Related
Fox 19
Tri-State youth football league’s rule change could leave some players off the field
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State youth football league is making a change with hopes to make the game safer, but the new rule could keep some players off the field. The Edgewood Peewee Football Association decided to alter the rule requiring coaches for the K-3rd grade teams to make sure every player plays at least one down.
linknky.com
New-look Newport shows up ready to play in shutting out Brossart
They could have pouted, played around, or even packed it in. But Newport’s bounce-back Wildcats did none of those Thursday night in Alexandria. They had too much going for them not the least of which was last week’s forgettable opening loss that the Wildcats refused to forget as they lined up against a young Bishop Brossart team that had won 13 of its last 14 games.
linknky.com
Week 2 in Northern Kentucky football, a quick look ahead
*** NEWPORT (0-1) at BISHOP BROSSART (1-0), 7 p.m.: The visiting Class 2A Wildcats have had a full week to digest – and respond to – their 48-6 opening loss to Mason County that saw virtually nothing Newport tried to do go well. Class A Brossart, meanwhile, coming off a 12-1 season a year ago, benefited from a number of Dayton mistakes in a surprising 28-18 road win for the young Mustangs who will have a short week going into Thursday’s game.
linknky.com
Lassing Pointe Golf Course to partially close in October for renovations
Boone County golf courses are getting a facelift with some help from Augusta, Georgia. Boone County Golf announced a project to renovate bunkers and tee complexes at Lassing Pointe Golf Course, in a press release on Monday. Other recent projects have included the renovation and expansion of the Boone Links...
FOX Sports
Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX
A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash had been drinking at IU house party
RILEY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office identified three Indiana State University students who died in a weekend crash in Riley. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Two other passengers were […]
1017thepoint.com
WELCOME HOME PARTY BEING ORGANIZED FOR HAGERSTOWN LITTLE LEAGUE
(Hagerstown, IN)--The Hagerstown Little League team’s run in the World Series in Pennsylvania came to an end Tuesday night. But, by Wednesday morning the team was receiving nothing but accolades from everyone back home. A statement issued by the team after Tuesday night’s eliminating loss said that the past month and a half has been the stuff that dreams are made of. A welcome home party is being organized for the team. As of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, though, the time and place had not been finalized. The statement goes on to say that the kids are truly hometown heroes and they are going to be treated as such when they return home.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
1017thepoint.com
WERNLE RUNAWAY SENTENCED TO TEN YEARS FOR ATTACK
(Richmond, IN)--The 15-year-old Wernle Youth and Family Treatment Center runaway who stabbed, beat, and seriously injured a 77-year-old woman at her home on South L Street in Richmond has been sentenced. Savanna Young, who live in central Indiana, was handed a ten-year prison sentence after the decision was made to try her as an adult. The sentencing is part of a plea deal which had her plead guilty to Felony Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. Young has been held at a juvenile center in Fort Wayne, but will now be headed to state prison. The victim’s family has indicated it is filing a lawsuit against Wernle.
spectrumnews1.com
Death of two cyclists leads to demands for changes to improve bike safety in greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Cyclists and elected leaders are calling for additional changes, both in terms of infrastructure and driver behavior, after two Cincinnati-area cyclists died this weekend after being struck by drivers. What You Need To Know. Gloria San Miguel and Jeff Robbins both died Saturday after being hit by...
linknky.com
Newport celebrates teacher of the year semifinalist
The Newport Independent School District is celebrating one of its own in his nomination for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year contest. Nate Green was announced as one of 11 semifinalists for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year in early August. Green teaches 7th and 8th grade social...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hanley Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Hanley Road in Colerain Township. This story will be updated with the latest information as it comes in.
linknky.com
Boone schools superintendent says construction, while messy, ‘is worth it’
Boone County Schools are back in session, though some students are returning to temporary classrooms amid construction projects. Boone County High School and R.A. Jones Middle School are undergoing renovation projects this school year. Superintendent Matt Turner paid a visit to the Florence City Council Tuesday night to offer an update on the new academic year and ongoing construction at the two schools.
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
WTHI
Hundreds of people came together to honor three young lives lost in tragic crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of people gathered at Memorial Stadium to honor the lives of three young Indiana State student-athletes taken too soon. Sunday was a time for gathering and prayer for everyone in the ISU family. "It's just a sad day for Terre Haute," Carrie Harney, a...
Fox 19
Search group says remains found near Xavier University identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says it has not scientifically identified remains found in North Avondale but a search group says it knows who they belong to. The remains were found in the woods behind a house on Dana Avenue between Marion and Burton avenues, coroner’s...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
Former local attorney, judge loses battle against acute leukemia
DAYTON — A.J. Wagner, well known for his decades of compassionate service to the Greater Dayton community, passed away last night after a four month battle with acute leukemia. An attorney by profession, Wagner served as Montgomery County Auditor and as a Common Pleas Court judge. He also ran...
WAND TV
Four injured, 3 critically in Charleston DUI accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, including three critically, in an accident in Charleston. The two vehicle crash happened Saturday night around 10:00 at Route 130 and 1200 North. Details of how the crash happened have not been released, but one driver, William M. Clough was charged with...
