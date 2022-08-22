ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Jackson Mahomes Returns to Arrowhead Stadium, Delivers Message to Chiefs Kingdom

By Nick Geddes
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gcBK8_0hQozvRa00

The return of the NFL can only mean one thing: It’s officially Jackson Mahomes season. And I suppose his brother, Patrick – you could throw his name in front of Mahomes and the statement would still ring true.

But the younger brother in the Mahomes family, known for his TikTok game, was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. Jackson Mahomes posed with Patrick Mahomes on the field ahead of Kansas City’s 24-14 preseason victory over the Washington Commanders.

“You know you missed us! #chiefskingdom,” Mahomes wrote on Instagram.

He followed up hours later with another post, this time with Patrick’s wife, Brittany Matthews, and his one-year-old niece, Sterling.

“The trio you guys have missed.. :),” Mahomes wrote.

Jackson Mahomes Gearing Up for 2022 Season

Mahomes, 22, is preparing to ramp up his content game now that football season has arrived. He was a staple last season and became famous – or infamous – for his pregame TikTok’s. He landed in hot water during the Chiefs’ Week 6 victory over the Commanders for his pregame theatrics after he performed a dance on the late NFL star Sean Taylor’s memorial. Washington held a ceremony that day to retire his No. 21 jersey.

“I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field,” Jackson later tweeted. “We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.”

Mahomes was previously ridiculed after the Chiefs’ Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. After fans began to heckle Mahomes on his way out of the stadium, he grabbed a bottle of water and doused Ravens fans.

Jackson Mahomes will make his season debut when the Chiefs open up against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 11. We will find out then just what Mahomes has in store for us while his brother continues to perform at a high level on the field.

Comments / 23

Ryan Weitze
4d ago

no, we didn't miss you at all we actually were excited that you were staying out of the headlines as a Chiefs fan do me a favor and try to stay out of the headlines for the entire season. Please.

Reply(1)
22
Julie Fortner
4d ago

It was so nice without him. maybe he has grown up a little..the baby is precious but the other two need to stop especially with the derogatory remarks they both make..give your husband and brother a break this year..

Reply
5
Will Lonkausky
3d ago

An embarrassment to the mahomes name, nobody cares about Jackson mahomes and him being there…if he only had a just a small bit of the class that his brother Patrick has

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Stunned Over Pat Sajak’s Daughter’s New Photos

While Pat Sajak, alongside Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White, has become the face of the long-running game show, it’s his daughter Maggie Sajak that never fails to draw attention. In between seasons of Wheel of Fortune, with season 40 set to premiere on September 12th, Maggie Sajak took to Instagram with a couple of photos that left fans stunned. Check out the beauty queen’s latest post below.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Matthews
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
Outsider.com

Former Coach on ‘The Voice’ Could Face Eight Years in Jail in Tax Fraud Case

Shakira, the international superstar who coached on The Voice for two seasons, faces eight years in prison and a hefty fine if she’s convicted of tax fraud. Shakira declined a settlement deal this week offered by prosecutors in Spain. And since her refusal, prosecutors said they would seek a punishment of eight years plus two months in prison and a fine of up to 24.5 million Euros. The charges were in an indictment turned into a judge outside of Barcelona. The indictments were made public, Friday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs Kingdom#Cardinals#American Football#Sports#Tiktok#The Washington Commanders#Jackson Mahomes Gearing#Fedex Fiel
Outsider.com

Florida Woman Dies After Suffering More Than 100 Dog Bites: Report

Normally, we don’t think of dogs as aggressors. However, in this tragic case that unfolded over the weekend, three dogs brutally attacked a woman and killed her. A Florida woman died recently after suffering over 100 dog bites in an attack from three different dogs. The 69-year-old woman was found on Sunday along a road, according to local authorities.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Maria Shriver Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photos

Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
Outsider.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Leonard Fournette Reportedly Threw Punches in Fight With Titans

Thursday’s joint practice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans came to a sudden end after a brawl broke out between the two teams. According to Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette threw a punch at Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel came in quickly to break things up before calling off the remainder of practice. Vrabel was visibly annoyed while talking about the incident with reporters after practice.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Sylvester Stallone Once Admitted He Was ‘Traumatized’ by Fellow ‘Rocky’ Star

Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone has had a lot of cinematic foes, but one of his Rocky adversaries got a little too carried away. The character in question is the infamous “Thuderlips” from Rocky III. Thunderlips was a flamboyant wrestler that the Italian Stallion went up against in a friendly exhibition match for charity. However, Thunderlips never got the memo and decides to manhandle the much smaller Balboa.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

550K+
Followers
59K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy