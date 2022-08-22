Read full article on original website
Plant-based milk alternatives: Which one meets your dietary needs better?
Alternatives to dairy milk are becoming increasingly popular for people with allergies and intolerances or for those who prefer a dairy-free diet. Consumers, however, may not always be aware of the differences in micronutrient content of plant-based milk alternatives when compared to dairy milk. Researchers have therefore analyzed various plant-based...
What is the connection between dementia and aphasia?
Aphasia is the inability to express or understand words due to damage to the brain. Some types of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s, share a connection with a certain kind of aphasia, known as primary progressive aphasia. Aphasia is a disorder that affects a person’s ability to understand, read, write,...
Paxlovid mouth: What is it and how to get rid of it
In December 2021 and January 2022, the United States, United Kingdom, and European Medicines Agency approved the use of Paxlovid for treating certain people with COVID-19. Some COVID-19 patients have reported experiencing a side effect causing them to have a very bad taste in their mouth while taking the medication.
Does TikTok's chia-lemon 'internal shower' really beat constipation? Here's what science says
Heard about the chia seed-lemon juice “internal shower” drink? It’s going viral on TikTok and is being hailed as a digestion booster, constipation and bloating buster (particularly after travelling), detox drink and hangover cure. Advocates recommend you mix two tablespoons of chia seeds in a cup of water, add lemon juice, wait till the seeds start to absorb the water and form a gel, drink it on an empty stomach, and wait. Chia seeds are edible seeds from a flowering plant of the mint and sage families. These tiny seeds (1,000 seeds weigh about 1.3 grams), pack a nutritional punch and...
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
Tips for talking to someone with dementia
Communicating with loved ones with dementia may be challenging for families and caregivers. Preparing and using communication techniques may help improve communication and foster deeper connections. Alzheimer’s disease and other disorders that cause dementia cause severe nerve cell loss. They damage neurons and slowly destroy their connections with the parts...
Cortisol tests for health in 2022
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Cortisol is a hormone with various functions. If the body cannot regulate cortisol levels, this can have serious health effects. An at-home cortisol test can help show when a person might need medical attention.
Are night sweats a sign of alcohol withdrawal?
Alcohol can cause night sweats in some people. Night sweats occur because alcohol can affect the nervous system and how the body regulates and senses body temperature, blood pressure, and heart activity. Night sweats may also result from alcohol withdrawal or alcohol intolerance. For people who already experience night sweats,...
How long do lactose intolerance symptoms last?
Lactose intolerance is an inability to digest and absorb lactose, which is the sugar in milk and dairy products. It can produce symptoms that may last as long as someone includes dairy products in their diet. Some people with lactose intolerance can manage small amounts of dairy products or replace...
Core beliefs: What they are and how to identify them
Core beliefs are deeply held beliefs that inform how people see themselves and the world. They have a large influence on people’s perceptions and decision making. Core beliefs can be helpful, unhelpful, or neutral. Unhelpful or unrealistic core beliefs may negatively affect a person’s mental health and overall life satisfaction.
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
What is a honey allergy?
Allergies occur when the body initiates an immune response to something that is harmless. In rare cases, people can have an allergy to honey. This food can cause allergic reactions that range from mild to potentially life threatening. Honey is a sweet liquid that bees produce using nectar from flowers....
What is a HEART score?
Doctors and cardiologists use the HEART score tool to assess a person’s risk of cardiovascular events, such as a heart attack. from cardiovascular disease. It is the leading cause of death for people of most racial and ethnic groups, regardless of gender. Therefore, doctors need good tools to help...
Just 10 minutes per day of walking could help older adults live longer, study finds
Physical activity can slow the aging process and is associated with a reduced risk of all-cause mortality in older adults. Conversely, chronic illness and age-related changes in exercise capacity can hinder the ability of older individuals to achieve the recommended physical activity levels. A new study involving individuals ages 85...
Kids and teens who skip breakfast may have poorer physical and mental health
The debate over the importance of breakfast continues, with many experts insisting that a morning meal is an essential part of a healthy diet. Prior research has suggested that eating breakfast may be especially important for young people, fuelling them for a day at school. Now, a new Spanish study...
Scientists develop ‘tasty, healthful’ meat-like seasoning from mealworms
Insects are a known sustainable source of protein consumed by millions of people around the world. However, most Westerners find the idea of eating insects unappealing. As the global population grows along with concerns of food shortages in the future, scientists are developing ways to make sustainable food sources like mealworms more palatable.
'Thirdhand smoke' may last longer than you think and damage your health
A new study finds that levels of thirdhand smoke can remain in homes for years at dangerous levels. Two of the three compounds in thirdhand smoke can cause cancer and can be ingested by inhaling air and dust and by contact with skin. Even in homes with no noticeable smoking...
Not getting enough sleep makes people less likely to help others, study finds
Inadequate sleep is a common problem and is linked to an increased risk of physical and mental health problems. A new study shows that sleep deprivation and poor sleep quality are associated with a decreased desire to help others. The study also indicates that the potential loss of 1 hour...
How to safely medicate for anxiety alongside heart issues
Anxiety and heart issues may occur together due to the impact anxiety can have on the body. Certain lifestyle factors may increase the risk of heart issues, and chronic health conditions may also increase the risk of anxiety disorders. The link between the two conditions may mean people require treatment...
Exercise and sauna bathing boost heart health more than exercise alone
Researchers investigated the effects of exercise and sauna bathing on cardiovascular health. They found that exercise and sauna bathing together are more beneficial for cardiovascular health than exercise alone. Further research is needed to determine optimal sauna temperatures and durations for cardiovascular health in different populations. Physical activity promotes cardiovascular...
