Michael Shaulov: Co-founder and CEO at Fireblocks Explains Why DeFi Is the Future
In a recent interview, Michael Shaulov, Co-founder & CEO of Fireblocks– a digital asset and crypto technology provider – offered his insights into what’s happening now with DeFi, banking, and Web3. Fireblocks, which claims to be the #1 provider of digital asset and crypto custody technology, advocates...
UK Fintech Transact365 Teams Up with Digital Asset Exchange FINECTUM
Transact365, a UK-based global payments platform powering merchants across the globe, has partnered with digital asset exchange FINECTUM. The partnership means that merchants using Transact365’s payments platform “can now accept and process crypto payments, including BTC, LTC, USDTE, USDTT, ETH and more, across five continents.”. This is “alongside...
Huntingdon Valley Bank to Access Up to $100M of DeFi Funding via MakerDAO
MakerDAO, the “longest-standing” DeFi lending protocol and creator of DAI, the “original,” decentralized stablecoin, announced that Huntingdon Valley Bank (HVB) has been “approved to utilize a $100M participation facility, funded by a Maker Vault.”. Through this development, HVB, a Pennsylvania Chartered Bank founded in 1871...
USDC Stablecoin Reserve Reports Contain “New Levels of Detail”
Fiat-based stablecoins are only as good as what is backing the value. As we saw with TerraUSD, a dollar-based algorithmic stablecoin, little was there except hope and mirrors. Circle, the issuer of USDC – the second largest dollar-based stablecoin in circulation, posted an update yesterday on USDC reserves stating they are including “new levels of detail” in their monthly attestations.
Research from Fintech Paysafe Reveals How Retailers are “Missing Out” by Not Taking Crypto Payments
Research released by specialized payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) reveals how retailers “may be missing out by not accepting payments in crypto.”. A significant 80% of crypto owners “want to pay for goods with their crypto balances but are held back by a lack of cryptocurrency acceptance at the point of sale.”
My Ether Wallet Introduces Mobile NFT Manager for Enhanced UX in Metaverse
MEW (MyEtherWallet), the platform to access the Ethereum ecosystem, announced the launch of its mobile NFT Manager “within the MEW wallet app, a user-focused way to access non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the go with an iOS or Android device.”. App users “can now browse, purchase, and interact with NFT...
