Silver City, IA

Former Silver City Clerk Artema Gray sentenced to prison

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Glenwood) Former Silver City Clerk Artema Gray has been sentenced to prison

The Mills County Attorney’s Office says 44-year-old Artema Madeline Gray, of Silver City, Iowa, pled guilty to Theft in the First Degree, a Class C Felony. Gray appeared before the Honorable Judge Davidson for a sentencing hearing in the District Court in and for Mills County, Iowa on Monday, August 22. After hearing from the current and former Mayor and members of the City Council in open court, Gray was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Mills County Attorney, Naeda Elliott, would like to thank the Mills County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Auditor’s Office for their help and dedication to bring justice to the residents of Silver City.

In May, the State Auditor released a report on a special investigation of the City of Silver City for the period May 1, 2017 trhough April 30, 2021. The special investigation was requested by City officials as a result of concerns regarding certain financial transactions processed by the former City Clerk, Artema Gray. The special investigation identified $61,730.26 of improper disbursements, $3,499.51 of unsupported disbursements, and $1,555.00 of undeposited fundraising collections.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
