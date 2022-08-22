Read full article on original website
Ant Anstead Explains How Son Hudson Ended Up Walking Home in Girlfriend Renée Zellwegger's Coat
Ant Anstead is soaking up the sun with his little one!. On Wednesday, Anstead shared photos from a day at the beach with son Hudson London, 2. The toddler appeared to have a blast playing in the water and later could be seen strolling home with his dad while wearing an oversized coat belonging to Anstead's girlfriend, Renée Zellweger.
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 9, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Time Stopped and This Happened'
Nick Cannon is adding another baby to his growing family. On Wednesday, the Wild N' Out host, 41, revealed on Instagram that he is expecting his ninth baby, his third with model Brittany Bell. Cannon shared the news alongside a video montage of him and Bell at a maternity photoshoot,...
Scott Disick Enjoys 'Tea Time' with Daughter Penelope and Niece North West — See the Cute Photo!
Scott Disick is spending some quality time with daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West. On Thursday, Disick, 39, shared a candid shot on Instagram of Penelope, 10, and North, 9, sipping tea together out of clear double wall mugs. While Penelope smiles for the camera, North is focused on trying to cool down her hot beverage.
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce
Three months before Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, she marked their silver wedding anniversary with an emotional post on Instagram that she has since deleted. "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" the 54-year-old...
Sylvester Stallone Says He and Jennifer Flavin Didn't 'End' Their Relationship Because of a Dog
Sylvester Stallone is clearing the air after Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce last week. After 25 years of marriage, Flavin, 54, filed for "dissolution of marriage and other relief" from the Rocky star at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Friday. Stallone, 76, addressed reports that their breakup...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Snap Family Photo on Beckett and Boomer's First Day of School
On Wednesday, the Olympic swimmer's wife, Nicole Phelps, shared a family photo with sons Beckett Richard, 4, and Boomer Robert, 6, from their first day of school. "First Day of Kindergarten for Booms and First Day of Pre-K for Becks at the same school 🥰🥺 #theyregrowingup," she captioned the shot on Instagram.
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Shares She Is in the Hospital and Says 'I Seriously Need Help'
Samantha Diaz, a.k.a. Just Sam, has revealed that she is in the hospital for an unknown illness. The singer, who won the third season of ABC's American Idol in 2020, documented her hospital stay earlier this week via her Instagram Stories. On Friday, Diaz, 23, thanked fans for their support...
Nicki Minaj's Son: Everything to Know
Nicki Minaj proudly takes on the "most fulfilling job" of her life: motherhood. The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty on Sept. 30, 2020. Minaj had previously told Complex that she intended to get married before starting a family. "I definitely...
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Jennifer Flavin Accused Sylvester Stallone of 'Intentional Dissipation' of Marital Assets: What's at Stake
In Jennifer Flavin's Aug. 19 petition for divorce from her husband of 25 years Sylvester Stallone, she alleges the 76-year-old Rocky actor "has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate." Under Florida divorce law the...
Rachel Lindsay Celebrates Third Anniversary with Husband Bryan Abasolo: 'Each Year Gets Better'
Rachel Lindsay is remembering her wedding day with Bryan Abasolo three years later. In an Instagram video, Lindsay recapped some of the Bachelorette couple's best moments — from their beach wedding to everyday life together. "Happy 3rd Anniversary to my best friend," Lindsay, 37, captioned the video. "Each year...
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Had 'Issues for Years' Before Breakup: She 'Had Enough' (Sources)
A lot went into Jennifer Flavin's decision to split from Sylvester Stallone. "It really wasn't just one issue that made her file for divorce," a source tells PEOPLE. "They have had lots of issues for years and she just had enough." The insider adds that Flavin and Stallone, 76, "keep...
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals the Final Straw That Made Her Leave Kody: 'He Broke My Little Girl's Heart'
Christine Brown is opening up about what ultimately made her leave her husband, Kody Brown, after 26 years together. "He broke my little girl's heart," the Sister Wives star, 50, says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. In September 2020 the couple's 19-year-old daughter Ysabel underwent major surgery to correct...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia, 4 ½, Likes Everything She Does 'Except for Tennis'
Serena Williams revealed how her daughter Olympia is feeling about tennis lately. Speaking on "A Conversation with Champions" panel ahead of the U.S. Open at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in New York City, the 40-year-old tennis legend said that she and her 4 ½-year-old daughter share all the same interests – except the court.
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz's Romance Hits One-Year Mark with Steamy Vacation: 'It's Serious' (Source)
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have hit the one-year mark in their relationship and are "very happy" together, a source says. "They are very happy. Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion," the source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home."
Jenna Bush Hager Enjoys 'Sissy Surfing' Day with Daughters Mila and Poppy and Twin Barbara Bush
Jenna Bush Hager is enjoying a very special sibling bonding day at the beach. On Wednesday, the Today host shared photos on her Instagram Story from a day by the ocean with her daughters, Poppy Louise, 6, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, and her twin sister Barbara Bush Coyne. The...
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out in New York Following Rapper's L.A. Court Date
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying some together time in New York City. The singer and rapper stepped out with each other Tuesday night city, with the "Love on the Brain" star sporting thick white sunglasses, a blue No. 99 football jersey, green-and-black checkerboard pajama pants and black Adidas sneakers.
