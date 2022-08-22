ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greendale, WI

The Greendale Police Department again has a dog among its ranks, but he doesn't have a name yet

By Bob Dohr, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

Nine months after the Greendale Police Department's former K-9 officer called it a career, the department has a new collared crime-fighter.

Say hello to — um, the dog? The 16-month-old male Belgian Malinois is so new, he doesn't have a name yet.

Choosing a name is going on now, Greendale Police Lt. Bridgette Musial said in an email.

Musial said there was a naming contest at Greendale Village Days where residents and festival attendees could enter suggestions.

The Greendale PD's newest K-9 handler, Officer Eric Voit, and the department command staff are reviewing the entries and will pick one of the names, Musial said.

"The list of names is narrowing, but a final name has not been selected yet," she said.

The dog will fill the void left by the retirement of the department's former K-9 officer, Nova, in November 2021.

Choosing the Greendale Police Department's new K-9 officer

The K-9 was selected Aug. 15 at Jessiffany Canine Services LLC in Iron Ridge.

Musial said the goal was to select a dog that best fit both the needs of Greendale as well as Voit, the officer who will be partnered with him.

"All of the K-9s performed various skill demonstrations, and we were impressed with all of them," she said. "Ultimately the K-9 chosen was the one that we felt was the best fit for our department and the community."

The K-9 will be a valuable addition to the force, Musial said

Musial said they're excited for the department's second K-9 to start his career.

"Having a K-9 as part of our team has showed its benefits time and time again with Nova, and we fully expect that the new K-9 will do the same," she said.

The new K-9 will be trained in person tracking — both suspects and missing persons —  as well as evidence location, narcotics detection, building searches and high-risk apprehensions.

Beyond specific police functions, Musial said the K-9 has proven to be an effective community policing tool, strengthening bonds between the department and the community it serves.

Comments on the department's Facebook post about the news would seem to bear that out, with numerous well wishes and welcomes for the PD's newest addition.

Nearly all aspects of the K-9 program are funded through donations and fundraising

The cost of the department's K-9 program varies from year to year, Musial said, but nearly all aspects are funded through donations and fundraising.

That includes the cost of the K-9 and the initial training of the handler, the squad and all its equipment, food, veterinary care, continuing training and miscellaneous equipment.

Voit and his new partner are expected to start training Sept. 5, Musial said. The training lasts five weeks, so the new police dog should be in service by mid-October.

After that, Voit and the K-9 will attend monthly training with other area department's K-9 teams to maintain proficiency.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The Greendale Police Department again has a dog among its ranks, but he doesn't have a name yet

