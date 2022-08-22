ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
People

Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce

Three months before Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, she marked their silver wedding anniversary with an emotional post on Instagram that she has since deleted. "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" the 54-year-old...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
Person
Diane Kruger
Person
Norman Reedus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Scooter#Celebrity News#Sunglasses#Kruger Blowing
People

Nicki Minaj's Son: Everything to Know

Nicki Minaj proudly takes on the "most fulfilling job" of her life: motherhood. The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty on Sept. 30, 2020. Minaj had previously told Complex that she intended to get married before starting a family. "I definitely...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
People

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz's Romance Hits One-Year Mark with Steamy Vacation: 'It's Serious' (Source)

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have hit the one-year mark in their relationship and are "very happy" together, a source says. "They are very happy. Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion," the source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy