ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge add to tributes for retiring Ellen White

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493LIm_0hQoywI600

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge congratulated Ellen White on her history-making career while Beth Mead hailed her “hero” after the all-time leading England women’s goalscorer announced her retirement at the age of 33.

Having scored twice for the Lionesses en route to their Women’s Euro success this summer, White called time on her career with England and Manchester City.

She hangs up her boots on 52 England goals, one shy of Wayne Rooney’s record for all senior England teams.

A post from the @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account on Monday evening read: “Congratulations on your record-breaking, history making career @ellsbells89.”

Mead, who won the golden boot and player of the tournament trophies at Euro 2022, also took to Twitter following White’s announcement.

“Words can’t describe how proud & lucky I am to have called you a team mate but also a friend. The biggest professional & goal scorer. The game didn’t deserve you but you’ll be missed greatly. @ellsbells89 my hero,” she wrote.

Fellow Euro 2022 winners Rachel Daly and Lotte Wubben-Moy were also quick to praise White’s contribution to the game.

Daly tweeted: “The absolute best of the best. Thank you, Ellen. You truly are (one) of a kind. I’m so excited for your future and so proud of everything you’ve achieved,” while Lotte Wubben-Moy posted simply: “Ellen White. Legend. Thank you.”

Caroline Weir, a former City team-mate of White whose goal for Real Madrid sent the Blues crashing out of the Champions League qualifiers, tweeted: “It was a pleasure @ellsbells89. What a legend.”

Goalkeepers Siobhan Chamberlain and Carly Telford also marked their former England team-mate’s retirement.

Chamberlain wrote: “Congrats on an incredible career,” while Telford posted: “What a legend, what a player but most importantly what a person !! Been amazing to share so much of you’re journey with you.. can’t wait to see what’s next @ellsbells89 happy retirement my friend #TheBest.”

Figures from the England men’s team also weighed in with their praise for White, with captain Harry Kane leading the plaudits.

“Congratulations on an amazing career @ellsbells89 and what a way to finish! A real inspiration for the next generation of @Lionesses,” he wrote.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker added: “A wonderful career and a fabulous goal scorer. Wish @ellsbells89 all the very best with what comes next.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Same again for Cambridge as they welcome Burton to Abbey Stadium

Cambridge have no fresh injury worries ahead of the visit of Burton. Mark Bonner’s side lost 3-0 to Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. Forward Fejiri Okenabirhie remains out as he recovers from a long-term Achilles injury and a hamstring problem. United are 10th in Sky Bet League...
SOCCER
newschain

Kazeem Olaigbe wants Ross County to maintain positive play at Rangers

Kazeem Olaigbe hopes Ross County can carry the positivity from their first league win of the season into their testing trip to Ibrox to face Rangers. The Staggies got three points on the board against Kilmarnock last weekend when they got a late winner while playing with 10 men following Ross Callachan’s dismissal.
SOCCER
newschain

9 key signs of leukaemia, as awareness is called ‘non-existent’

Although most people have heard of leukaemia, “extremely worrying” new research has found awareness of the blood cancer’s symptoms is “non-existent”. A joint poll by the charities Leukaemia UK (leukaemiauk.org.uk) and Leukaemia Care (leukaemiacare.org.uk) found only 1% of people could identify the four most widely reported symptoms of leukaemia.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Caroline Weir
Person
Siobhan Chamberlain
Person
Rachel Daly
Person
Carly Telford
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Harry Kane
newschain

Russian patriarch cancels event where he was to meet pope

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has cancelled his planned attendance at an interfaith meeting in Kazakhstan next month where he was expected to meet with Pope Francis, a top Orthodox official said. The move is seen as a sign of further deterioration in relations over Russia’s war in...
RELIGION
newschain

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

The former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city was arrested on Wednesday on charges of discrediting the country’s military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Police detained Yevgeny Roizman, who served as the mayor of Yekaterinburg from 2013-2018, following searches at his...
POLITICS
newschain

Hibernian sign goalkeeper Ryan Schofield on loan from Huddersfield

Hibernian have announced the signing of Huddersfield goalkeeper Ryan Schofield on loan for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance. The 22-year-old came through the Terriers’ youth system, earning his senior debut in 2019 and making 30 league appearances during the 2020-21 season. Schofield had a brief...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kate Middleton#Retirement#Real Madrid#Uk#Women S Euro#Kensingtonroyal
newschain

Suspended Tony Sibbick among absentees as Hearts take on St Johnstone

Hearts will be without defenders Toby Sibbick and Alex Cochrane through suspension in Sunday’s cinch Premiership match at home to St Johnstone after the pair were sent off against Celtic on Sunday. Stephen Kingsley faces a fitness check after going off with a tight hamstring in Thursday’s Europa League...
SOCCER
newschain

Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant and will take a break from tennis for the next few months. The 34-year-old German, who won at SW19 in 2018, revealed the news on the eve of this year’s US Open – a tournament she won in 2016.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again

US first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend. President Joe Biden, who spent three days with his wife at their holiday home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, continues to test negative, the White House said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
newschain

Logan Chalmers back involved with Dundee United ahead of Celtic clash

Dundee United have close to a full squad for the visit of cinch Premiership champions Celtic. Logan Chalmers is back in training following a fitness issue but might not feature after a stop-start early season. Long-term absentee Peter Pawlett (Achilles) remains on the sidelines. Celtic new boy Sead Haksabanovic has...
SOCCER
newschain

Morecambe missing several players for visit of MK Dons

Could be without a handful of players as they search for their first league win of the season against MK Dons on Saturday. Forward Cole Stockton has been the subject of much transfer speculation and was missing from the squad that beat Rotherham in midweek. It remains to be seen whether he will be involved come the weekend.
SPORTS
newschain

Ben Chrisene in contention for Kilmarnock debut against Motherwell

Ben Chrisene could make his Kilmarnock debut against Motherwell in the cinch Premiership on Saturday after the 18-year-old defender clinched a season-long loan from Aston Villa. Goalkeeper Zach Hemming, on loan from Middlesbrough, could return to training in two weeks following a groin injury, while Jordan Jones will be back...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
151K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy