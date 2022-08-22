ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

League of Legends Patch 12.17 Release Date

New patches in League of Legends bring buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to both systems and Champions in the game, making them important to keep track of for players who want to stay up-to-date on the game's latest changes. While Patch 12.16 released a few days ago, players may be wondering...
Gas Mask Manual Toggle Setting Added in Warzone Season 5

It appears one of the Call of Duty: Warzone community's most requested quality-of-life features has finally been added in Season 5: Last Stand — a manual gas mask equip setting. As most, if not all Warzone players can likely attest to, dying because of your gas mask auto-equipping and...
Apex Legends Player Earns Three Packs of Heirloom Shards in 30 Packs

An Apex Legends player posted a video on Twitter showing them earning three packs of heirloom shards. Most players understand the absurdity of this happening because there are members of the community who have yet to earn their own heirloom. Players that have played since launch have still not earned one meaning this might be the luckiest player in the game.
Warzone Season 5: Last Stand Download Size

All the details on Warzone Season 5: Last Stand's Download Size. Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is set to be the final Warzone season before the release of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The final season to Call of Duty's popular battle royale looks to add a ton of new features, game modes, and guns, and went live on Aug. 24.
3 Biggest Changes in League of Legends Patch 12.16

The League of Legends Patch 12.16 will be released on Aug. 24, 2022, and there will be a few big changes to the visual and gameplay. Here is everything you need to know about Patch 12.16 for LoL. The patch will address balance issues at the highest levels of play.
ESRB Leak Suggests DMZ Mode Will be F2P Alongside Warzone 2

Less than a week after the release date of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 was supposedly leaked, it appears Infinity Ward's in-development "DMZ" mode will be launching for free alongside the new battle royale instead of Modern Warfare II. The leak was apparently dropped Monday by the Entertainment Software Rating...
Warzone Season 5 Weapon Tier List

PPSh-41 (VG) These options in the S Tier all form Warzone's weapon meta moving forward. After the nerfs to the KG M40, STG44, Cooper Carbine and SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x optic, the Grau 5.56 has stolen the show early on. Right by its side as a main AR option, however, is the Automaton, which moves up the list by virtue of not being nerfed. For sniper support, look no further than the Volk, which should be a perfect option when paired with the newly buffed snipers. For now, the all-new EX1 laser rifle slots in here as well, so long as players are using the right barrel and aren't trying to beam others from extreme ranges. The RA 225 charts here as well, fitting right in as the newest Vanguard SMG with the full package. Ultimately, after being unquestionably at the top for some time, the Marco 5, Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen could see their stays in the S Tier cut moving forward now that each received some heavy nerfs to their damage multipliers and recoil. Perhaps the biggest winner to start Season 5 is the SVT-40, which was already a TTK monster but is just now made viable thanks to it using assault rifle Ammunition instead.
King Viego Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

Skins are the best way to customize your Champions cosmetics in game, allowing players to change the color and appearance of their favorite characters on the Rift. King Viego is a skin coming for The Ruined King. Here's everything players need to know about the skin's Splash Art, price, and...
Warzone Players Report Battle Hardened is Bugged After Season 5 Buff

It appears Raven Software's Battle Hardened Perk buff is not working as intended just hours into the launch of Call of Duty: Season 5. As noted in the patch notes for Season 5: Last Stand, the devs wanted to show some love to the Perk 3 offering by increasing its Stun and Flash resistance properties to 80%. In turn, the effects of Stun and Flash were said to be mitigated to less than a second with the Perk equipped.
Warzone Operation: Last Call LTM: What is it?

Debuting with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is Operation: Last Call, a limited-time mode (LTM) that's said to be inspired by Search and Destroy. For those wondering just what it is and if it's any good, here's a breakdown of Operation: Last Call LTM in Call of Duty: Warzone.
Warzone Season 5 Caldera Map Changes: What's New?

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand, the final season of content for Vanguard, is set to debut several map changes for the game's flagship battle royale map, Caldera. From POI updates to the new Gulag, lighting and more, here's a breakdown of the all of the Caldera map changes in Warzone Season 5.
Moonbreaker Release Date Information

Moonbreaker will launch globally into Early Access on September 29 on PC and Mac. Players can have earlier access on Steam as Unknown Worlds will be hosting two free Steam Preview weekends before September 29.
