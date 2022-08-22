ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

crowdfundinsider.com

Michael Shaulov: Co-founder and CEO at Fireblocks Explains Why DeFi Is the Future

In a recent interview, Michael Shaulov, Co-founder & CEO of Fireblocks– a digital asset and crypto technology provider – offered his insights into what’s happening now with DeFi, banking, and Web3. Fireblocks, which claims to be the #1 provider of digital asset and crypto custody technology, advocates...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

UK Fintech Transact365 Teams Up with Digital Asset Exchange FINECTUM

Transact365, a UK-based global payments platform powering merchants across the globe, has partnered with digital asset exchange FINECTUM. The partnership means that merchants using Transact365’s payments platform “can now accept and process crypto payments, including BTC, LTC, USDTE, USDTT, ETH and more, across five continents.”. This is “alongside...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Huntingdon Valley Bank to Access Up to $100M of DeFi Funding via MakerDAO

MakerDAO, the “longest-standing” DeFi lending protocol and creator of DAI, the “original,” decentralized stablecoin, announced that Huntingdon Valley Bank (HVB) has been “approved to utilize a $100M participation facility, funded by a Maker Vault.”. Through this development, HVB, a Pennsylvania Chartered Bank founded in 1871...
CREDITS & LOANS
crowdfundinsider.com

USDC Stablecoin Reserve Reports Contain “New Levels of Detail”

Fiat-based stablecoins are only as good as what is backing the value. As we saw with TerraUSD, a dollar-based algorithmic stablecoin, little was there except hope and mirrors. Circle, the issuer of USDC – the second largest dollar-based stablecoin in circulation, posted an update yesterday on USDC reserves stating they are including “new levels of detail” in their monthly attestations.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com

My Ether Wallet Introduces Mobile NFT Manager for Enhanced UX in Metaverse

MEW (MyEtherWallet), the platform to access the Ethereum ecosystem, announced the launch of its mobile NFT Manager “within the MEW wallet app, a user-focused way to access non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the go with an iOS or Android device.”. App users “can now browse, purchase, and interact with NFT...
CELL PHONES

