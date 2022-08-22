ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Steps out of lineup

Devers is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Devers had started all 21 games since returning from the injured list Aug. 2, but he'll receive a day off after posting a .626 OPS during that stretch. Christian Arroyo will shift to third base and Enrique Hernandez to second while Jarren Duran starts in center field.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Four reasons why the Orioles surprisingly jumped into contention in 2022, plus what's next for the O's

At 65-59, the Baltimore Orioles are enjoying their most successful season since the days of Chris Tillman atop the rotation and JJ Hardy at shortstop. The O's have already won more games this season than any season from 2017-21, and there's still a month to play. The roster has young talent and the farm system is excellent. Baltimore is finally on the rise.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Placed on 15-day injured list

Wheeler was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22. Wheeler struggled late in his start against the Mets on Saturday and has now given up 10 runs in 11.1 innings over his last two starts to take back-to-back losses. His injury may have contributed to his struggles, and he'll now have additional time to recover after landing on the injured list. Bailey Falter is expected to start on normal rest Friday against the Pirates to take Wheeler's place in the rotation. Wheeler is eligible to return as early as Sept. 6, and the Phillies hope that he'll be able to rejoin the active roster after missing just two turns through the rotation, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Falters in non-save situation

Hendriks allowed two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out two across one inning Wednesday against the Orioles. The White Sox were likely looking to get Hendriks some work, as he had pitched only 1.1 innings across the last seven days entering Wednesday's contest. As a result, he worked the ninth inning with a four-run lead and served up a two-run homer to the third batter he faced. Despite the stumble, Hendriks has held opponents scoreless in nine of his last 11 appearances. For the season, Hendriks owns a 3.27 ERA and a 64:11 K:BB across 44 frames.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Jose Siri: Cedes spot in outfield to Margot

Siri is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. For the first time since he returned from the injured list Saturday, Manuel Margot is starting in center field, leaving no room in the lineup for Siri. If Margot gains traction in center alongside everyday corner outfielders David Peralta and Randy Arozarena, Siri could be limited to a short-side platoon role moving forward. Since being acquired from Houston on Sept. 1, Siri has slashed a mediocre .213/.262/.295 with zero home runs, three stolen bases and a 41.5 percent strikeout rate.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Harrison Bader: Transferred to 60-day IL

Bader (foot) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Bader has been on the injured list since June 27 and is targeting a September return, so his move to the 60-day IL shouldn't significantly impact his recovery timetable. It's not yet clear when the 28-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but he'll presumably require some time in the minors to ramp back up following his lengthy absence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave

Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Sitting Friday

Senzel will sit Friday against the Nationals. Senzel sits after starting seven straight games. He hit .269/.345/.385 over that stretch but still owns a poor .626 OPS on the season. TJ Friedl will be the center fielder Friday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Dillon Peters: Throws Friday

Peters (elbow) threw in Philadelphia on Friday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. It's not yet clear whether Peters threw off a mound Friday, but he's now been cleared to resume a throwing program. A timetable for his return isn't yet known, but manager Derek Shelton hopes that the southpaw will be able to rejoin the Pirates' bullpen prior to the end of the regular season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Optioned to Triple-A

Kelley was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. Kelley spent a week in the Brewers' bullpen and allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two in two scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Tuesday. However, he'll head back to the minors after Adrian Houser (elbow) was reinstated from the injured list ahead of Wednesday's start.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Colin Holderman: Placed on injured list

Holderman (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Holderman exited Wednesday's appearance against Atlanta due to right shoulder soreness and will be unavailable for at least the next two weeks. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Yohan Ramirez was recalled Friday to provide additional bullpen depth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brendan McKay: Exits after one pitch

McKay exited his start with Triple-A Durham on Thursday after throwing only one pitch, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay was making his first appearance of the season after recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome. He's battled serious arm injuries across the last three seasons, which have greatly limited his workload. The Rays have not yet disclosed a reason for McKay's absence, but he is set to undergo an MRI on Friday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Rosenthal: Dealing with lat injury

Rosenthal (hamstring) left his rehab appearance Tuesday with a lat injury and is getting checked out by a doctor Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. The Brewers picked up Rosenthal from the Giants at the deadline, but his unfortunate injury history hasn't changed with his new team. Thoracic outlet syndrome and hip surgery wiped out his entire 2021 season, and he's since dealt with both hamstring and lat troubles. Whether or not he has time to make it back from his latest setback before the end of the season is unclear.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Martin: Unavailable due to arm issue

Martin was unavailable for Friday's game against the Marlins due to an arm injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The exact nature of Martin's arm issue isn't yet clear, but manager Dave Roberts doesn't expect the right-hander to require a trip to the injured list. Martin will play catch Saturday to see how he feels, and he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Eguy Rosario: Called up by Padres

Rosario was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Friday. Rosario hasn't yet made his major-league debut, but he's one of the Padres' top prospects and has performed well at El Paso to begin the season. He slashed .291/.372/.518 with 21 homers, 92 runs, 76 RBI and 20 stolen bases in the minors this year and will attempt to carve out playing time at the big-league level after Matt Batten was sent down Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bailey Falter: Recalled ahead of start

Falter was recalled as expected ahead of his start Friday against the Pirates. Falter allowed one run on two hits in six innings against the Mets his last time out, earning his first major-league win of the season. He was sent down after that outing but is allowed to return just six days later as that game was part of a doubleheader. In eight starts and four relief appearances at the MLB level this season, Falter owns a 4.40 ERA and 1.29 WHIP, with his 2.0 HR/9 standing as his most significant red flag.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Drives in three

Sheets went 3-for-5 with three RBI on Wednesday against the Orioles. Sheets delivered a two-run single in the first inning and drove in an additional run in the seventh frame. He has started four of the team's last five games and has 10 hits in 18 at-bats in that span. Sheets has been starting in right field, but he will find playing time more difficult to come by once Eloy Jimenez (elbow) is able to get back in the lineup consistently.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Out through weekend series

Robert (wrist) isn't expected to play during this weekend's series against the Diamondbacks, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports. Robert recently missed seven games with a sprained left wrist, and while he's grabbed six hits including three doubles in five games since his return to action, he evidently needs a bit more time to recover. The White Sox have an off day Monday, so his earliest potential return date appears to be Tuesday against the Royals. Adam Engel will handle center field Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Rebounding well from TOS surgery

Zunino (shoulder) said Thursday that he feels symptom-free and believes he'll be fully cleared in advance of spring training after undergoing thoracic syndrome surgery July 28, Steve Carney of MLB.com reports. Zunino won't return from the 60-day injured list in 2022, but he could be cleared to begin baseball activities...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Goes to bench Thursday

Pollock is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles. Andrew Vaughn will set the table for the White Sox while Pollock retreats to the bench following a 12-game run as the team's leadoff man. Gavin Sheets, who has gone 10-for-18 at the dish over his past five games, will be rewarded for his hot hitting by picking up another start in the outfield at the expense of Pollock.
CHICAGO, IL

