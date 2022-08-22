ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

California clears more than 1,250 homeless encampments in 1 year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Governor Newsom’s Office says now, one year after Newsom announced that California had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear, the state has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash, enough to fill 22 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Car crashed into bridge guardrail on Skyway at Honey Run Road Friday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:28 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that a large pickup truck with a trailer lost control on Skyway at Honey Run Road and crashed into the bridge on Friday. CHP told Action News Now that the driver of the car lost control, veered to the right, hit the metal guardrail, then veered to the left and hit the concrete guardrail on the bridge, taking out a large chunk.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Kitten freed in Biggs after getting head caught in hole

BIGGS, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte County says that they were able to rescue a kitten who got its head caught in a hole this week. Firefighters were able to shield the kitten with a wet cloth, and use a metal grinder to cut the metal and free it. The...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Miss Butte County crowned at Butte County Fair

GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Miss Butte County Scholarship Program crowned the winners at Thursday night's pageant at the Butte County Fair. Miss Teen Butte County is 15 year old Bella Warren from Gridley. Her hobbies include cheerleading, FFA, traveling and babysitting. Miss Butte County is 19-year-old Jenny Hernandez from Chico....
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Chico awaiting judge's decision to continue homeless enforcement

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico still has its hands tied when it comes to clearing homeless encampments on city property. The last homeless camp the city cleared out was Comanche Creek, which the city finished about a month-and-a-half ago. The city doesn't know how long this pause will...
CHICO, CA
Officers locate meth during compliance check in Paradise

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Butte County Probation Department served a compliance check in Paradise last week. It says the person who is serving a term of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a stalking violation was arrested on Aug. 18. Officers located more than 16 grams of...
PARADISE, CA
City of Chico gives $1 million in grant funds to Chico small businesses Friday

CHICO, Calif. - 95 small businesses received a check that included funds from a local business stabilization program from the City of Chico on Friday. The funds were given to employers with 100 or fewer employees within Chico city limits as part of the Butte Business Stabilization Program II, grant program, to offset the impacts of COVID-19 on local businesses.
CHICO, CA
City of Chico, NVCF partner to create Homeless Services Fund

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico announced on Wednesday it is partnering with North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) for a Homeless Services Fund. The city says it will create a charitable giving program that will allow people to provide tax-deductible donations toward homeless services. The Homeless Services Fund will...
CHICO, CA
Storm Tracker Forecast - Continued Hot Friday, But A Cooling Trend Is Coming

Thursday was almost as hot as Wednesday in northern California and we remained hotter than average. We'll have a minor cooling of our weather Friday, with more noticeable changes this weekend. A relatively flat ridge of high pressure is still in control of the weather of much of the western United States, and that is keeping our area hot and dry. Most air quality is good, except near the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity County. Tonight we can expect a clear sky and comfortable weather. Lows will range from the 40s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s in the valley and foothills. Friday will be sunny and hot, but slightly cooler than Thursday. Highs will range from mountain lower 80s to valley lower 100s.
ENVIRONMENT
Chico Unified is ready to hire more than 100 staff members

CHICO, Calif. - More than 100 jobs are available this year at the Chico Unified School District. The district's board met on Wednesday night and discussed their need for more staff members due to a total of 73 retirements and resignations that occurred this year. According to the staffing report...
CHICO, CA
Pleasant Valley High Schools Viking Pride Night fundraiser returns

CHICO, Calif. - The Pleasant Valley High School Foundation is bringing back its Viking Pride Night after a two-year hiatus. Foundation members Connie Chrysler-Anderson and Ric Newton joined Action News Now anchor Linda Watkins-Bennett on the noon newscast Thursday to share details about the returning event that helps with school improvement.
CHICO, CA
New projects proposed for Manzanita Lake at Lassen National Park

LASSEN VOLCANIC NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - Plans are being made for the Manzanita Lake Developed Area of Lassen Volcanic National Park, and public input is now being requested. The goals of the project are to improve facilities and to better align with public needs and expectations. Improvements are also being designed to protect park resources, offer more varied visitor experiences, and to enhance visitor and staff safety.
TRAVEL
PG&E bills up 19% since last summer: Why are we paying more?

CHICO, Calif. - Your electric bill is higher this year and It's not just caused by the hot weather. According to PG&E, on average customers are paying 19% more this year for their electric bill than last year. That includes rate hikes in January and March. The January 2022 annual true up increased electric rates by about 8%. The March 2022 rate increase for electric was also about 8%.
CHICO, CA
Pet of the Week: Hammy

Hammy is our Pet of the Week! He's an 8 year old Bull Dog mix, and is available to adopt from the Chico Animal Shelter.
CHICO, CA
Chico State students react to student loan forgiveness

CHICO, Calif. - President Biden announced $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of people with federal loans and up to $20,000 in student debt cancellation for Pell Grant recipients. Pell Grants are typically awarded to undergraduate students with great financial need. The loan forgiveness covers multiple federal loans including direct student loans and parent loans.
CHICO, CA

