Barcelona predicted lineup vs Real Valladolid - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Real Valladolid
How Erik ten Hag 'brutally' axed Cristiano Ronaldo for Liverpool clash
Erik ten Hag is said to have 'brutally' informed Cristiano Ronaldo that he would not be starting for Man Utd ahead of their stirring win against Liverpool.
Man Utd continue talks with Ajax over Antony transfer
Man Utd remain in talks with Ajax over Antony.
Jurgen Klopp admits he was wrong about Liverpool midfielder search
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool are looking to sign a midfielder in the closing days of the summer transfer window.
Frank Lampard warns Chelsea of 'red line' in Anthony Gordon negotiations
Everton manager Frank Lampard is growing frustrated with Chelsea's pursuit of Anthony Gordon and has revealed the club have set an internal deadline for a deal to be completed.
Champions League 2022/23 group stage fixtures and where to watch the games
How to watch the Champions League group stage games in the 2022/23 season.
How Man Utd could line up with Casemiro
How Man Utd could line up with Casemiro following his transfer from Real Madrid - Fernandes, Eriksen, Van de Beek, Fred, McTominay.
Georgia Stanway explains decision to leave Man City for Bayern Munich
Georgia Stanway has revealed she opted to move to Bayern Munich to put herself out of her comfort zone, after admitting she felt at a 'standstill' during her final year at Manchester City.
Ajax boss 'assuming' Antony will stay despite Man Utd interest
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has revealed that he expects Antony to stay at Ajax despite interest from Manchester United.
Liverpool continuing search for late-window midfield reinforcements
Liverpool are continuing to scour the transfer market to double check that there currently aren't any suitable midfield options available to them, 90min understands.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Possible transfers; Man Utd comments; Liverpool's slow start
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.
Antony pleads with Ajax to sell him to Man Utd in explosive interview
Manchester United target Antony has publicly pleaded with current club Ajax to let him leave for the Red Devils.
Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's Champions League draw
Jurgen Klopp has given his first impression of Liverpool's group for the 2022/23 Champions League.
Transfer rumours: Memphis' shock Man Utd reunion; Liverpool linked with De Jong
Thursday's transfer rumours include Memphis Depay, Harry Maguire, Frenkie de Jong, Conor Gallagher, Fede Valverde, Antony, Wesley Fofana, Pedro Neto & more.
Ajax reject €90m bid from Man Utd for Antony
Ajax have knocked back a €90m bid from Manchester United for Antony, 90min understands.
Man Utd confirm Casemiro's shirt number
Man Utd have confirmed the shirt number Casemiro will wear at Old Trafford.
Che Adams: Southampton not interested in selling in-form striker
Southampton are not interested in selling striker Che Adams despite reported interest from Premier League rivals Everton.
Pep Guardiola adamant Bernardo Silva will not leave Man City for Barcelona or PSG
Pep Guardiola has ruled out a move away from Manchester City for Bernardo Silva amid rumoured interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain
Eddie Howe confirms contact from Man Utd over Martin Dubravka
Eddie Howe confirms Man Utd have made contact with Newcastle over goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
Luis Diaz reflects on 'special connection' with Mohamed Salah at Liverpool
Luis Diaz speaks about his 'special connection' with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.
