Jackson Mahomes Returns to Arrowhead Stadium, Delivers Message to Chiefs Kingdom

The return of the NFL can only mean one thing: It’s officially Jackson Mahomes season. And I suppose his brother, Patrick – you could throw his name in front of Mahomes and the statement would still ring true.

But the younger brother in the Mahomes family, known for his TikTok game, was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. Jackson Mahomes posed with Patrick Mahomes on the field ahead of Kansas City’s 24-14 preseason victory over the Washington Commanders.

“You know you missed us! #chiefskingdom,” Mahomes wrote on Instagram.

He followed up hours later with another post, this time with Patrick’s wife, Brittany Matthews, and his one-year-old niece, Sterling.

“The trio you guys have missed.. :),” Mahomes wrote.

Jackson Mahomes Gearing Up for 2022 Season

Mahomes, 22, is preparing to ramp up his content game now that football season has arrived. He was a staple last season and became famous – or infamous – for his pregame TikTok’s. He landed in hot water during the Chiefs’ Week 6 victory over the Commanders for his pregame theatrics after he performed a dance on the late NFL star Sean Taylor’s memorial. Washington held a ceremony that day to retire his No. 21 jersey.

“I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field,” Jackson later tweeted. “We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.”

Mahomes was previously ridiculed after the Chiefs’ Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. After fans began to heckle Mahomes on his way out of the stadium, he grabbed a bottle of water and doused Ravens fans.

Jackson Mahomes will make his season debut when the Chiefs open up against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 11. We will find out then just what Mahomes has in store for us while his brother continues to perform at a high level on the field.