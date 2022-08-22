Fiat-based stablecoins are only as good as what is backing the value. As we saw with TerraUSD, a dollar-based algorithmic stablecoin, little was there except hope and mirrors. Circle, the issuer of USDC – the second largest dollar-based stablecoin in circulation, posted an update yesterday on USDC reserves stating they are including “new levels of detail” in their monthly attestations.

CURRENCIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO