Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Trump news – live: Papers found ‘lying in unsecure places’ in Mar-a-Lago raid as Biden denies advance notice

FBI agents found papers “lying in unsecured areas” during the search of Mar-a-Lago, according to a new report. That’s despite assurances from Donald Trump’s team that such documents were secured under lock and key.Meanwhile, Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s son-in-law, has denied being the “mole” who tipped off the FBI that classified documents were still being kept at Mar-a-Lago after the ex-president claimed to have handed over everything he took with him after leaving the White House.Speaking to former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, Mr Kushner blamed the press for amplifying the idea, singling out Mr Trump’s psychologist niece Mary...
Jared Kushner Squirms After ‘Fox & Friends’ Host Asks One Tough Question

Steve Doocy has been among the only Fox News hosts to take the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort seriously. So Jared Kushner should not have been that surprised when he went on Fox & Friends to promote his new memoir and was met with the lightest of grillings about why his father-in-law was apparently keeping hundreds of classified documents at his private residence.The interview began with Kushner saying that he was “just as shocked as most people were” by the FBI’s decision to follow a federal warrant and execute the search of Trump’s property, linking it to the...
FBI, DHS issue bulletin warning of potential for racially motivated copycat attacks

The U.S. government on Tuesday urged law enforcement partners nationwide to "remain vigilant" and watch for indicators of potential copycat attacks following the widespread dissemination of over 700 pages written by the 19-year-old suspect who allegedly opened fire and killed 10 people in a supermarket located in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, in May.
Justice Department submits redacted version of Mar-a-Lago affidavit ahead of possible public release

Washington – Federal prosecutors have filed a redacted version of the underlying evidence that prompted the Aug. 8 search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence, court records showed Thursday. The sealed submission is now before a magistrate judge who will consider whether to take the unusual step of releasing portions of the secret affidavit to the public.
Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis appears before special grand jury in 2020 election probe

Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, appeared before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Thursday. The grand jury is looking into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, and prosecutors are interested in Ellis' role in helping coordinate hearings in Georgia and other states where false claims of election fraud were pushed. Tamar Hallerman, a senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joined Major Garrett to discuss.
White House calls out Republicans who criticized student loan cancellation but had thousands in PPP loans forgiven

The White House is not taking criticism of the decision to forgive student debt lying down. After some Republican lawmakers tweeted or went on broadcasts to condemn the decision, the White House Twitter page responded by quote tweeting their comments – and sharing just how much each of them benefited from having their Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven.
This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," August 28, 2022: Harrison, Markarova, Hogan, Rubins, Morell, Costa, Salvanto

Jaime Harrison - Democratic National Committee chair. Oksana Markarova - Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States. Michael Morell - Former acting and deputy director of the CIA, CBS News national security contributor. Robert Costa - CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent. A new Battleground Tracker poll by. Anthony...
Putin orders big buildup of Russia’s military: CBS News Flash August 26, 2022

Russian President Putin has ordered a major expansion of his country's armed forces, six months after the Ukraine invasion. NASA’s mega-rocket Artemis 1 is scheduled to blast off toward the moon Monday. And the No. 2 pick in this year's NBA draft, Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, will miss the entire season. He's set to have surgery on a ruptured tendon in his right foot.
