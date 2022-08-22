Read full article on original website
Obituary: Max S. Harrison
Max S. Harrison age 68 of Bedford passed away on Wednesday August 24, 2022 at 12:25 p.m. at his home. He was born in Bedford on March 14, 1954 to James S. Harrison and Dovie (Sowders) Harrison. Max was a mechanic. and graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1972.
Obituary: Mary Alice Karr
Mary Alice Karr, 76, of Mitchell passed away at her home on Wednesday August 24, 2022. She was born on March 7, 1946 in Salem to Isom Davis and Marie (Edwards) Davis. Mary Alice married Lee Karr on December 30, 1986 and he survives. Mary Alice worked at the Telephone Company, RCA and General Motors in Bedford.
Obituary: Mary Sue Crane
Mary Sue Crane, 85, of Bedford, passed away at 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born December 7, 1936, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Arthur Alvin and Mary Ann (Donaldson) Mundy. She married Doyle Eugene Crane on August 15, 1954, and he preceded her in death on October 31, 2019. She was a.
Charles W. “Willie” Haas, 82, Jasper
Charles W. “Willie” Haas, 82, of Jasper, died Saturday, August 20, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. He was born in Jasper April, 1, 1940, to Alois and Mary Ann (Jerger) Haas. He married Carol Thyen May 11, 1963, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.
Janet K. Fox
Janet K. Fox, 58, of Loogootee, passed away at 7:53 a.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. She was born February 24, 1964 in Rushville, Indiana to Gary and Carolyn (Street) Fox. Janet loved spending time with her family and granddaughters. She was...
Martha Belle Wittmer
Martha Belle Wittmer, 63, of Montgomery, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home. She was born December 28, 1958 in Washington, Indiana to the late Paul V. and Ada (Knepp) Wittmer. Martha was a member of the First Mennonite Church in Montgomery. She was preceded in death by...
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr., 52, of Washington, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Washington. He was born on June 30, 1970, to the late James F. Carrico Sr., and Marjorie Ann Moore Carrico, in Washington, Indiana. Jimmy was a 1989 graduate of Washington Catholic High...
Police: One dead after accident on SR 162
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department says that State Road 162 from S Newton to Meridian Road is now open. ORIGINAL STORY JPD chief confirms one person is dead after a two car accident involving a tanker and a passenger vehicle. JPD is requesting the public’s assistance due to an accident on State […]
Two injured in motorcycle accident on Tunnelton Road
BEDFORD – Two motorcycle drivers were injured after one driver lost control of his motorcycles in gravel on Tunnelton Road Wednesday afternoon and the other laid their bike down to avoid a collision. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, officers responded to the accident scene at 3:58...
Police Log: August 25, 2022
2:00 a.m. John Tegarden, 44, Bedford, possession of meth. 2:45 p.m. Alicia Diviney, 22, Michigan City, domestic battery, disorderly conduct, possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe. 2:47 p.m. Bridget Fisher, 52, Mitchell, operating a vehicle while intoxicated on a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, OWI endangerment...
Dubois County Marriage Licenses – August 24, 2022
Kaelynn Michelle Langen and Neil Thomas Messmer, both of Huntingburg. Ashley Nicole McCandless to Leonard Anderson Tutt, both of Jasper. Laron Avery Miles to Kendra Lynn Corn, both of Jasper. Amanda Joy Bulnes, Jasper to Jordan Eric Dunn, Huntingburg. Kayla Amon Prayer Head, Huntingbrg to Jeffrey Charles Swihart, Jr., Hawesville,...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in southern Indiana crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Seymour, Indiana Thursday afternoon. An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling Interstate 65 around 5:30 p.m., spotted 26-year-old Robert Pettry and attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to a registration violation and Pettry’s driving behavior.
Volunteers needed for Leonard Springs Nature Days
BLOOMINGTON – Leonard Springs Nature Days will be held every Tuesday from September 6 through October 25th at Leonard Springs Nature Park at 4685 South Leonard Springs Road. Volunteers are needed to serve as station facilitators and group leaders. Pre-recorded video trainings are available for station facilitators, while on-site...
Today at noon is the deadline to file for the school board
BEDFORD – Noon today is the deadline to file to run for the school board. Positions available for each school corporation include:. North Lawrence Community School Board: Districts 1, 2, 3, 5. Mitchell Community School Board: District 2. Eleven people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after wreck involving propane truck in Jasper
DUBOIS CO, Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to an accident involving a propane truck on Friday. It happened in the area of State Road 162 and Meridian Road in Jasper. According to a press release, when first responders arrived on scene they found a fully...
Kaedyn Bennett named BNL Genius Jock, presented by the Attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward
BEDFORD – Kaedyn Bennett, son of Bryce and Marci Bennett has been named the Genius Jock at Bedford North Lawrence for the month of August, presented by the Attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. Kaedyn is a Senior at BNL and a three-sport athlete in...
'His light was so bright': Family of Clarksville teen who drowned prepares to say final goodbyes
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The family of a Clarksville teen who drowned in a Spencer County lake said Thursday they are preparing to lay him to rest. Winston Rodrigo Ruiz Vasquez, 18, arrived to the United States from Venezuela one year ago and just graduated from Clarksville High School. Speaking...
Stars roll past short-handed Brown County
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence, mired in a three-match skid, got a shot to cure its ills. Confidence is a great antidote for just about anything. The Stars swept to a 5-0 victory over short-handed Brown County on the asphalt proving ground at BNL. The Eagles had only four available players, forfeited two matches, and won only five games on the three contested courts.
3 dead, 2 hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Riley
UPDATE from the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 8/22/22:. The names of the victims in Sunday’s fatal crash on St Rd 46 are being released and are as follows- 19 year old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township OH.
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Still, 45, of Sullivan, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Bond was set at $25,000. Jariles Lucius, 50, of Huntingburg, was arrested on a count of driving while suspended. Bond was set at $2,000. Bond was posted.
