CATOOSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation cut the ribbon and celebrated the grand opening of the new Catoosa Tag Office on Wednesday. The new office was established and located at 400 N. 161st E. Avenue back in 2020. The lobby is larger and offers more parking than the last facility. There is now 12 service windows, two of which are accessible to those with disabilities.

CATOOSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO