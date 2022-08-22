Thursday was almost as hot as Wednesday in northern California and we remained hotter than average. We'll have a minor cooling of our weather Friday, with more noticeable changes this weekend. A relatively flat ridge of high pressure is still in control of the weather of much of the western United States, and that is keeping our area hot and dry. Most air quality is good, except near the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity County. Tonight we can expect a clear sky and comfortable weather. Lows will range from the 40s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s in the valley and foothills. Friday will be sunny and hot, but slightly cooler than Thursday. Highs will range from mountain lower 80s to valley lower 100s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO