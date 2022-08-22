BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence, mired in a three-match skid, got a shot to cure its ills. Confidence is a great antidote for just about anything. The Stars swept to a 5-0 victory over short-handed Brown County on the asphalt proving ground at BNL. The Eagles had only four available players, forfeited two matches, and won only five games on the three contested courts.

