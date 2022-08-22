Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Sports
Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX
A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
FOX Sports
Nick Saban reveals one thing he would change about college football
Alabama head coach Nick Saban joined "The Herd" on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in an ever-evolving college football landscape and his expectations for both his team and Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young this season. Young, 21, is coming off an impressive 4,872-yard, 47-touchdown season that earned him AP College...
FOX Sports
Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
FOX Sports
Three Big Ten players primed for breakout seasons
With the 2022 college football season nearly upon us, it's time to look at which players could take a big step into the spotlight. In the Big Ten, it is competitive as always, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked in the top 10 and Michigan State and Wisconsin rounding out the top 25. Our CFB analyst, RJ Young, named three Big Ten players he expects to have breakout seasons in 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
College football odds: Bet on Nebraska, other Week 0 best bets
Here we go. The day we fans and bettors have been waiting for has finally come. The start of college football is here!. This first weekend of college ball is Week 0, but don't let the zero trick you into thinking these games will be losers. These matchups will not only be entertaining, but I'm even picking one of them to go over the 50-point-total mark.
FOX Sports
Lions looking to take big strides in Dan Campbell's 2nd year
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions desperately needed an influx of talent after winning just three games in Dan Campbell's debut season. The emotionally charged coach is convinced they took a big stride in the offseason, adding at least one key player on offense in free agency and drafting a potentially game-changing player on defense.
FOX Sports
NFL starting QB tracker: Geno Smith named Seahawks' starting QB for Week 1
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Pete Carroll announces Geno Smith will start at QB in the Seahawks' Week 1 matchup against the Broncos. Carroll made the announcement following...
FOX Sports
Panthers’ Sam Darnold, Zane Gonzalez carted off with injuries
Panthers backup quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez were both carted off the field in the third quarter of Carolina’s preseason game Friday night against the Buffalo Bills. Darnold’s left ankle twisted awkwardly after Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer landed on him as the quarterback was releasing the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trey Petty, Starkville Yellow Jackets cruise past Columbus 28-0 (Photos & Video)
The Starkville Yellow Jackets took care of business in their first test of the 2022 season, shutting out Columbus in a 28-0 romp. Check out dozens of photos from the game here. (All photos by Austin Frayser)
FOX Sports
College football odds: Bookmaker shares popular bets for 2022 season
The Alabama Crimson Tide were supposed to be rebuilding last season. Keywords being supposed to be. After losing Jaylen Waddle, Patrick Surtain, DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood, Najee Harris, Landon Dickerson and Christian Barmore to the 2021 NFL Draft, it would’ve been more than fair to expect growing pains for a Nick Saban-led team that was clearly in transition.
FOX Sports
Can Justin Fields end Bears' decades-long offensive slump?
The Chicago Bears are looking to bounce back from a rough 2021-22 NFL season, but can they do so with minimal depth on offense and a largely unproven second-year quarterback in Justin Fields?. Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz said this week that he believes Fields — "a guy that...
FOX Sports
Is Trey Lance's up-and-down preseason concerning for 49ers? | THE HERD
Trey Lance's final preseason game was arguably average, finishing 7-of-11 for 49 yards in the San Francisco 49ers' loss against the Houston Texans. Week 1 is just weeks away but can Lance lead the 49ers to the promise land (Super Bowl run)? Colin Cowherd explains why he is not sold yet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Josh Allen and Bills’ Super Bowl hopes run through new OC Ken Dorsey
Twenty-five seconds can feel like forever. Or it can fly by. An NFL play clock is 40 seconds, but the quarterback and offensive coordinator get only 25 seconds to communicate on each play. That's all the time an OC has to make his decision on a play and relay that call over a headset to the quarterback. It sounds like plenty of time. But the headset shuts off without discretion. If the OC misses his window, that's it.
FOX Sports
A.J. Brown was Eagles' missing piece — how does he fit offense?
Once the Philadelphia Eagles decided they needed another receiver — a true, No. 1 receiver — for their offense, GM Howie Roseman knew exactly the type of player to bring in. And while he didn't immediately focus on A.J. Brown, it didn't take Roseman long to see him...
FOX Sports
Steelers looking for better O-line play, regardless of QB
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin has spent the past month fending off almost daily questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback competition. Sometimes with humor. Sometimes without. Mitch Trubisky. Kenny Pickett. Mason Rudolph. For weeks every snap, throw and decision — both good and bad — by the three men...
FOX Sports
Cowboys' tackle depth further complicated by Tyler Smith injury
FRISCO, Texas – Even the Cowboys' worst-case scenario comes with some bad luck. Tyron Smith is scheduled for surgery after suffering an avulsion fracture to his knee in practice. That much we know. What remains to be seen, and what everyone is desperate to know, is what the team...
FOX Sports
Have Cowboys picked a kicker? Will starters play in preseason finale?
FRISCO, Texas — Mike McCarthy isn't going to come right out and say it, but the hints are there if you look for them. The Cowboys' head coach is hoping to get two heavy workloads in for his starters this week at The Star, as the team transitions training camp to its lavish indoor facility. If all goes well, it sounds like a good bet they won't do much more in Friday's preseason finale against Seattle.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Fade Cowboys, other best Week 3 preseason bets
The final weekend of NFL preseason games is upon us! Where did the time go? It seems like we were just watching the NFL Draft yesterday. And now here we are, T-minus two weeks until the regular season kicks off. As excited as we all are, there's still some exhibition...
FOX Sports
Chet Holmgren’s injury nightmare a familiar NBA scenario
The Chet Holmgren era will have to wait. Holmgren, the most debated prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft class, will be on the shelf for the entirety of what was supposed to be his rookie year because of a Lisfranc injury to his right foot, the Thunder announced Thursday morning.
NBA・
Comments / 0