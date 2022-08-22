Read full article on original website
Tulsa's longest-running restaurant vandalized
The restaurant posted on Facebook that vandals "struck again" and damaged their window early Friday morning.
KTUL
Muskogee to host Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The skies of Muskogee will be glowing with an array of vibrant color this weekend at the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning returns to the historic Hatbox Field. The fourth annual festival will be held Aug. 26, 27 and 28. Dozens of balloon pilots and their...
news9.com
New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa
A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first Daddy B's location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their...
News On 6
Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa
Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
oklahomatoday.com
In one small corner of northeastern Oklahoma, scientists are saving entire bird populations.
Throaty booms, shrill squawks, and delicate trills create a symphony of success at Bartlesville’s George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center. Tucked among acres of oak trees, the center’s two campuses blend into the landscape but are standouts when it comes to saving birds. Known internationally for its captive...
tag24.com
Tulsa wants Black residents to submit DNA samples – a legal expert explains why that's dangerous
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is asking Black residents to submit DNA samples as part of an ongoing investigation into mass graves from the infamous 1921 race massacre – without any guaranteed privacy protections. TAG24 NEWS spoke with Justice For Greenwood legal expert Eric Miller, who has been warning about the potential dangers of the program.
hunker.com
This House Has a Secret Hidden Pantry in the Strangest Place
There's an inherent charm to hidden cupboards, rooms, and trapdoors. They bring a whimsical flair to any space, while also adding a little extra functionality. A new house listing in Tulsa, Oklahoma boasts a hidden treasure of this sort, which was recently revealed in a post from Instagram users @kalesalad and @openhouse via Tulsa's premier real estate firm Engel & Völkers Tulsa.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
KFOR
Cherokee Nation celebrates new Catoosa Tag Office
CATOOSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation cut the ribbon and celebrated the grand opening of the new Catoosa Tag Office on Wednesday. The new office was established and located at 400 N. 161st E. Avenue back in 2020. The lobby is larger and offers more parking than the last facility. There is now 12 service windows, two of which are accessible to those with disabilities.
Scheels is eyeing Tulsa location at Woodland Hills Mall
TULSA, Okla. — Scheels, a sporting goods retailer headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, may soon be opening it’s first store in Oklahoma. This statement released by CEO Steve M. Scheel indicates they are strongly considering the 71st Street corridor location:. “SCHEELS is excited to announce the company is...
TPD’s helicopter catches thieves in the act
TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in police custody, thanks to the Tulsa Police Department’s helicopter. The pilot of the helicopter was flying Friday morning when it noticed a silver Nissan driving suspiciously through a neighborhood near 81st and Memorial. A man and a women were spotted getting...
Partner remembers girlfriend who was killed outside Tulsa AutoZone
TULSA, Okla. — A loved one is remembering Shantel Jones five days after Jones was killed at an AutoZone near 51st and Peoria. On Friday, Julian Zavaleta was arrested for shooting and killing Jones over what police said was a road rage incident. The arrest report said that Zavaleta...
news9.com
Osage SkyNews 6 Captures Kids Playing With Foam At Broken Arrow Daycare
You never know what you're going to see when flying in Osage SkyNews 6. Our crew was heading back to the airport when they saw some people having fun with bubbles at a daycare in Broken Arrow. Several kids were outside playing with a machine that creates so much foam...
kgou.org
Why some Afghan refugees in Oklahoma live in squalor
Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
Man wanted in Pawnee County officer's death found in Checotah
The McAlester Police Department sought a man Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of a law enforcement officer.
poncacitynow.com
Woolaroc Announces New Exhibit Featuring the Collection of Dr. S. J. Pickens & Hugh Pickens
BARTLESVILLE, OK- Woolaroc Museum is excited to announce the exhibition of the late Dr. S. J. Pickens, and Hugh Pickens collection of art. The Pickens Art Gallery is set to be on display in the Bunkhouse late January of 2023 and will feature select pieces of fine art from the Pickens collection, including works by Native American artists Yatika Starr Fields, Allan Houser, and Fritz Scholder.
News On 6
2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Helicopter Spots Break-in Attempt
The Tulsa Police helicopter helped officers catch and arrest two people early Friday morning. Police said officers in the chopper spotted a woman near 81st and Mingo involved in car break-ins. They followed her car to 71st street and officers on the ground pulled the car over. Police arrested the woman for car burglary and a man who was with her for having a gun as a convicted felon.
moreclaremore.com
Claremore Garage Sales this Week
We’ve got a full weekend of treasure hunting, friends!
News On 6
Gas Leak Forces Owasso Road Closure On Garnett
The City of Owasso said Garnett Road is closed from E. 96th Street N. to the entrance of the Smith Farm Market at N. 121st E. Avenue near Academy after a gas line was hit. Authorities said that Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) estimated the road to be closed from five to six hours as crews work to repair the site.
