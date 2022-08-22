Read full article on original website
Monsoon 2022: Potential for more flooding presents threat to northern Arizona town's water supply
MAYER, Ariz. - The town of Mayer, Arizona is on high alert, as the potential for more monsoon weather could impact their water supply. More rain is expected for the area on Aug. 24, and officials are asking residents to get prepared, in more ways than one. Area officials say...
The west is considering diverting water from the Mississippi River to solve its water woes.
States like Arizona, Nevada, and California are experiencing long-term water shortages and drought. The Colorado River is at historic lows. Last year the state of Arizona asked Congress to study the possibility of diverting water from the Mississippi to the West to solve their water issues in states with depleted water sources.
KTAR.com
Flash flood washes out eastbound I-10 heading into Arizona
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
KRQE News 13
Numerous storms, heavy rainfall returns Friday afternoon
A break from storms Thursday for parts of the state, but more active weather returns on Friday. Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern Friday afternoon with the increase in storms. A quieter day across the state, but storms still developed across the northwestern and northern part of the...
12news.com
Latest drought monitor in Arizona shows benefit of monsoon storms
The latest Arizona drought monitor released on Aug. 25 shoe how recent monsoon storms have helped improve our drought outlook. Krystle Henderson has the details.
Flooding in Major Cities Prompts Evacuations, Rescue of Residents
This week, officials in Mississippi, Arizona, Dallas and Las Vegas have reported heavy rainfall that resulted in flash flooding incidents.
No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather and Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in the Southwestern United States Causing Massive Flight Delays
Flash floods in the American southwest have closed parts of national parks, including Moab and Zion, stopped highways in Colorado, swamped cars in Texas, and trapped visitors in a New Mexico cave in recent days. A young woman is still missing after being swept away while hiking in Zion National...
opb.org
Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together
Your browser does not support the audio element. On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
Blue-green mouth fish found in New Mexico lake
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a tale from the internet that’s making a lot of outdoorsmen and women do a double take. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says it’s so peculiar, they’re looking for more cases. In a recent weekly fishing report published by the state department, New Mexico Game and Fish says an […]
Smithonian
Southwestern Flash Floods Submerge Cars, Strand National Park Visitors
Flash flooding across the Southwest over the weekend and Monday led to stranded tourists in national parks, one missing hiker in Utah and roads submerged in Texas. In southeastern New Mexico, flood waters trapped about 150 people in the Carlsbad Caverns National Park visitor center, per KTSM. As visitors sheltered in place for nine hours, park staff offered food for sale but ran out. Waters that reached up to 20 feet deep made the exit road impassable.
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000 acres of crops and jeopardized expensive irrigation equipment, according to Brad Edgerton, the general manager of the Frenchman Cambridge Irrigation District that runs the nearly 48-mile-long waterway. The canal was flowing at its normal rate of 150 cubic feet per second when Edgerton checked on his computer on the night of Aug. 13, but by the following morning the flow had been cut in half. Something had happened at the canal’s dam near the town of Cambridge, about 200 miles west of Lincoln. Edgerton drove there and discovered that someone had wrenched open the dam’s two 10-foot sluice gates, sending the precious water down the Republican River. He estimates that about 50-acre-feet of water was lost during the roughly eight hours that the gates were open, and that the water was worth around $2,600 based on the $52-per-acre-foot price that farmers pay.
Human remains found in receding Lake Mead identified as man who reportedly drowned two decades ago, officials say
Human remains found at Lake Mead more than three months ago have been identified as Thomas Erndt, who is believed to have died by drowning two decades ago, authorities in Nevada said Wednesday.
AZFamily
Residents describe catastrophic flooding in Duncan, Arizona
Early Monday afternoon, Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said around 25-30 homes have been impacted and that up to 60 people have been evacuated. Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Dozens of residents of a small town...
Constable among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona constable who got the job earlier this year when her predecessor quit over frustration about serving eviction notices was shot and killed while carrying out that same duty. The gunman, his neighbor and the manager of his apartment complex also died, authorities said. The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at the Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson. Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and Angela Fox-Heath, the complex manager, were attempting to serve an eviction notice on Gavin Lee Stansell when he opened fire, according to police. Fox-Heath, 28, was found fatally hit. Responding officers found her in a courtyard. A SWAT team went into Stansell’s apartment and located a wounded Martinez-Garibay, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West
A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. In Duncan, a rural Arizona town located about 180 miles (290 kilometers) from Phoenix, weekend rains overwhelmed a dirt-barrier levee built more than a century ago to contain the Gila River, putting the town under inches of water. As many as 60 residents have evacuated, Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said. Water had already begun...
Los Angeles, San Francisco billboards warn residents not to move to Texas, citing Uvalde school shooting
Billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco are urging Californians to resist the urge to move to Texas as the state faces an exodus of residents leaving for the Lone Star state. The billboards use the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 school children and two teachers were killed...
Canadian hiker dies after collapsing at New Hampshire peak
A 46-year-old Canadian man died on the Northeast's highest peak earlier this week. The hiker collapsed as he reached the summit of Mount Washington and died – despite the efforts of nearby staff, two nurses and a doctor who were also hiking. The man, from Quebec, had been on...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley
Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
