty. On Thursday, as part of a plea agreement...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bingham County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Bingham County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Blackfoot, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged with assault after allegedly hitting officer during bar fight

IDAHO FALLS – A man is in custody following a bar fight in downtown Idaho Falls early Saturday morning. Nevin Ray Goodrum, 22, of Martin Alma, Washington, is charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting and obstructing. He appeared in Bonneville County Court Monday before Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release

TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
TOOELE, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Rowland
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested on drug charges after reportedly fleeing from troopers

IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old man who allegedly fled from police officers and was reportedly found with drugs and a handgun was arrested late last week. Jason Dean Grover was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. He was charged with felony concealment of evidence, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Name of man killed in crash near American Falls released

The local man killed in a Monday morning one-vehicle crash east of American Falls has been identified. Kirk L. Dahlke, 78, of American Falls, died at the scene of the 10:19 a.m. crash on Interstate 86 eastbound, authorities said. The Power County Coroner's Office described Dahlke as a "longtime teacher, coach, driver's ed instructor, youth mentor and friend." ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Youth Group#Violent Crime#Indians
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure

IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House

The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man dead, woman airlifted to hospital after wreck that shut down I-86 eastbound for hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:19 a.m. on August 22, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 46, east of American Falls. A 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on I-86. The Trailblazer appears to have gone off the right shoulder and rolled. The driver succumbed to his injuries at scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. A 77-year-old female passenger from American Falls was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. Traffic on eastbound I-86 was completely blocked for three and a half hours. This was extended due to a secondary crash in area. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
eastidahonews.com

Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy