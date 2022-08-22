ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Unsafe food and dirty slicers inside a Miami-Dade Publix that failed state inspection

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

There weren’t the usual end-of-the-week good feelings at a North Miami-Dade Publix after it failed a Florida Department of Agriculture inspection on Friday.

This doesn’t mean the Publix at 14641 Biscayne Blvd. is closed. Unlike failed restaurant inspections by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Department of Agriculture failed inspections of supermarkets, grocers, convenience stores, food processors, distributors and storage facilities don’t close the establishment. But, an inspector can put Stop-Use Orders on enough equipment or areas that management decides the establishment can’t operate efficiently enough to open.

READ MORE: Filth at Burger King, Popeyes, Pizza Hut, Papa John’s: Miami restaurant inspections

Inspectors Jose Pavon and Pedro Llanos didn’t have to drop any Stop-Use Orders in this Publix. But, here’s some of the 54 violations they did find.

In the seafood area, there was “a bulk netted package of live clams commingled with dead ones located on ready rack inside a walk-in cooler.”

The deli area had “multiple meat slicers not cleaned and sanitized within four hrs, used at 8 a.m. and was not cleaned at 12:05 p.m.”

Also, the deli area’s three-compartment sink had “soil buildup” through the compartments.

Still in the deli area...”old food particles throughout the bottom shelves of a prep table next to the cooking station” and “multiple single-service items stored inside a box with old food particles located on the bottom shelf of a prep table next to the cooking station.

The deli walk-in cooler had not only a “soiled floor” but standing water.

The bakery also displayed “old food particles throughout the floor located inside the walk-in cooler.”

The retail area had “multiple packages of in-house sliced cheese” in the Boars Head display cooler that measured 43 to 45 degrees. Proper food safety says that needs to be kept at 41 degrees or below. Basura.

Similarly, in the deli area, cooked ribs, chicken and a container of rice that needed to be kept above 135 degrees measures at 118 to 125 degrees. Workers were given a chance to reheat these food products to 165 degrees for 15 seconds.

Comments / 6

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami New Times

Crackergate: Kendall Waitstaff's Utensil Rant Causes Crab House Chaos

Users typically take to the r/Miami subreddit to seek crowdsourced advice or to share news tidbits from in and around the Magic City. But every so often, the forum produces a dispatch from out in left field that quickly dominates the community discussion. Which brings us to last week, and...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Failed State#Supermarkets#Food Processors#Food Drink#Foodsafety#General Health#Inspect Service#Pizza Hut
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Restaurants to Dine With Your Dog

Let's face it: For many of us, a dog isn't just a pet. Most likely, he's also your best friend, your running buddy, and the silent keeper of your deepest secrets. So it makes sense he's your first choice to share a meal with on a weekday afternoon or a relaxing weekend outing.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy