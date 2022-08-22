ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Muskogee to host Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The skies of Muskogee will be glowing with an array of vibrant color this weekend at the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning returns to the historic Hatbox Field. The fourth annual festival will be held Aug. 26, 27 and 28. Dozens of balloon pilots and their...
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa

A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first Daddy B's location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa

Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
TULSA, OK
hunker.com

This House Has a Secret Hidden Pantry in the Strangest Place

There's an inherent charm to hidden cupboards, rooms, and trapdoors. They bring a whimsical flair to any space, while also adding a little extra functionality. A new house listing in Tulsa, Oklahoma boasts a hidden treasure of this sort, which was recently revealed in a post from Instagram users @kalesalad and @openhouse via Tulsa's premier real estate firm Engel & Völkers Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Cherokee Nation celebrates new Catoosa Tag Office

CATOOSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation cut the ribbon and celebrated the grand opening of the new Catoosa Tag Office on Wednesday. The new office was established and located at 400 N. 161st E. Avenue back in 2020. The lobby is larger and offers more parking than the last facility. There is now 12 service windows, two of which are accessible to those with disabilities.
CATOOSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Scheels is eyeing Tulsa location at Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA, Okla. — Scheels, a sporting goods retailer headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, may soon be opening it’s first store in Oklahoma. This statement released by CEO Steve M. Scheel indicates they are strongly considering the 71st Street corridor location:. “SCHEELS is excited to announce the company is...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD’s helicopter catches thieves in the act

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in police custody, thanks to the Tulsa Police Department’s helicopter. The pilot of the helicopter was flying Friday morning when it noticed a silver Nissan driving suspiciously through a neighborhood near 81st and Memorial. A man and a women were spotted getting...
TULSA, OK
kgou.org

Why some Afghan refugees in Oklahoma live in squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
TULSA, OK
poncacitynow.com

Woolaroc Announces New Exhibit Featuring the Collection of Dr. S. J. Pickens & Hugh Pickens

BARTLESVILLE, OK- Woolaroc Museum is excited to announce the exhibition of the late Dr. S. J. Pickens, and Hugh Pickens collection of art. The Pickens Art Gallery is set to be on display in the Bunkhouse late January of 2023 and will feature select pieces of fine art from the Pickens collection, including works by Native American artists Yatika Starr Fields, Allan Houser, and Fritz Scholder.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Helicopter Spots Break-in Attempt

The Tulsa Police helicopter helped officers catch and arrest two people early Friday morning. Police said officers in the chopper spotted a woman near 81st and Mingo involved in car break-ins. They followed her car to 71st street and officers on the ground pulled the car over. Police arrested the woman for car burglary and a man who was with her for having a gun as a convicted felon.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Gas Leak Forces Owasso Road Closure On Garnett

The City of Owasso said Garnett Road is closed from E. 96th Street N. to the entrance of the Smith Farm Market at N. 121st E. Avenue near Academy after a gas line was hit. Authorities said that Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) estimated the road to be closed from five to six hours as crews work to repair the site.
OWASSO, OK

