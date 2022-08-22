Read full article on original website
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Trump news – live: Papers found ‘lying in unsecure places’ in Mar-a-Lago raid as Biden denies advance notice
FBI agents found papers “lying in unsecured areas” during the search of Mar-a-Lago, according to a new report. That’s despite assurances from Donald Trump’s team that such documents were secured under lock and key.Meanwhile, Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s son-in-law, has denied being the “mole” who tipped off the FBI that classified documents were still being kept at Mar-a-Lago after the ex-president claimed to have handed over everything he took with him after leaving the White House.Speaking to former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, Mr Kushner blamed the press for amplifying the idea, singling out Mr Trump’s psychologist niece Mary...
Former Trump official John Ratcliffe discusses release of affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search
John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence under former President Donald Trump, spoke to CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge about the release of the redacted affidavit in the FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Does a president have the right to withhold privileged documents from the National Archives?
Former President Donald Trump's attorneys say executive privilege should protect records seized this month from his residence in Florida, as the legal battle over who should control the Trump presidency's records continues. Trump's attorneys, who have requested that a "special master" review documents taken in the Aug. 8 search, argued...
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Trump complains about classified docs: “I don’t understand why I can’t have these things”
Former President Donald Trump said he doesn't understand why he can't have classified and top secret documents that were seized from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI, according to a report. A source told The Wall Street Journal that Trump wants the FBI to return about two dozen boxes that included 11...
Jared Kushner Squirms After ‘Fox & Friends’ Host Asks One Tough Question
Steve Doocy has been among the only Fox News hosts to take the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort seriously. So Jared Kushner should not have been that surprised when he went on Fox & Friends to promote his new memoir and was met with the lightest of grillings about why his father-in-law was apparently keeping hundreds of classified documents at his private residence.The interview began with Kushner saying that he was “just as shocked as most people were” by the FBI’s decision to follow a federal warrant and execute the search of Trump’s property, linking it to the...
Inmates at prison where Whitey Bulger was killed were prepared for his arrival, calls show
Inmates at a troubled West Virginia prison where James "Whitey" Bulger was beaten to death found out ahead of time that the notorious Boston gangster would be arriving, according to new details revealed in court. Sean McKinnon, who is accused of acting as a lookout while two other men killed...
Jan. 6 Rioter Who Beat Police Officer With Trump Flag Gets 46 Months
The Capitol rioter struck an officer with the flagpole three times, "using enough force to break the flagpole," said a Justice Department statement.
Redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit reveals DOJ's push to recover classified records
The Justice Department has released the partially redacted affidavit used to authorize the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and legal contributor Jessica Levinson join Catherine Herridge to discuss.
FBI, DHS issue bulletin warning of potential for racially motivated copycat attacks
The U.S. government on Tuesday urged law enforcement partners nationwide to "remain vigilant" and watch for indicators of potential copycat attacks following the widespread dissemination of over 700 pages written by the 19-year-old suspect who allegedly opened fire and killed 10 people in a supermarket located in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, in May.
Justice Department submits redacted version of Mar-a-Lago affidavit ahead of possible public release
Washington – Federal prosecutors have filed a redacted version of the underlying evidence that prompted the Aug. 8 search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence, court records showed Thursday. The sealed submission is now before a magistrate judge who will consider whether to take the unusual step of releasing portions of the secret affidavit to the public.
Read the redacted affidavit used to justify the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search warrant
A 38-page, heavily redacted version of the affidavit used by the FBI to justify its Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed by a federal judge Friday. The FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents at the Palm Beach, Florida, resort and golf club, during that search.
Mar-a-Lago search affidavit to be released Friday
More details on why former President Donald Trump's residence was searched by the FBI will be released Friday. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down what we might learn.
Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis appears before special grand jury in 2020 election probe
Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, appeared before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Thursday. The grand jury is looking into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, and prosecutors are interested in Ellis' role in helping coordinate hearings in Georgia and other states where false claims of election fraud were pushed. Tamar Hallerman, a senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joined Major Garrett to discuss.
White House calls out Republicans who criticized student loan cancellation but had thousands in PPP loans forgiven
The White House is not taking criticism of the decision to forgive student debt lying down. After some Republican lawmakers tweeted or went on broadcasts to condemn the decision, the White House Twitter page responded by quote tweeting their comments – and sharing just how much each of them benefited from having their Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven.
Secret Service returns $268 million in fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief loans
The Secret Service has returned about $286 million in wrongfully obtained COVID-relief loans to the Small Business Administration, the agency announced Friday. The federal small business loan program was set up to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impacts. Conspirators fraudulently obtained Economic Injury Disaster Loans with...
This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," August 28, 2022: Harrison, Markarova, Hogan, Rubins, Morell, Costa, Salvanto
Jaime Harrison - Democratic National Committee chair. Oksana Markarova - Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States. Michael Morell - Former acting and deputy director of the CIA, CBS News national security contributor. Robert Costa - CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent. A new Battleground Tracker poll by. Anthony...
Putin orders big buildup of Russia’s military: CBS News Flash August 26, 2022
Russian President Putin has ordered a major expansion of his country's armed forces, six months after the Ukraine invasion. NASA’s mega-rocket Artemis 1 is scheduled to blast off toward the moon Monday. And the No. 2 pick in this year's NBA draft, Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, will miss the entire season. He's set to have surgery on a ruptured tendon in his right foot.
