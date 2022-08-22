ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Jackson football roundup: Pair of 100-yard rushers as Jackson beats Monroe

The Jackson Vikings opened the season, and the Antonio Parker era, with a 35-20 win at Monroe on Thursday. The Vikings tallied 402 total yards, with 330 of those coming on the ground. Charles Thompson had 12 carries for 117 yards while Kyson Copper had 11 carries for 122 yards. Vikings quarterback Gibson Drummond was 8-of-12 passing for 72 yards.
MONROE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ex-Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, now at Jacksonville State, accuses first opponent of spying

Rich Rodriguez is back as a college football head coach for the first time since 2017, and he has already made headlines before his team’s first game. Rodriguez, the former Michigan head coach from 2008-10, was hired at Jacksonville State in November and accused his team’s first opponent, Stephen F. Austin, of spying leading up to their season-opening matchup on Saturday.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
MLive.com

Rockford’s Mac VandenHout throws six TD passes in win over East Grand Rapids

ROCKFORD – Rockford senior wide receiver Brody Thompson took a second to enjoy the moment during the Rams’ 48-7 season-opening win over East Grand Rapids Thursday night. “I turned to our running backs coach and said, ‘Wow, football is so much fun,’” said Thompson, who was sidelined all of last year due to injury. “I missed it so much and I’m excited to be out here.”
ROCKFORD, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon scores 30 unanswered points to beat Columbia Central

NAPOLEON – Facing a two-score deficit in the first half, the Napoleon Pirates scored 30 unanswered to beat Columbia Central 37-21 on Thursday in the season opener for both. The Pirates took the lead late in the first half through a combination of big plays on offense and special teams and a big drive from the offense. Napoleon extended that lead in the second half with another big play from the offense and several big plays from the defense.
COLUMBIA, TN
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc. Scott Poehner, co-owner of Tea Bee, holds an open tin of English Breakfast tea at his store in Grand Blanc on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The English Breakfast is one of 130+ loose leaf teas the shop sells.Get Photo. 5...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise

Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Fall forecast just updated; The temperature map is dark orange

NOAA updated the fall forecast last week, and they stick with a prognostication of a warmer than normal fall season. NOAA says the driving force for fall weather is going to be a La Niña that appears to be strengthening right now. La Niña is when a large part of the tropical Pacific Ocean is colder than normal on the surface. A strengthening La Niña means the surface water temperature anomalies are drifting farther from average.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive.com

STATE OF MICHIGAN 10TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FAMILY DIVISION SAGINAW COUNTY PUBLICATION OF HEARING CASE NO. 22-50517-NA TO: KATEZ LAMINIQUE WOODS In the Matter of KYNDLE KAMARA DIOR WOODS and CHRISTOPHER TROY WOODS MOTHER: KATEZ LAMINIQUE WOODS A petition requesting the court to take jurisdiction of the minor(s) named above has been filed with this court. A hearing on the petition will be conducted by the court on 09/21/2022 at 2:30 PM in the 10TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT - FAMILY DIVISION, 3360 HOSPITAL ROAD, SAGINAW, MI 48603, (989) 799-2821 before Hon. Barbara L. Meter. You have the right to an attorney and the right to a trial by judge or jury. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that KATEZ LAMINIQUE WOODS personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above. This hearing may result in termination of your parental rights. You are ORDERED to appear at the hearing on petition(s) of the DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, praying the Court take jurisdiction of said child(ren) for the reasons set forth therein, and that said child(ren) be made a temporary and/or permanent ward(s) of this court for the purpose of foster care placement. Date: 8/22/2022.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

